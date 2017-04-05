Area softball stats (through April 5)
Batting Averages
Player/School AB R H RBI AVG.
M. Miller, ALAH 19 9 13 19 .684
Dupont-Barlow, Clint 6 2 4 1 .667
Wanserski, BlRdge 20 4 13 1 .650
Dowling, SJ-O 34 22 22 18 .647
T. Spelman, Arcola 14 2 9 4 .643
Hollingsworth, ALAH 8 7 5 3 .625
A. Taylor, Clint 8 3 5 1 .625
Gayheart, A-P 13 6 8 6 .615
K. Smith, LeRoy 26 15 16 14 .615
Warlow, LeRoy 18 6 11 4 .611
Day, Tuscl 41 9 25 22 .610
Eller, Westvl 15 4 9 7 .600
Miethe, Westvl 15 4 9 2 .600
Newbanks, A-O 19 10 11 6 .579
Austin, Westvl 14 3 8 2 .571
Burton, Danvl 14 2 8 5 .571
Coursey, SJ-O 28 8 16 19 .571
Tatar, Rantl 30 9 17 11 .567
Cheely, VG/H 39 16 22 19 .564
James, Urbana 9 xx 5 xx .556
M. Bauer, Watsk 11 5 6 6 .545
Eberle, GCMS 11 4 6 2 .545
Spoerer, M-S 13 4 7 6 .538
Winters, Westvl 13 5 7 6 .538
Ho. Hambleton, A-P 15 4 8 8 .533
Van Ostrand, A-P 15 5 8 5 .533
Wright, Urbana 15 6 8 6 .533
Sanford, Rantl 34 16 18 2 .529
Dudley, GRF 23 5 12 5 .522
Risinger, LeRoy 27 4 14 13 .519
My. Reedy, Mont 31 10 16 10 .516
Pence, SJ-O 33 12 17 5 .515
Andrews, Rantl 14 4 7 4 .500
Clanton, Fisher 34 17 17 13 .500
Ro. Dpont-Barlow, Clint 14 4 7 8 .500
Enos, Fisher 32 7 16 11 .500
Harper, GRF 22 8 11 5 .500
Herschberger, ALAH 18 5 9 5 .500
A. Koester, Tuscl 36 15 18 20 .500
M. Koester, A-P 14 0 7 3 .500
Peterson, A-O 14 3 7 2 .500
Trenkle, LeRoy 28 15 14 13 .500
Vesely, Urbana 8 2 4 3 .500
Hilderbrandt, Mont 33 12 16 7 .485
Benton, A-O 23 10 11 3 .478
Messman, Unity 44 16 21 9 .477
Kirkland, A-O 21 5 10 5 .476
Harris, Watsk 19 9 9 12 .474
A. Taylor, Clint 19 5 9 3 .474
Duncan, Unity 36 12 17 14 .472
Cramer, Watsk 17 9 8 2 .471
R. Miller, ALAH 17 6 8 6 .471
Powell, ALAH 17 5 8 9 .471
T. Witruk, SJ-O 17 8 8 7 .471
Taylor, Mont 28 10 13 4 .464
Barr, SltFrk 13 6 6 4 .462
Bennett, T-C 13 7 6 5 .462
Dukeman, SJ-O 24 13 11 6 .458
Place, SJ-O 24 4 11 1 .458
Frederick, ALAH 22 2 10 12 .455
Kile, T-C 11 3 5 7 .455
Wallis, Danvl 11 1 5 2 .455
Walsh, Tuscl 38 17 17 19 .447
Mattson, Urbana 9 3 4 3 .444
Stal, GRF 25 11 11 5 .440
Elliot, Westvl 16 2 7 5 .438
Shelmadine, Tuscl 44 20 19 10 .432
Bates, Tuscl 42 14 18 5 .429
Al. Clark, Tuscl 35 9 15 15 .429
Corum, ALAH 14 2 6 4 .429
Howard, GRF 21 7 9 6 .429
Millington, A-O 21 10 9 9 .429
Anderson, GRF 26 6 11 5 .423
Ring, Tuscl 24 4 10 3 .417
Waldman, M-S 12 3 5 0 .417
Williamson, Westvl 12 6 5 3 .417
Hunter, SltFrk 17 3 7 5 .412
K. Johnson, GRF 17 7 7 8 .412
Eichelberger, Fisher 27 13 11 3 .407
Edenburn, Unity 37 12 15 11 .405
Wendling, Unity 42 14 17 12 .405
Balch, T-C 10 1 4 4 .400
Brown, Westvl 15 5 6 1 .400
Comstock, ALAH 10 1 4 0 .400
Sheperd, Rantl 15 2 6 3 .400
Shick, T-C 10 6 4 0 .400
Fredrickson, Fisher 38 15 15 9 .395
Harris, B-H 13 0 5 1 .385
