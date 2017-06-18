2017 News-Gazette All-Area girls' soccer teams

All-Area First Team

PLAYER, SCHOOL POS. YR.

Emma Blomberg, St. Thomas More D Jr.

Kathryn Dullerud, Urbana Uni M/F Jr.

Naomi DuPree, Champaign Central M Fr.

Dahaila Escobedo, Danville M Sr.

Meredith Johnson-Monfort, Mahomet-S. F Jr.

Casey Lavin, Centennial D Jr.

Gressa Olson, Centennial M Sr.

Willa Olson, Centennial F Sr.

Grace Redden, Champaign Central GK Jr.

Izzy Schmitt, St. Thomas More M Jr.

Breonna Snyder, Mahomet-Seymour D Jr.

Mary Woods, Centennial F Jr.



All-Area Second Team

PLAYER, SCHOOL POS. YR.

Sarah Collins, Champaign Central M Sr.

Lauren Ellis, Danville M So.

Olivia DeVries, Centennial D So.

Sarah Hohenstein, Mahomet-Seymour GK Jr.

Lexi Jones, Urbana M Sr.

Maddie Louis, Mahomet-Seymour D So.

Josalyn Martinez, Judah Christian M So.

Mia Maupin, Monticello F So.

Hayes Murray, St. Thomas More M Jr.

Nikita Pack, Urbana D Sr.

Betsy Ruckman, Uni High F So.

Payton Thompson, Champaign Central M Sr.



All-Area honorable mention

CENTENNIAL — Cassidy Strode, M, Fr.

CHAMPAIGN CENTRAL — Faith Llewellyn, M, Sr; Courtney Plattner, M, Sr.

DANVILLE — Joah Howland, M, Sr.

JUDAH CHRISTIAN — Regan Bollant, GK, So.; Katie Limentato, F, Fr.

MAHOMET-SEYMOUR — Mikaela Antonacci, D/F, Sr.; Cassidi Collins, M, Jr.; Erin Lenschow, M, Jr.

MONTICELLO — Faith Rund, Jr., GK

ST. THOMAS MORE — Abby Leibach, M, So.; Dana Hergenother, F, So.; Brianna Hopper, GK, Jr.

URBANA — Ashia Ravahn, F, Sr.

URBANA UNI HIGH — Saahithi Maturi, M, Jr.; Macheila Anderson, F/GK, So.