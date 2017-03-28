N-G Top 5: Girls' soccer (March 29)

Only a handful of games have been played among our nine area teams in the first two weeks of the season, but enough to have our rankings make their debut, courtesy sports editor MATT DANIELS:



RK., SCHOOL REC. COMMENT

1. Mahomet-Seymour 2-0 Meredith Johnson-Monfort is poised for a breakout season as Bulldogs have outscored their first two foes 13-0 before Thursday’s early-season test on the road at Centennial.

2. Centennial 1-0 Chargers, bolstered by return of twin standouts Willa Olson and Gressa Olson, started off season on right foot with Tuesday win against Uni High before they host Mahomet-Seymour at 6 p.m. Thursday.

3. Champaign Central 0-0 Maroons, who made a Class 2A regional final last season, open the season at 6 p.m. on Thursday against Springfield at Franklin Field.

4. St. Thomas More 2-0-1 Sabers are vying for their sixth straight regional title this season, and with key playmakers back like Izzy Schmitt, Hayes Murray and others, STM could make some noise again in the postseason.

5. Uni High 2-1-1 Illineks suffered first loss of the season on Tuesday at home against talented Centennial team, and Uni High will look to get back on track at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at home against St. Thomas More.