Area softball stats (through April 5)

Batting Averages

Player/School AB R H RBI AVG.

M. Miller, ALAH 19 9 13 19 .684

Dupont-Barlow, Clint 6 2 4 1 .667

Wanserski, BlRdge 20 4 13 1 .650

Dowling, SJ-O 34 22 22 18 .647

T. Spelman, Arcola 14 2 9 4 .643

Hollingsworth, ALAH 8 7 5 3 .625

A. Taylor, Clint 8 3 5 1 .625

Gayheart, A-P 13 6 8 6 .615

K. Smith, LeRoy 26 15 16 14 .615

Warlow, LeRoy 18 6 11 4 .611

Day, Tuscl 41 9 25 22 .610

Eller, Westvl 15 4 9 7 .600

Miethe, Westvl 15 4 9 2 .600

Newbanks, A-O 19 10 11 6 .579

Austin, Westvl 14 3 8 2 .571

Burton, Danvl 14 2 8 5 .571

Coursey, SJ-O 28 8 16 19 .571

Tatar, Rantl 30 9 17 11 .567

Cheely, VG/H 39 16 22 19 .564

James, Urbana 9 xx 5 xx .556

M. Bauer, Watsk 11 5 6 6 .545

Eberle, GCMS 11 4 6 2 .545

Spoerer, M-S 13 4 7 6 .538

Winters, Westvl 13 5 7 6 .538

Ho. Hambleton, A-P 15 4 8 8 .533

Van Ostrand, A-P 15 5 8 5 .533

Wright, Urbana 15 6 8 6 .533

Sanford, Rantl 34 16 18 2 .529

Dudley, GRF 23 5 12 5 .522

Risinger, LeRoy 27 4 14 13 .519

My. Reedy, Mont 31 10 16 10 .516

Pence, SJ-O 33 12 17 5 .515

Andrews, Rantl 14 4 7 4 .500

Clanton, Fisher 34 17 17 13 .500

Ro. Dpont-Barlow, Clint 14 4 7 8 .500

Enos, Fisher 32 7 16 11 .500

Harper, GRF 22 8 11 5 .500

Herschberger, ALAH 18 5 9 5 .500

A. Koester, Tuscl 36 15 18 20 .500

M. Koester, A-P 14 0 7 3 .500

Peterson, A-O 14 3 7 2 .500

Trenkle, LeRoy 28 15 14 13 .500

Vesely, Urbana 8 2 4 3 .500

Hilderbrandt, Mont 33 12 16 7 .485

Benton, A-O 23 10 11 3 .478

Messman, Unity 44 16 21 9 .477

Kirkland, A-O 21 5 10 5 .476

Harris, Watsk 19 9 9 12 .474

A. Taylor, Clint 19 5 9 3 .474

Duncan, Unity 36 12 17 14 .472

Cramer, Watsk 17 9 8 2 .471

R. Miller, ALAH 17 6 8 6 .471

Powell, ALAH 17 5 8 9 .471

T. Witruk, SJ-O 17 8 8 7 .471

Taylor, Mont 28 10 13 4 .464

Barr, SltFrk 13 6 6 4 .462

Bennett, T-C 13 7 6 5 .462

Dukeman, SJ-O 24 13 11 6 .458

Place, SJ-O 24 4 11 1 .458

Frederick, ALAH 22 2 10 12 .455

Kile, T-C 11 3 5 7 .455

Wallis, Danvl 11 1 5 2 .455

Walsh, Tuscl 38 17 17 19 .447

Mattson, Urbana 9 3 4 3 .444

Stal, GRF 25 11 11 5 .440

Elliot, Westvl 16 2 7 5 .438

Shelmadine, Tuscl 44 20 19 10 .432

Bates, Tuscl 42 14 18 5 .429

Al. Clark, Tuscl 35 9 15 15 .429

Corum, ALAH 14 2 6 4 .429

Howard, GRF 21 7 9 6 .429

Millington, A-O 21 10 9 9 .429

Anderson, GRF 26 6 11 5 .423

Ring, Tuscl 24 4 10 3 .417

Waldman, M-S 12 3 5 0 .417

Williamson, Westvl 12 6 5 3 .417

Hunter, SltFrk 17 3 7 5 .412

K. Johnson, GRF 17 7 7 8 .412

Eichelberger, Fisher 27 13 11 3 .407

Edenburn, Unity 37 12 15 11 .405

Wendling, Unity 42 14 17 12 .405

