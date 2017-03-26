N-G Top 10: Softball (March 27)

Every area team has deal with inclement weather at some point the first two weeks of the season. But enough games have been played for the debut of our rankings, courtesy sports editor MATT DANIELS:



RK., SCHOOL REC. COMMENT

1. St. Joseph-Ogden 4-0 Spartans, who reached Elite Eight in Class 2A last season, will play at Arcola on Monday before hosting Bismarck-Henning and Normal West.

2. LeRoy 5-0 Panthers, who made the Sweet 16 in Class 1A last year, are slated to play Monticello on Monday before hosting Central A&M, Salt Fork on Saturday.

3. Tuscola 7-1 Warriors advanced to Elite Eight in Class 2A last season and are set to play at Sullivan on Tuesday before hosting Paris and Shelbyville.

4. Unity 7-2 Rockets, who played in Class 2A Sweet 16 last season, are scheduled to face Oakwood on Monday before hosting Westville and playing at Fisher.

5. Milford 3-0 Bearcats have four games this week: Monday vs. Paxton-Buckley Loda, Tuesday at St. Anne, Thursday vs. Kankakee Trinity and Friday vs. Westville.

6. ALAH 2-0 Close wins so far for the Knights, who made it to a Class 1A regional final last season. ALAH is back in action Monday on the road at Meridian.

7. Rantoul 4-1 Eagles, who made Class 3A regional semifinals in 2016, are slated for three games this week before annual Rantoul Tournament on Saturday.

8. Georgetown-Ridge Farm 3-1 Buffaloes, who lost their postseason opener a year ago, are slated to play at Villa Grove/Heritage on Tuesday before playing at Salt Fork.

9. Fisher 3-2 Bunnies were fourth at Class 1A state last year and play five games in six days, starting Monday at Schlarman, ending Saturday vs. Unity.

10. Watseka 3-1 Warriors, who lost in a Class 2A regional semifinal last year, have won three in a row after opening with a loss to Fisher last Tuesday.