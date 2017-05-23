Tuesday's prep highlights: Miller goes deep in win for ALAH

In softball

Class 1A Okaw Valley Sectional

■ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 9, Cumberland 5. Two big innings keyed Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s semifinal victory against perennial softball power Cumberland. The Knights (21-3) scored four runs in the first inning and five more in the bottom of the fourth after the Pirates tied the game in the top half of the inning. Reagan Miller, Kirsten Corum and Taylor Powell had two hits apiece for ALAH, while Mycaela Miller, who had a two-run home run in the first, and Shelby Frederick drove in two runs apiece. Frederick also got the win for the Knights, improving to 16-1, after giving up five runs on eight hits and striking out three in her complete-game outing. ALAH will face Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at 11 a.m. on Saturday in Bethany for the sectional title. The Hatchets (28-4) topped Central A&M 10-0 in Tuesday’s second semifinal behind a seven-strikeout performance by Calla Roney.

Class 1A LeRoy Sectional

■ Dwight 5, Fisher 3. Fisher struck first with an RBI single by Brittney Enos in the first inning and another from Karissa Fredrickson in the second, but the Bunnies couldn’t answer a late Dwight rally in a sectional semifinal loss that was delayed at one point because of a tornado warning in the area. Sydney Eichelberger went 2 for 4 with a run scored and drove in Fisher’s last run with an RBI single in the seventh. She also took the loss for the Bunnies (20-12) after giving up five runs and nine hits in six innings. Sidney Hood and Bailey Hadden also had hits for Fisher. Dwight pulled ahead with a four-run bottom of the sixth, capped by a three-run home run by Leah Flynn. The Warriors will play the winner of today’s semifinal between LeRoy (26-8) and Heyworth, which was originally scheduled as the back end of a semifinal doubleheader Tuesday but got postponed to 4:30 p.m. today because of poor weather.

Class 3A Mattoon Regional

■ Mattoon 17, Centennial 2. Mattoon set the tone for the regional semifinal matchup with leadoff hitter Avery Jackson launching a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning. Centennial ultimately trailed by 10 runs before getting on the board with two in the top of the third inning, but the Green Wave closed out the Chargers in a run-shortened four innings by scoring seven more runs in the final two innings of the game.

■ Mount Zion 10, Urbana 0. Urbana’s season came to an end in the regional semifinals with a run-shortened, five-inning defeat against Mount Zion. The Tigers (11-17) trailed by four runs after three innings and couldn’t scratch out a run against the Braves.

Class 3A Morton Regional

■ Prairie Central 1, Morton 0, susp. Prairie Central had the early lead when Monday’s regional quarterfinal game was suspended because of weather. The game will resume between the ninth-seeded Hawks and eighth-seeded host Potters at 4:30 p.m. today in the bottom of the second inning with runners on first and third and one out.

In girls’ soccer

Class 2A Washington Sectional

■ Normal West 4, Centennial 0. Centennial (16-5-2) found itself in an early hole in its sectional semifinal match with Big 12 rival Normal West and couldn’t recover in the shutout loss to end the season. Normal West’s Audrey Marsaglia scored less than 3 minutes into the match and scored twice more for the Wildcats by the early stages of the second half to round out her hat trick. Chargers keeper Jordan DeLuce had 17 saves.

Scott Richey