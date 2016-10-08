Sunday Conversation: Katherine Reutter

Three years ago, she was known as former speed skater Katherine Reutter as constant hip and back injuries forced the two-time Olympic medalist to retire from the sport. Today, the 28-year-old is known as the Comeback Queen with an eye on returning to the pinnacle of the sport. After last week’s showing at the U.S. World Cup Qualifier, winning the 1,000- and 1,500-meter races, Reutter earned a spot on Team USA for next month’s World Cup with an eye on returning to the top. The Centennial grad caught up with our Marcus Jackson to detail her journey:



Is it weird seeing “Comeback Queen” attached to everything you’re doing now?

I think its pretty funny. When I decided I wanted to make a comeback and I got serious about it, I changed my Twitter profile, and one of the things I put on there was “Comeback Queen.” I very much meant it in a joking, tongue-in-cheek kind of way, but I think NBC is liking that and I like it, too. I am kind of embarrassed, though, to be the self-proclaimed Comeback Queen, but now that other people are getting on board, it’s kind of cool, so I’ll roll with it.



How did you come to the decision that you wanted to make a comeback?

I’ve been involved in the sport for the last four years. I had one year off just focusing on rehabbing my injury, and I spent the year traveling with the junior world team. A coaching position came open in Milwaukee coaching a junior development team, so I applied and got that job. For the past three years I’ve spent 100 percent of my working and free time trying to grow this program and getting athletes from all over the country interested in skating, interested in Milwaukee and interested in doing our team, trying to grow the next generation of athletes. I like being involved in speed skating, but I just didn’t love coaching. I didn’t wake up with that same fire and passion for each day like I did when I was skating. I kind of knew I didn’t want to coach forever. As I got closer to finishing my degree, I was feeling like, ‘Well, if I’m going to coach, I have to coach for a full year, but I’m going to be done going to school in half of a year.’ I don’t want to commit to a job that I know I don’t want to be in for the long run. I also don’t want a part-time job while I finish my degree. I’ve got two years till the games and at the time I had six or eight months before I had to graduate and move on to the next step in my life, so it seemed like the perfect time to try to make a comeback. I figured the best-case scenario is it goes great and I’m back doing the thing I love most, and if it doesn’t go well, I get to do my favorite thing in the whole world for the last six months before I get my degree and get a job.



How is your health right now?

It’s really good. When I get into a really high-volume training block, I do still have a little bit of back pain and hip pain. Honestly, it is actually kind of a good thing because it forces me to stay very in-tuned with my body. I’m physically incapable of pushing over my limits. My pain sets in and it stops me, and I think that’s a valuable thing as an older athlete, to be able to have that awareness of feeling something coming on and knowing that means that I’m pushing my body more than it’s able to recover and I better stop. When I was a kid, I thought I had to go hard all the time. I didn’t care if it hurt, I was tired, if I couldn’t get out of bed — I had to keep going. That worked for a long time, and that mentality is also one of the reasons by body broke down as bad as it did. Now, I’m much more aware and able to listen. I do still have some pain, but I don’t feel like it holds me back, I actually think it makes me smarter.



How close are you to being in top form?

I’m not really sure. This past weekend in Salt Lake, I was very hopeful to be in the top six. I felt like if I did everything right, maybe I could be in the top four and the weekend went great. I finished in second overall, I won the 1,500 and I won the overall points, so I literally had no idea that was coming. If you asked me that a week ago, I would have said, ‘Oh, my God, I’m so far way, I’m not even close.’ I really surprised myself by having a pretty decent performance. At this point, I’m doing better than I thought I would be, but I’m also excited because I think I still have a lot of potential for growth. I don’t know how close I am, but I know I can keep going. I’ll never be there because I hope I never feel like I’m in top form. I hope I feel pretty good and happy with how it’s going, but I’m not there yet and always still want more.



How hard was it not being able to compete these past few years?

It wasn’t very hard to be on the sidelines. It wasn’t like I watched races and felt bad. What was hard for me was when I was done skating, it wasn’t my choice to be done and it wasn’t on my own terms. When you’re an athlete, so much of your life is controlling the controllable and kind of letting go of everything else. When I had to retire for injury, I was completely out of control of that situation. That really affected my mindset. I had a lot of anxiety and depression over it ­­— not in a way that it affected my daily life, but I made a living off controlling the controllable and being the best I could be every day, and then I couldn’t do that anymore. I wasn’t in control and I couldn’t be my best, and that really kind of shook the foundation of who I thought I was as a person and that was really hard. Where do you go from there? I hadn’t finished school yet, I didn’t have much real-world job experience, I had this sport I knew a lot about, but coaching is a massive time commitment. It’s all of your paid time and all of your free time. You take calls and text messages at 6 a.m. and midnight, and part of that is on me for needing to make a clear boundary of what my schedule is, but if I have an athlete who’s injured or sick and they need me, I’m there no matter what time it is. I wasn’t necessarily sad, I just didn’t leave the sport feeling confident, and that was a hard transition to real life. It felt like I had some unsteady footing at the beginning, but it was a great life experience, I learned a lot and now I’m just so happy when I skate and I’m so happy that I’m healthy enough to skate, and I’m even happier that what makes me the most happy is it turns out I’m doing an OK job at it.



What are your goals for skating?

The first World Cup of the season is in a month and I’m on that team. The first goal is spending some time building really good relationships with the rest of the team that trains out in Salt Lake and working together to make a really strong relay. That’s my No. 1 goal right now. I really want the U.S. women to be back in the international mix in the relay. I think we can do it, but it’s going to take a lot of teamwork. Everyone is working really hard, so it’s not that we need to work harder. We need to work smarter and together to make it a team effort. Beyond that, one of the most valuable things I learned from coaching is that you can’t judge yourself all the time based off performance. You have to look at your effort, and if you can truly and honestly say that was your best effort, then you have everything in the whole world to be happy about. I have performance goals. I’d love to make a quarterfinal at my first World Cup back, and I’d love to race at this year’s world championships, make a spot on the Olympic team and represent my country in 2018 — I would love to do all of those things. My main goal is to stay very true to myself, focus on my effort, focus on my process, and I believe if I do a really good job at those things, the performance goals are going to come. You don’t get better from wanting your goals, you get better from working toward your goals and you get more fulfillment out of every day knowing you worked for this than you ever will just wanting it so bad.



How often do you get back to Champaign?

Not often enough. I would love to be back more often. When I was coaching, we traveled so many weekends to get to competitions, and I’ve been finishing my school and I do online class, so I pretty much just crammed on nights and weekends. Even when I was home, I didn’t get a chance to come back to Champaign. I had a trip planned in October, but now I’ve got this whole World Cup thing going on, which is really exciting but messes with my travel plans. I get back a couple times a year. Any time that it works and I can make it happen, I love coming home. I miss my family. I miss my mom and dad, having them in my life every day. We call and they visit and come to my meets, but that closeness with them. I’ve still got great friends I’ve had since high school in the area and some really great mentors like Coach Mac (Mike McDonnell) who used to coach the Centennial football team. He’s a great friend and a longtime mentor. I mostly miss the people who have really helped shape me as a person and athlete and not being able to see them as often as I want.