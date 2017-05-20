Playing for fallen classmate, Bulldogs win regional

Image Gallery: Class 2A Regional Girls Soccer:Mahomet-Seymour vs Central » more Photo by: Holly Hart Mahomet's Meredith Johnson-Montfort (right) runs the ball as Central's Beth Born (left) defends. Class 2A Mattoon Regional Girls Soccer, Mahomet-Seymour vs Champaign Central, Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Mattoon High School. The Bulldogs defeated the Maroons 4-0.

MATTOON — Heavy rain across east central Illinois on Saturday morning gave way to surprising sun and warmth right before the Class 2A Mattoon girls' soccer regional title game was set to begin.

But a cloud still hung over Mahomet-Seymour before the Bulldogs prepared to face Champaign Central for the crown, stemming from the death of 16-year-old classmate Jacob Hamilton in an auto accident earlier in the week.

Nevertheless, the Bulldogs powered past the Maroons 4-0 for their second consecutive regional plaque and a date with Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in the 2A Washington Sectional semifinals on Tuesday.

"I'm really proud based on what they went through," M-S coach Joey Gruner said. "I could see it on them. There was a fatigue that normally wouldn't be there. You could just tell the week had taken a toll on them."

Host Mattoon's scoreboard said otherwise in the match's opening 40 minutes.

The Bulldogs (19-3-1) jumped out to a 1-0 lead less than three minutes in when forward Meredith Johnson-Monfort was tripped inside the box by Central goalkeeper Grace Redden in a chase for the ball.

Johnson-Monfort converted the ensuing penalty kick, which wound up being the only tally M-S needed against the Maroons (11-7-1).

"I think it was just really good to set the tone of the game," Johnson-Monfort said. "Everyone was playing their hearts out and playing really hard all game, so it was really good to see all our hard work pay off."

Those efforts produced three more goals before the first half had concluded, with defender Mikaela Antonacci, Johnson-Monfort and midfielder Mia Epley each finding the back of the twine later in the first half.

"The ones who were close with Jacob had to think about and talk about how he would've wanted them to prepare for this game," Gruner said. "I think they used that as motivation to say, 'This needs to get done. This is how we're going to do it.'"

Central coach Steve Whiteley, whose team saw a five-win improvement from 2016 to 2017, said he wasn't disappointed with the Maroons' effort despite the loss.

"Mahomet is a phenomenal team," Whiteley said. "I was just really proud of the way our girls competed for all 80 minutes."

Whiteley highlighted the play of Redden and forward Naomi DuPree, the latter a freshman whom the coach said "plays with so much heart."

For M-S, its future doesn't get easier any time soon — both on and off the pitch.

Gruner said he's not sure when his team will practice next, as it will attend a visitation for Hamilton on Monday before Tuesday's funeral and a student dinner.

On top of that is the sectional semifinal matchup with Sacred Heart-Griffin (17-5-1), which qualified for a Class 1A super-sectional last season. The Bulldogs and Cyclones are currently scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Washington.

"We don't know whether the game (time) is going to be changed or not," Gruner said. "The soccer kind of becomes secondary at this point, and I just have to play it by ear.

"We've done what we've done all season, and they're just going to have to come out and bring it on the field."