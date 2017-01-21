Hoopeston Area boys break Vermilion County title drought

Image Gallery: HS Girls Basketball: VC Title Game » more Oakwood's team celebrates with fans following the 2017 Vermilion County Tournament championship game at the Palmer Civic Center in Danville on Friday., Jan. 20, 2017

DANVILLE — Westville boys’ basketball coach Jeff Millis had scouted Hoopeston Area six or seven times heading into Saturday’s Vermilion County Tournament championship game, so he knew Logan Walder could score and grab offensive rebounds. He knew Graham Eighner could shoot. He realized that freshman Lucas Hofer was a legitimate scoring option.

But the Tigers also couldn’t help off the Cornjerkers’ top two scorers, Trey Layden and Ryan Drayer. And Hoopeston Area’s bevy of options was simply too much for Westville as the Cornjerkers took home their first county title since 1997 with a 59-33 win.

“If you’re not going to help off a guy on our team, it’s going to open up drives and stuff for other guys,” Hoopeston Area coach Matt Colston said. “If you’re not completely locked in defensively, it’s going to open up a three-pointer for a kid that can shoot a three. When you put five kids on the floor that can score, it makes it tough for people.”

Right away, Walder created problems for the Tigers (13-8), scoring eight points in the first quarter. The Cornjerkers (17-1) racked up an 18-5 lead in the first quarter.

“My teammates did a great job of screening for me,” Walder said. “When those guys screen for me, it gets me open space.”

Heading into his first season receiving significant varsity minutes, sophomore Eighner wasn’t confident taking even wide-open shots.

“Usually, I would just pass the ball,” Eighner said of his early-season play.

On Saturday, he didn’t hesitate. Eighner hit two of his three-pointers in the second quarter, including one from NBA range, and two more in the third as Hoopeston Area took a 46-23 lead heading into the fourth. He hit five total.

Westville, meanwhile, came into the game with a significant size advantage, but that was cut down severely in the second quarter when 6-foot-4 senior Brady Crain went down with an ankle injury.

“I thought they were very good defensively. I thought they ran their offense extremely well. I thought they shot the ball,” Millis said. “With that being said, I thought we were a little bit out of character on the defensive end of the floor, and we were certainly out of character on the offensive side of the court.”

Bismarck-Henning 56, Oakwood 32. In the third-place game, Austin Farnsworth scored 18 points as the Blue Devils (13-7) carved a 21-4 first-quarter lead and overpowered the Comets (9-8).

Blake Reifsteck had 12 points and Wyatt Edwards added 11 for B-H. Oakwood’s Bryce Jones hit 14 points.



Salt Fork 43, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 36. In the fifth-place game, Brady McMasters scored 16 points and Caleb Fauver added 13 as the Storm (11-9) prevailed.

Conor Steinbaugh led G-RF (5-16) with 27 points.