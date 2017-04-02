N-G Top 10: Softball (April 3)

St. Joseph-Ogden continues to win, just like Tuscola, as the area rankings start to get a little clearer as the season unfolds. Our latest Top 10, courtesy sports editor MATT DANIELS:



RK., SCHOOL REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. St. Joseph-Ogden 8-0 1 The Rantoul tournament champions will host Maroa-Forsyth on Monday before conference games Tuesday at Monticello and Thursday against Unity.

2. Tuscola 11-1 3 Warriors have won 10 in a row, including four victories by at least 11 runs, ahead of hosting nearby rival Arcola at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

3. LeRoy 7-1 2 Only blip so far this season for Panthers — who are slated to play at Tremont on Monday — is a loss last Monday at Monticello.

4. Unity 9-2 4 Rockets on four-game win streak before Okaw Valley Conference action begins vs. St. Thomas More on Monday, and then traveling to SJ-O on Thursday.

5. Milford 5-0 5 Bearcats will put their perfect record on the line when they host Salt Fork at 4:30 p.m. Monday in their Vermilion Valley Conference opener.

6. ALAH 3-0 6 Knights are slated for five games in a five-day span this week, starting on Tuesday at Wisegarver Field in Champaign against Champaign Central.

7. Rantoul 8-3 7 Eagles placed second at their own tournament this past Saturday ahead of starting Okaw Valley Conference play on Thursday at St. Thomas More.

8. Watseka 4-1 10 After opening season with loss to Fisher, Warriors have claimed four straight wins heading into Monday’s home game against Armstrong-Potomac.

9. Westville 3-1 — Like Watseka, Tigers began season with loss at Rantoul but have rattled off three consecutive wins and host Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Monday.

10. Fisher 6-4 9 Tough schedule this season has tested Bunnies, who lost last two before Monday’s game at Heart of Illinois Conference rival Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.