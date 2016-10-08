Zilis: Centennial student slick on ice

CHAMPAIGN — Kate Thurman was angry.



The 3-year-old had watched her brothers play hockey since she was in diapers. Now, after her parents laced up her skates for the first time, she was trying to glide on the ice like them. Instead, she churned her feet and slipped around to no avail.



“She came off the ice and she was mad,” said her father, Curt. “She didn’t cry, but she just got mad and kept trying.”



Kate was determined. And within a couple of sessions, she learned to use the edges of her skates to propel herself forward, gliding quickly across the ice.



Then, she began playing hockey. During her first game, she scored six goals.



By the time she was 8, she began playing games in Chicago. At 11, an anonymous tipster contacted coaches from the Chicago Young Americans to tell them about the wunderkind from Champaign.



Soon, Thurman was playing for the elite Tier 1 program, the top level in United States youth club hockey.



Nowadays, Thurman inhabits a life unlike many Centennial students. Multiple times each week, her parents shuttle her to and from practice in the north Chicago suburbs.



She jet-sets all over the country to play elite competition, and she’s traveled to Europe to ply her trade several times. She was invited to U-15 United States national team camp. And a month ago, the high school sophomore accepted a full scholarship to play college hockey for Connecticut.



The sophomore may be the most successful athlete at her school, but not only will she likely never don a Chargers uniform, she likely will never play competitively in Champaign again.



The momentum of Thurman’s hockey career began decades ago, before she or any of her three older brothers were born. Curt and his wife, Elizabeth, lived in Bloomington at the time, and a friend recommended hockey as the sport of choice for their future family.



“They said that youth hockey is a great family sport,” Elizabeth said, “and if you ever have the chance when you have kids, get involved in it.”



In a town like Champaign, with one hockey rink and no park district hockey league — which Bloomington offers — options are limited. But the Champaign-Urbana Youth Hockey Association offers leagues for children and a club team, the Champaign Chiefs. With that club, the Thurmans honed their skills.



Soon, it became clear Kate was head and shoulders ahead of her peers.



“From the time she was very young, she had a very high hockey IQ,” Chicago Young Americans director and U18 coach John Cimba said. “She has this ability to see the ice and to make things happen.”



Leaving Champaign was crucial for a player who wanted to become elite. So after she was selected to join the Young Americans, Curt and Elizabeth began driving their daughter back and forth.



And their old friends’ wisdom about youth hockey bringing families together rang true.



“I just feel like I have really good relationships with all of our kids, and it’s during those times where they’re talking to you,” said Curt, who added that Elizabeth, whom he affectionately called a “crazy hockey mom,” does about 80 percent of the driving. “It’s actually more time than most parents get to spend with their kids, and it keeps them out of trouble, too. They don’t have a chance to get in trouble. They’re either in the car, or they’re on the ice, or they’re studying, or they’re sleeping.”



The lifestyle Thurman lives is unique for a teenager. But it hasn’t hindered her socialization.



Instead, she has friends across the continent. She’s nicknamed “The Mayor” in hockey circles because of her ability to engage others within minutes of meeting them.



“You go into a rink, and wherever we go, New York, Boston, she’ll walk into a rink and there are tons of kids that she knows,” Curt said, “and not only knows, but she’s friends with, and then the parents, too, it’s pretty freaky, really. I’m kind of an introverted guy, but she walks in and people are flocking to her.”



In reality, Thurman’s prodigious hockey career isn’t accessible to most Champaign kids. Ice time in the East Central Illinois area is difficult to come by, and aside from the few ponds in town that host pickup games when the weather grows cold enough and open ice time at the University of Illinois Ice Arena, pickup games are rare.



Even with Thurman’s resources, the most crucial of which come in the form of exceedingly supportive parents, her career is an unlikely one. On the U18 women’s national team, which Thurman will try out for in the coming years, 16 of the 22 players come from Minnesota. While plenty of boys play in the Chicago area, numbers for girls across Illinois are low.



“Out this way, there’s facilities, and there’s a lot of male players,” Cimba said. “We’ve got to get caught up on the amount of girls players we have.”



The way to do that, Cimba said, is to simply have more low-level teams similar to the Chiefs to push early involvement. Reducing expenses by providing scholarships would also likely help. In Champaign, growing the game may be as simple as adding an ice rink or two.



For Thurman, salvation will come when she hits the Connecticut campus in three years, when she can lace up her skates at her whim.



“They can just hop on the ice whenever they want because it’s their rink,” she said. “I’m so excited. I think about it every day.”



Preps coordinator Anthony Zilis writes a column throughout the school year. He can be reached at 217-351-5235, at azilis@news-gazette.com or @adzilis on Twitter.