Balch, T-C 10 1 4 4 .400

Brown, Westvl 15 5 6 1 .400

Comstock, ALAH 10 1 4 0 .400

Sheperd, Rantl 15 2 6 3 .400

Shick, T-C 10 6 4 0 .400

Fredrickson, Fisher 38 15 15 9 .395

Harris, B-H 13 0 5 1 .385

Scott, M-S 13 3 5 2 .385

Jordahl, Rantl 34 3 13 8 .382

Sherrick, Rantl 21 9 8 4 .381

Ester, BlRdge 29 8 11 5 .379

Fauser. Rantl 29 9 11 8 .379

May, Fisher 29 12 11 5 .379

Fauver, SltFrk 16 6 6 3 .375

McNaught, M-S 8 4 3 5 .375

Sanders, Clint 16 2 6 2 .375

Steinbaugh, GRF 24 9 9 14 .375

Winslow, GRF 16 4 6 5 .375

Hardin, GRF 19 5 7 7 .368

Zeigler, BlRdge 30 7 11 8 .367

Eckerty, GCMS 11 2 4 4 .364

Phillips, T-C 11 5 4 1 .364

Steinman, Unity 25 5 9 9 .360

Oberheim, Mont 28 5 10 8 .357

Fisher, BlRdge 31 10 11 8 .355

T. Wilson, Clint 17 2 6 2 .353

Garcia, A-O 20 6 7 8 .350

Qualls, LeRoy 20 8 7 3 .350

S. Shafer, Arcola 20 5 7 1 .350

Hanshew, LeRoy 26 6 9 6 .346

Hinton, Mont 26 8 9 2 .346

Mz. Reedy, Mont 26 8 9 5 .346

Grammer, BlRdge 29 12 10 12 .345

Graver, SJ-O 29 9 10 9 .345

Brewer, SltFrk 18 3 6 0 .333

As. Clark, Tuscl 30 2 10 9 .333

Hankey, Watsk 18 4 6 4 .333

Hicks, Danvl 12 2 4 1 .333

Kauffman, ALAH 18 12 6 4 .333

Lindenmeyer, Arcola 15 2 5 2 .333

Nofziger, M-S 12 3 4 1 .333

Wells, Oakwd 12 4 4 1 .333

Williams, LeRoy 18 8 6 4 .333

Brackenhoff, BlRdge 31 12 10 4 .323

Ray, VG/H 41 11 13 2 .317

Ry. Dpont-Barlow, Clint 16 5 5 3 .313

Hood, Fisher 32 8 10 12 .313

Kotcher, SltFrk 16 0 5 5 .313

Perkins, A-O 16 3 5 3 .313

K. Shafer, Oakwd 16 2 5 5 .313

A. Campbell, VG/H 29 4 9 7 .310

La. Acree, M-S 13 6 4 4 .308

Meyers, Westvl 13 3 4 2 .308

Hays, A-O 23 5 7 7 .304

Denny, Tuscl 10 6 3 3 .300

Eversole, VG/H 40 3 12 10 .300

Mixell, VG/H 40 12 12 8 .300



Stolen Bases

Player/School SB

Dukeman, SJ-O 8

Pence, SJ-O 8

Harper, GRF 7

Sanford, Rantl 7

Andrews, Rantl 6

Grammer, BlRdge 6

Kirkland, A-O 6

Bates, Tuscl 5

Brackenhoff, BlRdge 5

Coursey, SJ-O 5

Cramer, Watsk 5

Gayheart, A-P 5

Messman, Unity 5

Poulter, SJ-O 5

Sherrick, Rantl 5

K. Smith, LeRoy 5

Van Ostrand, A-P 5

Al. Clark, Tuscl 4

Duncan, Unity 4

Ho, Hambleton, A-P 4

Harris, Watsk 4

M. Miller, ALAH 4

Nofziger, M-S 4

Perkins, A-O 4

Place, SJ-O 4

Shelmadine, Tuscl 4

T. Spelman, Arcola 4

Tharp, BlRdge 4

Wanserski, BlRdge 4

Benton, A-O 3

Carter, GCMS 3

Fauser, Rantl 3

Garcia, A-O 3

Graver, SJ-O 3

Hilderbrandt, Mont 3

Hotaling, Watsk 3

Jordahl, Rantl 3

A. Koester, Tuscl 3

Mellor, Arcola 3

Ray, VG/H 3

Steinbaugh, GRF 3

F. Spelman, Arcola 3

Tatar, Rantl 3

Taticek, Rantl 3

Taylor, Mont 3

Thompson, Oakwd 3

