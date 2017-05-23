Area prep girls' soccer statistics (through May 23)

Goals

Athlete, School G

Johnson-Monfort, Mahomet-Seymour 34

Woods, Centennial 30

G. Olson, Centennial 25

Maupin, Monticello 19

DuPree, Central 17

Ruckman. University High 15

Limentato, Judah Christian 13

Schmitt, St. Thomas More 13

Wade, Mahomet-Seymour 13

W. Olson, Centennial 12

Thompson, Central 12

Dullerud, University High 11

Murray, St. Thomas More 11

Epley, Mahomet-Seymour 10

F. Llewellyn, Central 10

Ellis, Danville 9

Hergenrother, St. Thomas More 9

Gray, Judah Christian 8

Lavin, Centennial 8

Leibach, St. Thomas More 8

Howland, Danville 7

Plattner, Central 7

Antonacci, Mahomet-Seymour 6

S. Collins, Central 6

Escobedo, Danville 6

L. Jones, Urbana 6

Martinez, Judah Christian 6

Anderson, University High 5

Maturi, University High 5

M. Miller, Judah Christian 5

A. Montgomery, First Baptist 5

Ravahn, Urbana 5

Ruiz, Urbana 5

Tufte, Central 5

Bell, Centennial 4

Black, Judah Christian 4

Bruce, University High 4

DeVriese, Centennial 4

Lenschow, Mahomet-Seymour 4

Liggett, Danville 4

Lukusa, St. Thomas More 4

Offenback, Monticello 4

Warren, Mahomet-Seymour 4

Alexander, Centennial 3

C. Collins, Mahomet-Seymour 3

Eaton, Centennial 3

Janda, Mahomet-Seymour 3

Kramer, St. Thomas More 3

Moreno-Duran, Urbana 3

Mufata, Centennial 3

Munro, Urbana 3

S. Shafer, Mahomet-Seymour 3

Southey, University High 3

Tschetter, Judah Christian 3

Allen, Central 2

Aubry, St. Thomas More 2

Blomberg, St. Thomas More 2

Born, Central 2

Helmuth, Monticello 2

Inness, Danville 2

Louis, Mahomet-Seymour 2

Plummer, Centennial 2

Schumacher, Monticello 2

Weddle, Danville 2

Arwari, Centennial 1

Baily, Danville 1

Beatty, Centennial 1

Bowen, St. Thomas More 1

Brown, Monticello 1

Browning, Centennial 1

Bueltmann, Monticello 1

Carty, Centennial 1

Coats, Centennial 1

Conway, Judah Christian 1

Cooper, Centennial 1

Flores, Danville 1

Hohenstein, Mahomet-Seymour 1

Kasten, Central 1

Kim, University High 1

Lamarcieona, Danville 1

Lester, Mahomet-Seymour 1

McLean, Centennial 1

Middendorf, Mahomet-Seymour 1

Mitchell, Monticello 1

Monga-Vargas, Centennial 1

Moore, Mahomet-Seymour 1

Ondrejckova, University High 1

Ouzidane, Centennial 1

Paul, Centennial 1

Petersen, St. Thomas More 1

Ramirez, Centennial 1

Redden, Central 1

Rispoli, Central 1

Roberts, Central 1

Roesler, Judah Christian 1

Schact, St. Thomas More 1

Sherrick, Centennial 1

Sholem, Central 1

Strode, Centennial 1

Tapia, Danville 1

O. Taylor, University High 1

Towne, Danville 1

West, Danville 1

Assists

Athlete, School ASST.

W. Olson, Centennial 19

Schmitt, St. Thomas More 16

Woods, Centennial 13

G. Olsen, Centennial 12

Martinez, Judah Christian 11

Johnson-Monfort, Mahomet-Seymour 10

Dullerud, University High 9

Murray, St. Thomas More 9

Ruckman, University High 8

Gray, Judah Christian 7

Bell, Centennial 6

C. Collins, Mahomet-Seymour 6

Escobedo, Danville 6

Leibach, St. Thomas More 6

Offenback, Monticello 6

Wade, Mahomet-Seymour 6

Warren, Mahomet-Seymour 6

Black, Judah Christian 5

DeVriese, Centennial 5

DuPree, Central 5

Kramer, St. Thomas More 5

M. Miller, Judah Christian 5

Ravanh, Urbana 5

Strode, Centennial 5

Anderson, University High 4

Antonacci, Mahomet-Seymour 4

Epley, Mahomet-Seymour 4

Limentato, Judah Christian 4

Plattner, Central 4

Plummer, Centennial 4

Thompson, Central 4

Bolton, St. Thomas More 3

Bruce, University High 3

S. Collins, Central 3

Ellis, Danville 3

Kim, University High 3

Lavin, Centennial 3

Lenschow, Mahomet-Seymour 3

F. Llewellyn, Central 3

Moeno-Duran, Urbana 3

Routh, Mahomet-Seymour 3

Alexander, Centennial 2

Behrensmeyer, St. Thomas More 2

Bowen, St. Thomas More 2

Cooper, Centennial 2

Eaton, Centennial 2

Hergenrother, St. Thomas More 2

Lester, Mahomet-Seymour 2

Louis, Mahomet-Seymour 2

Maupin, Monticello 2

Ondrejckova, University High 2

Roberts, Central 2

Singleton, Mahomet-Seymour 2

Snyder, Mahomet-Seymour 2

Tschetter, Judah Christian 2

Tufte, Central 2

Yonce, St. Thomas More 2

Allen, Central 1

Amjad, Mahomet-Seymour 1

Aubry, St. Thomas More 1

Baily, Danville 1

Beatty, Centennial 1

Brown, Monticello 1

Browning, Centennial 1

Bruce, Univeristy High 1

Clark, Monticello 1

Conway, Judah Christian 1

Cox, Judah Christian 1

Cyzs, Central 1

Flores, Danville 1

Gilbert, Mahomet-Seymour 1

Heeren, Danville 1

Howland, Danville 1

Innes, Danville 1

Janda, Mahomet-Seymour 1

Kasten, Central 1

Kindratanko, Univeristy High 1

Lukusa, St. Thomas More 1

Maturi, University High 1

Middendorf, Mahomet-Seymour 1

Moore, Mahomet-Seymour 1

Mufata, Centennial 1

Phillips, Central 1

Potts, Monticello 1

Rangel, Danville 1

Redden, Central 1

Roesler, Judah Christian 1

Southey, University High 1

O. Taylor, University High 1

Towne, Danville 1

Weddel, Danville 1

Wegel, Judah Christian 1

Goals against average

Player, School GA GAA

Cebulski, Mahomet-Seymour 4 0.47

Hohenstein, Mahomet-Seymour 14 0.97

Conway, Judah Christian 1 1.00

DeLuce, Centennial 27 1.35

Lampkin, Central 7 1.51

Hopper, St. Thomas More 35 1.59

Bollant, Judah Christian 30 2.00

Anderson, University High 28 2.49

Sunderland, University High 7 2.80

Monahan, University High 5 2.86

Southey, University High 8 2.91

York, Danville 61 3.38

Redden, Central 47 3.58

Rund, Monticello 64 4.00

Fouke, Urbana 70 4.37

NOTES: Schools not listed are ones whose coaches did not submit information. Honor roll updates should be emailed to bjones@news-gazette.com or faxed to The News-Gazette (217) 373-7401 each Monday by noon.