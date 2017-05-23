Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Area prep girls' soccer statistics (through May 23)
Tue, 05/23/2017

Goals

Athlete, School    G

Johnson-Monfort, Mahomet-Seymour    34
Woods, Centennial    30
G. Olson, Centennial    25
Maupin, Monticello    19
DuPree, Central    17
Ruckman. University High    15
Limentato, Judah Christian    13
Schmitt, St. Thomas More    13
Wade, Mahomet-Seymour    13
W. Olson, Centennial    12
Thompson, Central    12
Dullerud, University High    11
Murray, St. Thomas More    11
Epley, Mahomet-Seymour    10
F. Llewellyn, Central    10
Ellis, Danville    9
Hergenrother, St. Thomas More    9
Gray, Judah Christian    8
Lavin, Centennial    8
Leibach, St. Thomas More    8
Howland, Danville    7
Plattner, Central    7
Antonacci, Mahomet-Seymour    6
S. Collins, Central    6
Escobedo, Danville    6
L. Jones, Urbana    6
Martinez, Judah Christian    6
Anderson, University High    5
Maturi, University High    5
M. Miller, Judah Christian    5
A. Montgomery, First Baptist    5
Ravahn, Urbana    5
Ruiz, Urbana    5
Tufte, Central    5
Bell, Centennial    4
Black, Judah Christian    4
Bruce, University High    4
DeVriese, Centennial    4
Lenschow, Mahomet-Seymour    4
Liggett, Danville    4
Lukusa, St. Thomas More    4
Offenback, Monticello    4
Warren, Mahomet-Seymour    4
Alexander, Centennial    3
C. Collins, Mahomet-Seymour    3
Eaton, Centennial    3
Janda, Mahomet-Seymour    3
Kramer, St. Thomas More    3
Moreno-Duran, Urbana    3
Mufata, Centennial    3
Munro, Urbana    3
S. Shafer, Mahomet-Seymour    3
Southey, University High    3
Tschetter, Judah Christian    3
Allen, Central    2
Aubry, St. Thomas More    2
Blomberg, St. Thomas More    2
Born, Central    2
Helmuth, Monticello    2
Inness, Danville    2
Louis, Mahomet-Seymour    2
Plummer, Centennial    2
Schumacher, Monticello    2
Weddle, Danville    2
Arwari, Centennial    1
Baily, Danville    1
Beatty, Centennial    1
Bowen, St. Thomas More    1
Brown, Monticello    1
Browning, Centennial    1
Bueltmann, Monticello    1
Carty, Centennial    1
Coats, Centennial    1
Conway, Judah Christian    1
Cooper, Centennial    1
Flores, Danville    1
Hohenstein, Mahomet-Seymour    1
Kasten, Central    1
Kim, University High    1
Lamarcieona, Danville    1
Lester, Mahomet-Seymour    1
McLean, Centennial    1
Middendorf, Mahomet-Seymour    1
Mitchell, Monticello    1
Monga-Vargas, Centennial    1
Moore, Mahomet-Seymour    1
Ondrejckova, University High    1
Ouzidane, Centennial    1
Paul, Centennial    1
Petersen, St. Thomas More    1
Ramirez, Centennial    1
Redden, Central    1
Rispoli, Central    1
Roberts, Central    1
Roesler, Judah Christian    1
Schact, St. Thomas More    1
Sherrick, Centennial    1
Sholem, Central    1
Strode, Centennial    1
Tapia, Danville    1
O. Taylor, University High    1
Towne, Danville    1
West, Danville    1

Assists

Athlete, School    ASST.

W. Olson, Centennial    19
Schmitt, St. Thomas More    16
Woods, Centennial    13
G. Olsen, Centennial    12
Martinez, Judah Christian    11
Johnson-Monfort, Mahomet-Seymour    10
Dullerud, University High    9
Murray, St. Thomas More    9
Ruckman, University High    8
Gray, Judah Christian    7
Bell, Centennial    6
C. Collins, Mahomet-Seymour    6
Escobedo, Danville    6
Leibach, St. Thomas More    6
Offenback, Monticello    6
Wade, Mahomet-Seymour    6
Warren, Mahomet-Seymour    6
Black, Judah Christian    5
DeVriese, Centennial    5
DuPree, Central    5
Kramer, St. Thomas More    5
M. Miller, Judah Christian    5
Ravanh, Urbana    5
Strode, Centennial    5
Anderson, University High    4
Antonacci, Mahomet-Seymour    4
Epley, Mahomet-Seymour    4
Limentato, Judah Christian    4
Plattner, Central    4
Plummer, Centennial    4
Thompson, Central    4
Bolton, St. Thomas More    3
Bruce, University High    3
S. Collins, Central    3
Ellis, Danville    3
Kim, University High    3
Lavin, Centennial    3
Lenschow, Mahomet-Seymour    3
F. Llewellyn, Central    3
Moeno-Duran, Urbana    3
Routh, Mahomet-Seymour    3
Alexander, Centennial    2
Behrensmeyer, St. Thomas More    2
Bowen, St. Thomas More    2
Cooper, Centennial    2
Eaton, Centennial    2
Hergenrother, St. Thomas More    2
Lester, Mahomet-Seymour    2
Louis, Mahomet-Seymour    2
Maupin, Monticello    2
Ondrejckova, University High    2
Roberts, Central    2
Singleton, Mahomet-Seymour    2
Snyder, Mahomet-Seymour    2
Tschetter, Judah Christian    2
Tufte, Central    2
Yonce, St. Thomas More    2
Allen, Central    1
Amjad, Mahomet-Seymour    1
Aubry, St. Thomas More    1
Baily, Danville    1
Beatty, Centennial    1
Brown, Monticello    1
Browning, Centennial    1
Bruce, Univeristy High    1
Clark, Monticello    1
Conway, Judah Christian    1
Cox, Judah Christian    1
Cyzs, Central    1
Flores, Danville    1
Gilbert, Mahomet-Seymour    1
Heeren, Danville    1
Howland, Danville    1
Innes, Danville    1
Janda, Mahomet-Seymour    1
Kasten, Central    1
Kindratanko, Univeristy High    1
Lukusa, St. Thomas More    1
Maturi, University High    1
Middendorf, Mahomet-Seymour    1
Moore, Mahomet-Seymour    1
Mufata, Centennial    1
Phillips, Central    1
Potts, Monticello    1
Rangel, Danville    1
Redden, Central    1
Roesler, Judah Christian    1
Southey, University High    1
O. Taylor, University High    1
Towne, Danville    1
Weddel, Danville    1
Wegel, Judah Christian    1

Goals against average

Player, School    GA    GAA

Cebulski, Mahomet-Seymour    4    0.47
Hohenstein, Mahomet-Seymour    14    0.97
Conway, Judah Christian    1    1.00
DeLuce, Centennial    27    1.35
Lampkin, Central    7    1.51
Hopper, St. Thomas More    35    1.59
Bollant, Judah Christian    30    2.00
Anderson, University High    28    2.49
Sunderland, University High    7    2.80
Monahan, University High    5    2.86
Southey, University High    8    2.91
York, Danville    61    3.38
Redden, Central    47    3.58
Rund, Monticello    64    4.00
Fouke, Urbana    70    4.37

NOTES: Schools not listed are ones whose coaches did not submit information. Honor roll updates should be emailed to bjones@news-gazette.com or faxed to The News-Gazette (217) 373-7401 each Monday by noon.

