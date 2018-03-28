Tuesday's highlights: Woods tallies hat trick for Centennial

CHAMPAIGN — Mary Woods scored three first-half goals and added two assists to spark the Centennial girls’ soccer

team to a 6-1 home win against Uni High on Tuesday.Casey Lavin also chipped in with a goal and two assists for the Chargers (1-1), who enjoyed a 4-0 halftime lead.

Macheila Anderson scored an unassisted goal in the second half for the Illineks (0-3).



PBL wins Watseka meet. Both the boys’ and girls’ track and field teams at Paxton-Buckley-Loda claimed titles on Tuesday at the Watseka Pentangular.

The PBL boys’ team compiled 104 points, relying on first-place finishes from Jake Rich in the shot put (43 feet, 9 inches), Jonathan Muller in the long jump (21-11/2), Alec St. Julien in the 3,200 (11:15.68), Jordan Giese in the 800, Riley Cuppernel in the 400 (55.05) and Kody Harrison in the 1,600 (4:56.06).

Keegan Zack paced runner-up Watseka with wins in the triple jump (43-10) and the 200 (23.31).

In the girls’ meet, PBL finished with 108 points and received four first-place finishes.

Katelyn Crabb won the 100 hurdles (16.69) and the long jump (15-8 3/4) while anchoring the winning 800 relay (1:53.65). Olivia Frichtl added a win in the 300 hurdles (52.43) for PBL.

Gabby Wessels from Milford/Cissna Park claimed titles in the 100 (13.12) and the 200 (27.75) to lead the Bearcats to third place.