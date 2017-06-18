2017 News-Gazette All-Area girls' soccer teams
All-Area First Team
PLAYER, SCHOOL POS. YR.
Emma Blomberg, St. Thomas More D Jr.
Kathryn Dullerud, Urbana Uni M/F Jr.
Naomi DuPree, Champaign Central M Fr.
Dahaila Escobedo, Danville M Sr.
Meredith Johnson-Monfort, Mahomet-S. F Jr.
Casey Lavin, Centennial D Jr.
Gressa Olson, Centennial M Sr.
Willa Olson, Centennial F Sr.
Grace Redden, Champaign Central GK Jr.
Izzy Schmitt, St. Thomas More M Jr.
Breonna Snyder, Mahomet-Seymour D Jr.
Mary Woods, Centennial F Jr.
All-Area Second Team
PLAYER, SCHOOL POS. YR.
Sarah Collins, Champaign Central M Sr.
Lauren Ellis, Danville M So.
Olivia DeVries, Centennial D So.
Sarah Hohenstein, Mahomet-Seymour GK Jr.
Lexi Jones, Urbana M Sr.
Maddie Louis, Mahomet-Seymour D So.
Josalyn Martinez, Judah Christian M So.
Mia Maupin, Monticello F So.
Hayes Murray, St. Thomas More M Jr.
Nikita Pack, Urbana D Sr.
Betsy Ruckman, Uni High F So.
Payton Thompson, Champaign Central M Sr.
All-Area honorable mention
CENTENNIAL — Cassidy Strode, M, Fr.
CHAMPAIGN CENTRAL — Faith Llewellyn, M, Sr; Courtney Plattner, M, Sr.
DANVILLE — Joah Howland, M, Sr.
JUDAH CHRISTIAN — Regan Bollant, GK, So.; Katie Limentato, F, Fr.
MAHOMET-SEYMOUR — Mikaela Antonacci, D/F, Sr.; Cassidi Collins, M, Jr.; Erin Lenschow, M, Jr.
MONTICELLO — Faith Rund, Jr., GK
ST. THOMAS MORE — Abby Leibach, M, So.; Dana Hergenother, F, So.; Brianna Hopper, GK, Jr.
URBANA — Ashia Ravahn, F, Sr.
URBANA UNI HIGH — Saahithi Maturi, M, Jr.; Macheila Anderson, F/GK, So.
