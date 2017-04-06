Wittig, Sages battle to comeback victory

MONTICELLO — Monticello junior Cam Wittig didn’t expect to pitch on Thursday against St. Joseph-Ogden, at least not in the second inning. He certainly didn’t expect to come into the game against one of the area’s best offenses with multiple runners on base.

That’s exactly where he found himself when he entered the game with two on and none out with the Sages down 5-3.

“It was a lot different, because it didn’t really feel like it was my game,” Wittig said, “but you’ve just got to take control at that point and help your team win the game any way you can.”

Take control he did. Wittig allowed a double that inning but struck out the side. He allowed just two more hits over the final five innings of an eventual 7-6 win.

“He just battled his butt of and played really well for us,” Monticello coach Chris Jones said. “He understands how to pitch, he understands the importance of staying ahead, and he mixed in his breaking ball and was able to hit his spots. He did a great job of just keeping them off balance.”

Winning, though, looked like a long shot as the Sages were down 6-3 in the second with St. Joseph-Ogden’s Colton Hale on the mound. And it stayed that way until the seventh inning.

For the first time this season, the pitch count rule came into effect for St. Joseph-Ogden in a game-deciding situation. In his second start in six days, Hale hit 90 pitches in the seventh inning after two runners reached on errors, forcing him to leave the game.

After Luke Stokowski drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, Mitch Carr drove in two runs with a double, Jeffrey Wileaver made contact with an 0-1 curveball and knocked a game-winning single into the outfield to drive in the winning run.

“I was just trying to get the ball into play and make something happen,” Wileaver said. “I was just trying to hit it here up the middle or to the right side. ... I think this (win) can really get us rolling.”

After a surprising month of March, Thursday was the Spartans’ (8-2) first loss to a Class 1A or 2A team this season.

“I think it’s first time we had adversity maybe, where we weren’t clean defensively and made a couple mental lapses,” Spartans coach Josh Haley said. “That’s going to happen over the three months. ... You’re up 3-0 and I thought we came up and gave them three runs right back in the first inning. Then Hale settled in, and the pitch count got to us where we had to take him out. We weren’t real clean defensively.”

Monticello (8-1), meanwhile, has also surpassed expectations early this season after losing over half of its starting lineup to graduation. The season started with a three-game day at a tournament in Carbondale, which lasted from 8:30 in the morning to 9 p.m., including two extra-inning games. The Sages came out with three wins. And on Thursday night, they once again found a way to scratch out a win against tough odds.

“They’ve battled all year,” Jones said. “That is one thing I will say. They will grind and battle through at-bats. The mental toughness that they’ve developed and the things they’ve done, not only in that opening weekend but through tonight, they battle for us.”