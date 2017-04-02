N-G Top 10: Softball (April 3)
St. Joseph-Ogden continues to win, just like Tuscola, as the area rankings start to get a little clearer as the season unfolds. Our latest Top 10, courtesy sports editor MATT DANIELS:
RK., SCHOOL REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. St. Joseph-Ogden 8-0 1 The Rantoul tournament champions will host Maroa-Forsyth on Monday before conference games Tuesday at Monticello and Thursday against Unity.
2. Tuscola 11-1 3 Warriors have won 10 in a row, including four victories by at least 11 runs, ahead of hosting nearby rival Arcola at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
3. LeRoy 7-1 2 Only blip so far this season for Panthers — who are slated to play at Tremont on Monday — is a loss last Monday at Monticello.
4. Unity 9-2 4 Rockets on four-game win streak before Okaw Valley Conference action begins vs. St. Thomas More on Monday, and then traveling to SJ-O on Thursday.
5. Milford 5-0 5 Bearcats will put their perfect record on the line when they host Salt Fork at 4:30 p.m. Monday in their Vermilion Valley Conference opener.
6. ALAH 3-0 6 Knights are slated for five games in a five-day span this week, starting on Tuesday at Wisegarver Field in Champaign against Champaign Central.
7. Rantoul 8-3 7 Eagles placed second at their own tournament this past Saturday ahead of starting Okaw Valley Conference play on Thursday at St. Thomas More.
8. Watseka 4-1 10 After opening season with loss to Fisher, Warriors have claimed four straight wins heading into Monday’s home game against Armstrong-Potomac.
9. Westville 3-1 — Like Watseka, Tigers began season with loss at Rantoul but have rattled off three consecutive wins and host Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Monday.
10. Fisher 6-4 9 Tough schedule this season has tested Bunnies, who lost last two before Monday’s game at Heart of Illinois Conference rival Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.