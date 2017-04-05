Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Area softball stats (through April 5)
Area softball stats (through April 5)

Wed, 04/05/2017

Batting Averages 

Player/School    AB    R    H    RBI    AVG.

M. Miller, ALAH    19    9    13    19    .684
Dupont-Barlow, Clint    6    2    4    1    .667
Wanserski, BlRdge    20    4    13    1    .650
Dowling, SJ-O    34    22    22    18    .647
T. Spelman, Arcola    14    2    9    4    .643
Hollingsworth, ALAH    8    7    5    3    .625
A. Taylor, Clint    8    3    5    1    .625
Gayheart, A-P    13    6    8    6    .615
K. Smith, LeRoy    26    15    16    14    .615
Warlow, LeRoy    18    6    11    4    .611
Day, Tuscl    41    9    25    22    .610
Eller, Westvl    15    4    9    7    .600
Miethe, Westvl    15    4    9    2    .600
Newbanks, A-O    19    10    11    6    .579
Austin, Westvl    14    3    8    2    .571
Burton, Danvl    14    2    8    5    .571
Coursey, SJ-O    28    8    16    19    .571
Tatar, Rantl    30    9    17    11    .567
Cheely, VG/H    39    16    22    19    .564
James, Urbana    9    xx    5    xx    .556
M. Bauer, Watsk    11    5    6    6    .545
Eberle, GCMS    11    4    6    2    .545
Spoerer, M-S    13    4    7    6    .538
Winters, Westvl    13    5    7    6    .538
Ho. Hambleton, A-P    15    4    8    8    .533
Van Ostrand, A-P    15    5    8    5    .533
Wright, Urbana    15    6    8    6    .533
Sanford, Rantl    34    16    18    2    .529
Dudley, GRF    23    5    12    5    .522
Risinger, LeRoy    27    4    14    13    .519
My. Reedy, Mont    31    10    16    10    .516
Pence, SJ-O    33    12    17    5    .515
Andrews, Rantl    14    4    7    4    .500
Clanton, Fisher    34    17    17    13    .500
Ro. Dpont-Barlow, Clint    14    4    7    8    .500
Enos, Fisher    32    7    16    11    .500
Harper, GRF    22    8    11    5    .500
Herschberger, ALAH    18    5    9    5    .500
A. Koester, Tuscl    36    15    18    20    .500
M. Koester, A-P    14    0    7    3    .500
Peterson, A-O    14    3    7    2    .500
Trenkle, LeRoy    28    15    14    13    .500
Vesely, Urbana    8    2    4    3    .500
Hilderbrandt, Mont    33    12    16    7    .485
Benton, A-O    23    10    11    3    .478
Messman, Unity    44    16    21    9    .477
Kirkland, A-O    21    5    10    5    .476
Harris, Watsk    19    9    9    12    .474
A. Taylor, Clint    19    5    9    3    .474
Duncan, Unity    36    12    17    14    .472
Cramer, Watsk    17    9    8    2    .471
R. Miller, ALAH    17    6    8    6    .471
Powell, ALAH    17    5    8    9    .471
T. Witruk, SJ-O    17    8    8    7    .471
Taylor, Mont    28    10    13    4    .464
Barr, SltFrk    13    6    6    4    .462
Bennett, T-C    13    7    6    5    .462
Dukeman, SJ-O    24    13    11    6    .458
Place, SJ-O    24    4    11    1    .458
Frederick, ALAH    22    2    10    12    .455
Kile, T-C    11    3    5    7    .455
Wallis, Danvl    11    1    5    2    .455
Walsh, Tuscl    38    17    17    19    .447
Mattson, Urbana    9    3    4    3    .444
Stal, GRF    25    11    11    5    .440
Elliot, Westvl    16    2    7    5    .438
Shelmadine, Tuscl    44    20    19    10    .432
Bates, Tuscl    42    14    18    5    .429
Al. Clark, Tuscl    35    9    15    15    .429
Corum, ALAH    14    2    6    4    .429
Howard, GRF    21    7    9    6    .429
Millington, A-O    21    10    9    9    .429
Anderson, GRF    26    6    11    5    .423
Ring, Tuscl    24    4    10    3    .417
Waldman, M-S    12    3    5    0    .417
Williamson, Westvl    12    6    5    3    .417
Hunter, SltFrk    17    3    7    5    .412
K. Johnson, GRF    17    7    7    8    .412
Eichelberger, Fisher    27    13    11    3    .407
Edenburn, Unity    37    12    15    11    .405
Wendling, Unity    42    14    17    12    .405
Balch, T-C    10    1    4    4    .400
Brown, Westvl    15    5    6    1    .400
Comstock, ALAH    10    1    4    0    .400
Sheperd, Rantl    15    2    6    3    .400
Shick, T-C    10    6    4    0    .400
Fredrickson, Fisher    38    15    15    9    .395
Harris, B-H    13    0    5    1    .385
Scott, M-S    13    3    5    2    .385
Jordahl, Rantl    34    3    13    8    .382
Sherrick, Rantl    21    9    8    4    .381
Ester, BlRdge    29    8    11    5    .379
Fauser. Rantl    29    9    11    8    .379
May, Fisher    29    12    11    5    .379
Fauver, SltFrk    16    6    6    3    .375
McNaught, M-S    8    4    3    5    .375
Sanders, Clint    16    2    6    2    .375
Steinbaugh, GRF    24    9    9    14    .375
Winslow, GRF    16    4    6    5    .375
Hardin, GRF    19    5    7    7    .368
Zeigler, BlRdge    30    7    11    8    .367
Eckerty, GCMS    11    2    4    4    .364
Phillips, T-C    11    5    4    1    .364
Steinman, Unity    25    5    9    9    .360
Oberheim, Mont    28    5    10    8    .357
Fisher, BlRdge    31    10    11    8    .355
T. Wilson, Clint    17    2    6    2    .353
Garcia, A-O    20    6    7    8    .350
Qualls, LeRoy    20    8    7    3    .350
S. Shafer, Arcola    20    5    7    1    .350
Hanshew, LeRoy    26    6    9    6    .346
Hinton, Mont    26    8    9    2    .346
Mz. Reedy, Mont    26    8    9    5    .346
Grammer, BlRdge    29    12    10    12    .345
Graver, SJ-O    29    9    10    9    .345
Brewer, SltFrk    18    3    6    0    .333
As. Clark, Tuscl    30    2    10    9    .333
Hankey, Watsk    18    4    6    4    .333
Hicks, Danvl    12    2    4    1    .333
Kauffman, ALAH    18    12    6    4    .333
Lindenmeyer, Arcola    15    2    5    2    .333
Nofziger, M-S    12    3    4    1    .333
Wells, Oakwd    12    4    4    1    .333
Williams, LeRoy    18    8    6    4    .333
Brackenhoff, BlRdge    31    12    10    4    .323
Ray, VG/H    41    11    13    2    .317
Ry. Dpont-Barlow, Clint    16    5    5    3    .313
Hood, Fisher    32    8    10    12    .313
Kotcher, SltFrk    16    0    5    5    .313
Perkins, A-O    16    3    5    3    .313
K. Shafer, Oakwd    16    2    5    5    .313
A. Campbell, VG/H    29    4    9    7    .310
La. Acree, M-S    13    6    4    4    .308
Meyers, Westvl    13    3    4    2    .308
Hays, A-O    23    5    7    7    .304
Denny, Tuscl    10    6    3    3    .300
Eversole, VG/H    40    3    12    10    .300
Mixell, VG/H    40    12    12    8    .300


