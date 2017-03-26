Spartans’ college-bound softballers seek greatness this spring

ST. JOSEPH — Tori Witruk is all about chemistry.

Whether that’s on the softball diamond or in the classroom, it doesn’t matter to the St. Joseph-Ogden senior pitcher.

“I’ve considered either forensic chemistry or just being a chemistry teacher as a career,” Witruk said. “It’s one of the few classes where it seems like what they’re teaching makes sense.”

One of the constants every spring around these parts is the success of the SJ-O softball program veteran coach Randy Wolken has built up.

This season is no different. Well, maybe just a little bit, though, since the Spartans have six players who have already either signed or committed to play softball in college.



No shortage of experience

Four are at the Division I ranks, with senior third baseman Andrea Coursey signing with Illinois State last November. Coursey committed to the Redbirds in March 2015 during her sophomore year.

“It was the first place that I really had any interest in because I was still pretty young,” Coursey said. “When I went there on my unofficial visit, it was just a really good fit. Leaving there, I told my parents, ‘This is where I want to go.’ I didn’t even need to go look anywhere else.”

Two others, junior second baseman Emmy Graver and junior outfielder Kenzie Pence, committed to Illinois State last fall and plan on signing with the Missouri Valley Conference school in November.

“I committed about two weeks before Emmy,” Pence said. “We talked about certain things we liked on the visit, and for both of us it’s really just a good fit.”

Graver echoed those sentiments.

“It was close to home, and I knew I wanted to stay close,” she said. “I knew a bunch of people that were already going there. Once I went there, it felt right.”

Then there’s freshman shortstop Bailey Dowling, who committed to Alabama last June. Before she even started high school or played a game for Wolken’s team.

“I’ve never really thought of it as pressure,” Dowling said. “Even if there were people watching me, I play because I love the game.”



Off to a solid start again

The addition of Dowling only adds another component to the Spartans, who were already brimming with talent.

“Bailey has always been put on a pedestal, but she doesn’t think she’s better than anyone,” Pence said. “She’s fit in really well with our program.”

A program that’s accustomed to lofty expectations each season. And ones it usually achieves, with 33 regional titles, 11 sectional titles and eight state tournament appearances, culminating with a 2006 Class A state championship, on its resume.

SJ-O last made it to East Peoria, the site of the state tournament, in 2015, but ended that season with two straight losses and a fourth-place finish. Last year’s team advanced to the Elite Eight before falling to Dupo in a 2A super-sectional game.

“Last year, our team slogan was ‘Unfinished business,’ ” Coursey said. “I would say we have that even more this year because for me being a senior, there’s nothing we want more than to go out with a state championship. That really brings a new intensity to this year.”

The Spartans, who play at Arcola at 4:30 p.m. Monday, are off to a 4-0 start this season. Wolken, with a career record of 981-233 in his 38th season, is 19 wins shy of becoming the state’s first-ever softball coach with 1,000 victories.

“I’d like to think that when we have a program going and it continues on and snowballs, that young girls see that and then maybe they want to go towards softball and play at St. Joseph-Ogden,” Wolken said. “They play a lot of summer ball. All my starters play really good summer ball with good teams, so it’s not like they just play a little rec ball here and there.”



Getting their opponents’ best shot

Along with the four Division I recruits, Witruk, a Parkland College signee, and senior Logan Frerichs, who signed with St. Ambrose, an NAIA school out of Davenport, Iowa, give SJ-O a plethora of experienced talent to lean on this season.

“It’s really cool because not many programs have this many players committed to play in college,” Frerichs said. “We’re pretty privileged to have that.”

The external expectations are already in place for the Spartans. The presence of so many college-bound players on this year’s team only adds to it.

“I was telling some of the parents, ‘You guys are putting pressure on us, man,’ ” Wolken said. “It’s pressure, but I talk to them a lot about pressures and the expectations. Everybody is going to give you their best shot, so you’ve got to know that, but I said, ‘Don’t you want their best shot?’ This will make them better, so that going into the postseason, I hope we’re tested, and I hope that the pressure is pretty much off by the time we hit the postseason.”



Putting up lofty numbers

Every college prospect the Spartans have brings something different to the field.

Dowling is batting .800 with three home runs, 12 RBI and three triples in her young high school career with a team-high 17 runs scored. Coursey is hitting .600 with two home runs, a team-high 20 RBI and a team-high five stolen bases. Graver (.400, eight RBI), Pence (.400, two RBI) and Frerichs (.250, three RBI) are all contributing as well in what is a small sample size of what could occur.

“I’m sure from the outside looking in, it looks like we should be dominant,” Coursey said. “We just can’t that let affect us, the way we play. No matter where we are going to play in college, we still have to play in high school first and perform well here.”

So far, so good. Another spring is in full bloom around the area, and that means the Spartans, even though it’s early in the season, already know how they want to spend their first weekend in June: trying to win a state title.

“There is no ceiling with this team,” Witruk said. “We all have a really high goal, and we know what we have to do to achieve it.”