Trenkle, LeRoy 3

Walton, Rantl 3



Home Runs

Player/School HR

Dowling, SJ-O 7

Cheely, VG/H 6

Clanton, Fisher 5

Tatar, Rantl 5

Day, Tuscl 4

Harris, Watsk 4

Hilderbrandt, Mont 4

Al. Clark, Tuscl 3

Coursey, SJ-O 3

Eversole, VG/H 3

Ho, Hambleton, A-P 3

A. Koester, Tuscl 3

M. Miller, ALAH 3

Shelmadine, Tuscl 3

Trenkle, LeRoy 3

Walsh, Tuscl 3

Dukeman, SJ-O 2

Loschen, Unity 2

Messman, Unity 2

R. Miller, ALAH 2

Mixell, VG/H 2

K. Smith, LeRoy 2



RBI

Player/School RBI

Day, Tuscl 22

A. Koester, Tuscl 20

Cheely, VG/H 19

Coursey, SJ-O 19

M. Miller, ALAH 19

Walsh, Tuscl 19

Dowling, SJ-O 18

Al. Clark, Tuscl 15

Duncan, Unity 14

K. Smith, LeRoy 14

Steinbaugh, GRF 14

Clanton, Fisher 13

Risinger, LeRoy 13

Trenkle, LeRoy 13

Frederick, ALAH 12

Grammer, BlRdge 12

Harris, Watsk 12

Hood, Fisher 12

Wendling, Unity 12

Edenburn, Unity 11

Enos, Fisher 11

Tatar, Rantl 11

Eversole, VG/H 10

My. Reedy, Mont 10

Shelmadine, Tuscl 10

As. Clark, Tuscl 9

Fredrickson, Fisher 9

Graver, SJ-O 9

Isaacs, BlRdge 9

Loschen, Unity 9

Messman, Unity 9

Millington, A-O 9

Powell, ALAH 9

Steinman, Unity 9

Burch, SJ-O 8

Ro. Dupont-Barlow, Clint 8

Fauser, Rantl 8

Fisher, BlRdge 8

Garcia, A-O 8

Hadden, Fisher 8

Ho, Hambleton, A-P 8

Harrison, VG/H 8

K. Johnson, GRF 8

Jordahl, Rantl 8

Mixell, VG/H 8

Oberheim, Mont 8

Terven, Fisher 8

Zeigler, BlRdge 8

A. Campbell, VG/H 7

Eller, Westvl 7

Frerichs, SJ-O 7

Hardin, GRF 7

Hays, A-O 7

Hilderbrandt, Mont 7

Kile, T-C 7

Wichus, Mont 7

T. Witruk, SJ-O 7

M. Bauer, Watsk 6

Campbell, A-O 6

Dukeman, SJ-O 6

Gayheart, A-P 6

Henshew, LeRoy 6

Howard, GRF 6

R. Miller, ALAH 6

Newbanks, A-O 6

Spoerer, M-S 6

A. Turner, Rantl 6

S. Turner, Oakwd 6

Winters, Westvl 6

Wright, Urbana 6

Lo. Acree, M-S 5

Anderson, GRF 5

Bates, Tuscl 5

Bennet, T-C 5

Burton, Danvl 5

Clow, LeRoy 5

Dudley, GRF 5

Elliot, Westvl 5

Ester, BlRdge 5

Harper, GRF 5

Herscherger, ALAH 5

Hunter, SltFrk 5

James, Urbana 5

Kirkland, A-O 5

Kotcher, SltFrk 5

Lucht, Milfrd 5

May, Fisher 5

McNaught, M-S 5

Menacher, Mont 5

Pence, SJ-O 5

Mz. Reedy, Mont 5

Stal, GRF 5

Taticek, Rantl 5

Tharp, BlRdge 5

Thompson, Oakwd 5

Van Ostrand, A-P 5

Winslow, GRF 5



ERA

Player/School IP H ER ERA

Benton, A-O 7.0 4 0 0.00

Warlow, LeRoy 7.3 3 1 0.96

Day, Tuscl 65.0 43 9 0.97

Hotaling, Watsk 31.0 29 5 1.13

A. Smith, Tuscl 10.0 14 2 1.40

Z. Witruk, SJ-O 35.0 18 8 1.60

Adams, LeRoy 30.7 27 8 1.82

Steinman, Unity 22.0 21 6 1.91

K. Shafer, Oakwd 21.0 20 7 2.33

Wheeler, M-S 12.0 12 4 2.33

Frederick, ALAH 22.7 27 8 2.47

