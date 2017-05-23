Area prep girls' soccer statistics (through May 23)
Goals
Athlete, School G
Johnson-Monfort, Mahomet-Seymour 34
Woods, Centennial 30
G. Olson, Centennial 25
Maupin, Monticello 19
DuPree, Central 17
Ruckman. University High 15
Limentato, Judah Christian 13
Schmitt, St. Thomas More 13
Wade, Mahomet-Seymour 13
W. Olson, Centennial 12
Thompson, Central 12
Dullerud, University High 11
Murray, St. Thomas More 11
Epley, Mahomet-Seymour 10
F. Llewellyn, Central 10
Ellis, Danville 9
Hergenrother, St. Thomas More 9
Gray, Judah Christian 8
Lavin, Centennial 8
Leibach, St. Thomas More 8
Howland, Danville 7
Plattner, Central 7
Antonacci, Mahomet-Seymour 6
S. Collins, Central 6
Escobedo, Danville 6
L. Jones, Urbana 6
Martinez, Judah Christian 6
Anderson, University High 5
Maturi, University High 5
M. Miller, Judah Christian 5
A. Montgomery, First Baptist 5
Ravahn, Urbana 5
Ruiz, Urbana 5
Tufte, Central 5
Bell, Centennial 4
Black, Judah Christian 4
Bruce, University High 4
DeVriese, Centennial 4
Lenschow, Mahomet-Seymour 4
Liggett, Danville 4
Lukusa, St. Thomas More 4
Offenback, Monticello 4
Warren, Mahomet-Seymour 4
Alexander, Centennial 3
C. Collins, Mahomet-Seymour 3
Eaton, Centennial 3
Janda, Mahomet-Seymour 3
Kramer, St. Thomas More 3
Moreno-Duran, Urbana 3
Mufata, Centennial 3
Munro, Urbana 3
S. Shafer, Mahomet-Seymour 3
Southey, University High 3
Tschetter, Judah Christian 3
Allen, Central 2
Aubry, St. Thomas More 2
Blomberg, St. Thomas More 2
Born, Central 2
Helmuth, Monticello 2
Inness, Danville 2
Louis, Mahomet-Seymour 2
Plummer, Centennial 2
Schumacher, Monticello 2
Weddle, Danville 2
Arwari, Centennial 1
Baily, Danville 1
Beatty, Centennial 1
Bowen, St. Thomas More 1
Brown, Monticello 1
Browning, Centennial 1
Bueltmann, Monticello 1
Carty, Centennial 1
Coats, Centennial 1
Conway, Judah Christian 1
Cooper, Centennial 1
Flores, Danville 1
Hohenstein, Mahomet-Seymour 1
Kasten, Central 1
Kim, University High 1
Lamarcieona, Danville 1
Lester, Mahomet-Seymour 1
McLean, Centennial 1
Middendorf, Mahomet-Seymour 1
Mitchell, Monticello 1
Monga-Vargas, Centennial 1
Moore, Mahomet-Seymour 1
Ondrejckova, University High 1
Ouzidane, Centennial 1
Paul, Centennial 1
Petersen, St. Thomas More 1
Ramirez, Centennial 1
Redden, Central 1
Rispoli, Central 1
Roberts, Central 1
Roesler, Judah Christian 1
Schact, St. Thomas More 1
Sherrick, Centennial 1
Sholem, Central 1
Strode, Centennial 1
Tapia, Danville 1
O. Taylor, University High 1
Towne, Danville 1
West, Danville 1
Assists
Athlete, School ASST.
W. Olson, Centennial 19
Schmitt, St. Thomas More 16
Woods, Centennial 13
G. Olsen, Centennial 12
Martinez, Judah Christian 11
Johnson-Monfort, Mahomet-Seymour 10
Dullerud, University High 9
Murray, St. Thomas More 9
Ruckman, University High 8
Gray, Judah Christian 7
Bell, Centennial 6
C. Collins, Mahomet-Seymour 6
Escobedo, Danville 6
Leibach, St. Thomas More 6
Offenback, Monticello 6
Wade, Mahomet-Seymour 6
Warren, Mahomet-Seymour 6
Black, Judah Christian 5
DeVriese, Centennial 5
DuPree, Central 5
Kramer, St. Thomas More 5
M. Miller, Judah Christian 5
Ravanh, Urbana 5
Strode, Centennial 5
Anderson, University High 4
Antonacci, Mahomet-Seymour 4
Epley, Mahomet-Seymour 4
Limentato, Judah Christian 4
Plattner, Central 4
Plummer, Centennial 4
Thompson, Central 4
Bolton, St. Thomas More 3
Bruce, University High 3
S. Collins, Central 3
Ellis, Danville 3
Kim, University High 3
Lavin, Centennial 3
Lenschow, Mahomet-Seymour 3
F. Llewellyn, Central 3
Moeno-Duran, Urbana 3
Routh, Mahomet-Seymour 3
Alexander, Centennial 2
Behrensmeyer, St. Thomas More 2
Bowen, St. Thomas More 2
Cooper, Centennial 2
Eaton, Centennial 2
Hergenrother, St. Thomas More 2
Lester, Mahomet-Seymour 2
Louis, Mahomet-Seymour 2
Maupin, Monticello 2
Ondrejckova, University High 2
Roberts, Central 2
Singleton, Mahomet-Seymour 2
Snyder, Mahomet-Seymour 2
Tschetter, Judah Christian 2
Tufte, Central 2
Yonce, St. Thomas More 2
Allen, Central 1
Amjad, Mahomet-Seymour 1
Aubry, St. Thomas More 1
Baily, Danville 1
Beatty, Centennial 1
Brown, Monticello 1
Browning, Centennial 1
Bruce, Univeristy High 1
Clark, Monticello 1
Conway, Judah Christian 1
Cox, Judah Christian 1
Cyzs, Central 1
Flores, Danville 1
Gilbert, Mahomet-Seymour 1
Heeren, Danville 1
Howland, Danville 1
Innes, Danville 1
Janda, Mahomet-Seymour 1
Kasten, Central 1
Kindratanko, Univeristy High 1
Lukusa, St. Thomas More 1
Maturi, University High 1
Middendorf, Mahomet-Seymour 1
Moore, Mahomet-Seymour 1
Mufata, Centennial 1
Phillips, Central 1
Potts, Monticello 1
Rangel, Danville 1
Redden, Central 1
Roesler, Judah Christian 1
Southey, University High 1
O. Taylor, University High 1
Towne, Danville 1
Weddel, Danville 1
Wegel, Judah Christian 1
Goals against average
Player, School GA GAA
Cebulski, Mahomet-Seymour 4 0.47
Hohenstein, Mahomet-Seymour 14 0.97
Conway, Judah Christian 1 1.00
DeLuce, Centennial 27 1.35
Lampkin, Central 7 1.51
Hopper, St. Thomas More 35 1.59
Bollant, Judah Christian 30 2.00
Anderson, University High 28 2.49
Sunderland, University High 7 2.80
Monahan, University High 5 2.86
Southey, University High 8 2.91
York, Danville 61 3.38
Redden, Central 47 3.58
Rund, Monticello 64 4.00
Fouke, Urbana 70 4.37
NOTES: Schools not listed are ones whose coaches did not submit information. Honor roll updates should be emailed to bjones@news-gazette.com or faxed to The News-Gazette (217) 373-7401 each Monday by noon.