Stolen Bases

Player/School    SB

Dukeman, SJ-O    8
Pence, SJ-O    8
Harper, GRF    7
Sanford, Rantl    7
Andrews, Rantl    6
Grammer, BlRdge    6
Kirkland, A-O    6
Bates, Tuscl    5
Brackenhoff, BlRdge    5
Coursey, SJ-O    5
Cramer, Watsk    5
Gayheart, A-P    5
Messman, Unity    5
Poulter, SJ-O    5
Sherrick, Rantl    5
K. Smith, LeRoy    5
Van Ostrand, A-P    5
Al. Clark, Tuscl    4
Duncan, Unity    4
Ho, Hambleton, A-P    4
Harris, Watsk    4
M. Miller, ALAH    4
Nofziger, M-S    4
Perkins, A-O    4
Place, SJ-O    4
Shelmadine, Tuscl    4
T. Spelman, Arcola    4
Tharp, BlRdge    4
Wanserski, BlRdge    4
Benton, A-O    3
Carter, GCMS    3
Fauser, Rantl    3
Garcia, A-O    3
Graver, SJ-O    3
Hilderbrandt, Mont    3
Hotaling, Watsk    3
Jordahl, Rantl    3
A. Koester, Tuscl    3
Mellor, Arcola    3
Ray, VG/H    3
Steinbaugh, GRF    3
F. Spelman, Arcola    3
Tatar, Rantl    3
Taticek, Rantl    3
Taylor, Mont    3
Thompson, Oakwd    3
Trenkle, LeRoy    3
Walton, Rantl    3