Bailey, Milfrd 14.0 9 5 2.50

Jones, SltFrk 26.0 33 10 2.69

Duncan, Unity 51.0 42 21 2.88

Eichelberger, Fisher 48.0 52 20 2.92

Eberle, GCMS 23.0 18 10 3.04

Clow, LeRoy 6.0 0 3 3.50

Sanders, Clint 14.0 18 7 3.50

T. Witruk, SJ-O 10.0 13 5 3.50

Taylor, Mont 41.0 43 21 3.59

Hays, A-O 31.0 38 13 3.77

Jordahl, Rantl 52.7 59 29 3.85

Wallis, Danvl 9.0 5 5 3.89

Jacobs, Fisher 8.0 13 5 4.38

Sherrick, Rantl 8.0 11 5 4.38

Ray, VG/H 45.0 59 29 4.51

McCord, B-H 21.0 41 14 4.67

Steinbaugh, GRF 18.3 44 13 4.96

Armstrong, Clint 7.0 11 5 5.00

Sanders, Clint 28.0 47 20 5.00

Neuman, Oakwd 18.0 37 14 5.44

Hollingsworth. ALAH 6.3 4 5 5.53

Cheely, VG/H 28.3 36 24 5.93

Ester, BlRdge 49.0 52 42 6.00

Tilstra, IWest 14.7 22 13 6.20

Harper, GRF 13.0 30 13 7.00

Lewis, SJ-O 9.0 13 9 7.00

Stevenson, Danvl 13.0 26 15 8.08

Dudley, GRF 10.0 21 12 8.40

S. Shafer, Arcola 37.0 69 47 8.89

Glenn, Urbana 9.0 14 12 9.33

Wunderlich, Mont 11.0 20 15 9.55



Pitching Wins

Player/School Wins

Day, Tuscl 10

Duncan, Unity 8

Jordahl, Rantl 6

Z. Witruk, SJ-O 6

Eichelberger, Fisher 5

Taylor, Mont 5

Adams, LeRoy 4

Ester, BlRdge 4

Frederick, ALAH 4

Hotaling, Watsk 4

Hays, A-O 3

Ray, VG/H 3

Bailey, Milfrd 2

Cheely, VG/H 2

Dudley, GRF 2

Jones, SltFrk 2

Wheeler, M-S 2

Benton, A-O 1

Clow, LeRoy 1

Dysart, Urbana 1

Eberle, GCMS 1

Enos, Fisher 1

Hahn, LeRoy 1

Harper, GRF 1

Hollingsworth, ALAH 1

Kile, T-C 1

Lewis, SJ-O 1

Neuman, Oakwd 1

Sanders, Clint 1

S. Shafer, Arcola 1

K. Shafer, Oakwd 1

Sherrick, Rantl 1

A. Smith, Tuscl 1

Steinman, Unity 1

Stevenson, Danvl 1

Wallis, Danvl 1

Warlow, LeRoy 1

T. Witruk, SJ-O 1



Strikeouts

Player/School K’s

Day, Tuscl 96

Ester, BlRdge 56

Hotaling, Watsk 55

Z. Witruk, SJ-O 53

Eichelberger, Fisher 52

Ray, VG/H 49

Eberle, GCMS 39

S. Shafer, Arcola 39

Duncan, Unity 38

Jordahl, Rantl 37

Adams, LeRoy 36

Taylor, Mont 34

Jones, SltFrk 24

Frederick, ALAH 23

Bailey, Milfrd 20

T. Witruk, SJ-O 18

Steinman, Unity 16

K. Shafer, Oakwd 15

Cheely, VG/H 13

Hays, A-O 13

Kile, T-C 13

Cheek, M-S 12

McCord, B-H 10

Neuman, Oakwd 10

Sander, Clint 10

A. Smith, Tuscl 10

Tilstra, IWest 10

Wheeler, M-S 10

Lewis, SJ-O 9

Wunderlich, Mont 9

Dysart, Urbana 8

Sherrick, Rantl 8

Clow, LeRoy 7

Stevenson, Danvl 7

Armstrong, Clint 6

Hollingsworth, ALAH 6

Sanders, Clint 6

Steinbaugh, GRF 6

Dudley, GRF 5

Jacobs, Fisher 5

Phillips, T-C 5

Warlow, LeRoy 5

Glenn, Urbana 4

Hahn, LeRoy 4

Harper, GRF 3

Russell, B-H 3

Benton, A-O 2

Buchanan, BlRdge 2

Enos, Fisher 2

Mctaggart, IWest 2



