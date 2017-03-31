Warriors go deep for victory

FISHER — Parked cars formed a line just beyond the outfield fence on a cold day at Kellar Field on Friday. With Tuscola playing, those vehicles were at high risk of damage.

Luckily, only one car was thumped, coming via sophomore Allison Clark’s first of two home runs, on a day when all of Tuscola’s runs were scored via four longballs in a 6-1 win over host Fisher.

“We were swinging (Friday),” Tuscola coach Leonard Sementi said.

The Warriors lost seven starters and 35 home runs from last year’s team. But early this season, that’s difficult to tell. Heading into Friday’s game, they had already hit 12 home runs in six games, and Sementi admits that it’s tough to call for a bunt when he has players up and down his lineup who can go yard.

And with the wind blowing out, Isabelle Shelmadine added to that total on the game’s first at-bat.

Clark hit another home run in the fourth inning, and she and Alexis Koester made the score 6-0 with homers in the seventh.

“We lost a lot of power, a lot of home runs (from last year’s team),” senior Warrior Morgan Day said, “but with that, we gained a lot of speedy freshmen and some sophomores that can fill some really big shoes.”

Sementi said the source of that consistent power year after year is the efficiency at which his team practices.

Now in his 17th year, Sementi said three years ago, he and his assistants began to throw anywhere from 700 to 800 pitches every night. Adding in the Warriors’ hits off tees, he said each player works in about 100 swings each practice.

“I’ve done this a lot of years, so our practices have become more efficient,” Sementi said. “I used to hate batting in practice because it slows everything down, but we’ve gotten the practices so efficient … that it allows us more time for hitting, and I don’t get as frustrated.”

Tuscola pitcher Day struck out 12, but the Bunnies (6-3) finally broke through in the seventh inning when Bailey Hadden drove in Brittney Enos.

For a reloading Fisher team, which lost five All-Area players from a squad that finished fourth in Class 1A last season, Friday’s contest was a valuable one.

“You’ve got to play good people to get better,” Fisher coach Ken Ingold said. “I told (Sementi) after the game, ‘I’m really glad to have Tuscola on our schedule.’ … We’ll learn from it, and it can’t do anything but help us.”

A year ago, a Tuscola team that was historically strong offensively lost 3-2 in super-sectionals to eventual Class 2A champion Carterville. Day said that loss still stings.

The Warriors (10-1), though, have shown they have plenty on their current roster to make another run.

“It feels a little different, but we’ve adjusted fast,” Day said. “The future’s bright for Tuscola softball.”