Final girls' soccer Top 5 poll

A look at our final rankings from the 2017 season:



RK., SCHOOL REC. PREV.

1. Mahomet-Seymour 19-4-1 1

Bulldogs had winning streaks of at least three games on four separate occasions en route to winning a Class 2A regional title this spring and setting a school record for wins in a season.

2. Centennial 16-5-2 2

Two early losses to Dunlap and Peoria Notre Dame, who both won regional titles, sparked Chargers to eventual 11-match unbeaten streak and program’s second straight Class 2A regional title.

3. Champaign Central 11-7-1 3

Strong schedule — six losses came against programs that won regional titles — helped Maroons post double-digit win total before falling to Mahomet-Seymour in 2A regional title game.

4. St. Thomas More 11-9-2 5

Sabers relied on difficult regular season schedule to go on another deep postseason run, which ended in Sweet 16 with loss to eventual Class 1A state runner-up Normal U-High.

5. Judah Christian 10-6-2 5

Stellar season ended after only one postseason match in a Class 1A regional semifinal loss to Bloomington Central Catholic, but that doesn’t diminish what Tribe accomplished.