Home Runs

Player/School    HR

Dowling, SJ-O    7
Cheely, VG/H    6
Clanton, Fisher    5
Tatar, Rantl    5
Day, Tuscl    4
Harris, Watsk    4
Hilderbrandt, Mont    4
Al. Clark, Tuscl    3
Coursey, SJ-O    3
Eversole, VG/H    3
Ho, Hambleton, A-P    3
A. Koester, Tuscl    3
M. Miller, ALAH    3
Shelmadine, Tuscl    3
Trenkle, LeRoy    3
Walsh, Tuscl    3
Dukeman, SJ-O    2
Loschen, Unity    2
Messman, Unity    2
R. Miller, ALAH    2
Mixell, VG/H    2
K. Smith, LeRoy    2

RBI

Player/School    RBI

Day, Tuscl    22
A. Koester, Tuscl    20
Cheely, VG/H    19
Coursey, SJ-O    19
M. Miller, ALAH    19
Walsh, Tuscl    19
Dowling, SJ-O    18
Al. Clark, Tuscl    15
Duncan, Unity    14
K. Smith, LeRoy    14
Steinbaugh, GRF    14
Clanton, Fisher    13
Risinger, LeRoy    13
Trenkle, LeRoy    13
Frederick, ALAH    12
Grammer, BlRdge    12
Harris, Watsk    12
Hood, Fisher    12
Wendling, Unity    12
Edenburn, Unity    11
Enos, Fisher    11
Tatar, Rantl    11
Eversole, VG/H    10
My. Reedy, Mont    10
Shelmadine, Tuscl    10
As. Clark, Tuscl    9
Fredrickson, Fisher    9
Graver, SJ-O    9
Isaacs, BlRdge    9
Loschen, Unity    9
Messman, Unity    9
Millington, A-O    9
Powell, ALAH    9
Steinman, Unity    9
Burch, SJ-O    8
Ro. Dupont-Barlow, Clint    8
Fauser, Rantl    8
Fisher, BlRdge    8
Garcia, A-O    8
Hadden, Fisher    8
Ho, Hambleton, A-P    8
Harrison, VG/H    8
K. Johnson, GRF    8
Jordahl, Rantl    8
Mixell, VG/H    8
Oberheim, Mont    8
Terven, Fisher    8
Zeigler, BlRdge    8
A. Campbell, VG/H    7
Eller, Westvl    7
Frerichs, SJ-O    7
Hardin, GRF    7
Hays, A-O    7
Hilderbrandt, Mont    7
Kile, T-C    7
Wichus, Mont    7
T. Witruk, SJ-O    7
M. Bauer, Watsk    6
Campbell, A-O    6
Dukeman, SJ-O    6
Gayheart, A-P    6
Henshew, LeRoy    6
Howard, GRF    6
R. Miller, ALAH    6
Newbanks, A-O    6
Spoerer, M-S    6
A. Turner, Rantl    6
S. Turner, Oakwd    6
Winters, Westvl    6
Wright, Urbana    6
Lo. Acree, M-S    5
Anderson, GRF    5
Bates, Tuscl    5
Bennet, T-C    5
Burton, Danvl    5
Clow, LeRoy    5
Dudley, GRF    5
Elliot, Westvl    5
Ester, BlRdge    5
Harper, GRF    5
Herscherger, ALAH    5
Hunter, SltFrk    5
James, Urbana    5
Kirkland, A-O    5
Kotcher, SltFrk    5
Lucht, Milfrd    5
May, Fisher    5
McNaught, M-S    5
Menacher, Mont    5
Pence, SJ-O    5
Mz. Reedy, Mont    5
Stal, GRF    5
Taticek, Rantl    5
Tharp, BlRdge    5
Thompson, Oakwd    5
Van Ostrand, A-P    5
Winslow, GRF    5

ERA

Player/School    IP    H    ER    ERA

Benton, A-O    7.0    4    0    0.00
Warlow, LeRoy    7.3    3    1    0.96
Day, Tuscl    65.0    43    9    0.97
Hotaling, Watsk    31.0    29    5    1.13
A. Smith, Tuscl    10.0    14    2    1.40
Z. Witruk, SJ-O    35.0    18    8    1.60
Adams, LeRoy    30.7    27    8    1.82
Steinman, Unity    22.0    21    6    1.91
K. Shafer, Oakwd    21.0    20    7    2.33
Wheeler, M-S    12.0    12    4    2.33
Frederick, ALAH    22.7    27    8    2.47
Bailey, Milfrd    14.0    9    5    2.50
Jones, SltFrk    26.0    33    10    2.69
Duncan, Unity    51.0    42    21    2.88
Eichelberger, Fisher    48.0    52    20    2.92
Eberle, GCMS    23.0    18    10    3.04
Clow, LeRoy    6.0    0    3    3.50
Sanders, Clint    14.0    18    7    3.50
T. Witruk, SJ-O    10.0    13    5    3.50
Taylor, Mont    41.0    43    21    3.59
Hays, A-O    31.0    38    13    3.77
Jordahl, Rantl    52.7    59    29    3.85
Wallis, Danvl    9.0    5    5    3.89
Jacobs, Fisher    8.0    13    5    4.38
Sherrick, Rantl    8.0    11    5    4.38
Ray, VG/H    45.0    59    29    4.51
McCord, B-H    21.0    41    14    4.67
Steinbaugh, GRF    18.3    44    13    4.96
Armstrong, Clint    7.0    11    5    5.00
Sanders, Clint    28.0    47    20    5.00
Neuman, Oakwd    18.0    37    14    5.44
Hollingsworth. ALAH    6.3    4    5    5.53
Cheely, VG/H    28.3    36    24    5.93
Ester, BlRdge    49.0    52    42    6.00
Tilstra, IWest    14.7    22    13    6.20
Harper, GRF    13.0    30    13    7.00
Lewis, SJ-O    9.0    13    9    7.00
Stevenson, Danvl    13.0    26    15    8.08
Dudley, GRF    10.0    21    12    8.40
S. Shafer, Arcola    37.0    69    47    8.89
Glenn, Urbana    9.0    14    12    9.33
Wunderlich, Mont    11.0    20    15    9.55

Pitching Wins

Player/School    Wins

Day, Tuscl    10
Duncan, Unity    8
Jordahl, Rantl    6
Z. Witruk, SJ-O    6
Eichelberger, Fisher    5
Taylor, Mont    5
Adams, LeRoy    4
Ester, BlRdge    4
Frederick, ALAH    4
Hotaling, Watsk    4
Hays, A-O    3
Ray, VG/H    3
Bailey, Milfrd    2
Cheely, VG/H    2
Dudley, GRF    2
Jones, SltFrk    2
Wheeler, M-S    2
Benton, A-O    1
Clow, LeRoy    1
Dysart, Urbana    1
Eberle, GCMS    1
Enos, Fisher    1
Hahn, LeRoy    1
Harper, GRF    1
Hollingsworth, ALAH    1
Kile, T-C    1
Lewis, SJ-O    1
Neuman, Oakwd    1
Sanders, Clint    1
S. Shafer, Arcola    1
K. Shafer, Oakwd    1
Sherrick, Rantl    1
A. Smith, Tuscl    1
Steinman, Unity    1
Stevenson, Danvl    1
Wallis, Danvl    1
Warlow, LeRoy    1
T. Witruk, SJ-O    1

Strikeouts

Player/School    K’s

Day, Tuscl    96
Ester, BlRdge    56
Hotaling, Watsk    55
Z. Witruk, SJ-O    53
Eichelberger, Fisher    52
Ray, VG/H    49
Eberle, GCMS    39
S. Shafer, Arcola    39
Duncan, Unity    38
Jordahl, Rantl    37
Adams, LeRoy    36
Taylor, Mont    34
Jones, SltFrk    24
Frederick, ALAH    23
Bailey, Milfrd    20
T. Witruk, SJ-O    18
Steinman, Unity    16
K. Shafer, Oakwd    15
Cheely, VG/H    13
Hays, A-O    13 
Kile, T-C    13
Cheek, M-S    12
McCord, B-H    10
Neuman, Oakwd    10
Sander, Clint    10
A. Smith, Tuscl    10
Tilstra, IWest    10
Wheeler, M-S    10
Lewis, SJ-O    9
Wunderlich, Mont    9
Dysart, Urbana    8
Sherrick, Rantl    8
Clow, LeRoy    7
Stevenson, Danvl    7
Armstrong, Clint    6
Hollingsworth, ALAH    6
Sanders, Clint    6
Steinbaugh, GRF    6
Dudley, GRF    5
Jacobs, Fisher    5
Phillips, T-C    5
Warlow, LeRoy    5
Glenn, Urbana    4
Hahn, LeRoy    4
Harper, GRF    3
Russell, B-H    3
Benton, A-O    2
Buchanan, BlRdge    2
Enos, Fisher    2
Mctaggart, IWest    2

NOTES: Schools not listed are ones whose coaches did not submit information. Updates should be faxed to The News-Gazette at 217-373-7401 or email to Bob Jones at bjones@news-gazette.com.