Scott, M-S 13 3 5 2 .385
Jordahl, Rantl 34 3 13 8 .382
Sherrick, Rantl 21 9 8 4 .381
Ester, BlRdge 29 8 11 5 .379
Fauser. Rantl 29 9 11 8 .379
May, Fisher 29 12 11 5 .379
Fauver, SltFrk 16 6 6 3 .375
McNaught, M-S 8 4 3 5 .375
Sanders, Clint 16 2 6 2 .375
Steinbaugh, GRF 24 9 9 14 .375
Winslow, GRF 16 4 6 5 .375
Hardin, GRF 19 5 7 7 .368
Zeigler, BlRdge 30 7 11 8 .367
Eckerty, GCMS 11 2 4 4 .364
Phillips, T-C 11 5 4 1 .364
Steinman, Unity 25 5 9 9 .360
Oberheim, Mont 28 5 10 8 .357
Fisher, BlRdge 31 10 11 8 .355
T. Wilson, Clint 17 2 6 2 .353
Garcia, A-O 20 6 7 8 .350
Qualls, LeRoy 20 8 7 3 .350
S. Shafer, Arcola 20 5 7 1 .350
Hanshew, LeRoy 26 6 9 6 .346
Hinton, Mont 26 8 9 2 .346
Mz. Reedy, Mont 26 8 9 5 .346
Grammer, BlRdge 29 12 10 12 .345
Graver, SJ-O 29 9 10 9 .345
Brewer, SltFrk 18 3 6 0 .333
As. Clark, Tuscl 30 2 10 9 .333
Hankey, Watsk 18 4 6 4 .333
Hicks, Danvl 12 2 4 1 .333
Kauffman, ALAH 18 12 6 4 .333
Lindenmeyer, Arcola 15 2 5 2 .333
Nofziger, M-S 12 3 4 1 .333
Wells, Oakwd 12 4 4 1 .333
Williams, LeRoy 18 8 6 4 .333
Brackenhoff, BlRdge 31 12 10 4 .323
Ray, VG/H 41 11 13 2 .317
Ry. Dpont-Barlow, Clint 16 5 5 3 .313
Hood, Fisher 32 8 10 12 .313
Kotcher, SltFrk 16 0 5 5 .313
Perkins, A-O 16 3 5 3 .313
K. Shafer, Oakwd 16 2 5 5 .313
A. Campbell, VG/H 29 4 9 7 .310
La. Acree, M-S 13 6 4 4 .308
Meyers, Westvl 13 3 4 2 .308
Hays, A-O 23 5 7 7 .304
Denny, Tuscl 10 6 3 3 .300
Eversole, VG/H 40 3 12 10 .300
Mixell, VG/H 40 12 12 8 .300
Stolen Bases
Player/School SB
Dukeman, SJ-O 8
Pence, SJ-O 8
Harper, GRF 7
Sanford, Rantl 7
Andrews, Rantl 6
Grammer, BlRdge 6
Kirkland, A-O 6
Bates, Tuscl 5
Brackenhoff, BlRdge 5
Coursey, SJ-O 5
Cramer, Watsk 5
Gayheart, A-P 5
Messman, Unity 5
Poulter, SJ-O 5
Sherrick, Rantl 5
K. Smith, LeRoy 5
Van Ostrand, A-P 5
Al. Clark, Tuscl 4
Duncan, Unity 4
Ho, Hambleton, A-P 4
Harris, Watsk 4
M. Miller, ALAH 4
Nofziger, M-S 4
Perkins, A-O 4
Place, SJ-O 4
Shelmadine, Tuscl 4
T. Spelman, Arcola 4
Tharp, BlRdge 4
Wanserski, BlRdge 4
Benton, A-O 3
Carter, GCMS 3
Fauser, Rantl 3
Garcia, A-O 3
Graver, SJ-O 3
Hilderbrandt, Mont 3
Hotaling, Watsk 3
Jordahl, Rantl 3
A. Koester, Tuscl 3
Mellor, Arcola 3
Ray, VG/H 3
Steinbaugh, GRF 3
F. Spelman, Arcola 3
Tatar, Rantl 3
Taticek, Rantl 3
Taylor, Mont 3
Thompson, Oakwd 3
Trenkle, LeRoy 3
Walton, Rantl 3
Home Runs
Player/School HR
Dowling, SJ-O 7
Cheely, VG/H 6
Clanton, Fisher 5
Tatar, Rantl 5
Day, Tuscl 4
Harris, Watsk 4
Hilderbrandt, Mont 4
Al. Clark, Tuscl 3
Coursey, SJ-O 3
Eversole, VG/H 3
Ho, Hambleton, A-P 3
A. Koester, Tuscl 3
M. Miller, ALAH 3
Shelmadine, Tuscl 3
Trenkle, LeRoy 3
Walsh, Tuscl 3
Dukeman, SJ-O 2
Loschen, Unity 2
Messman, Unity 2
R. Miller, ALAH 2
Mixell, VG/H 2
K. Smith, LeRoy 2
RBI
Player/School RBI
Day, Tuscl 22
A. Koester, Tuscl 20
Cheely, VG/H 19
Coursey, SJ-O 19
M. Miller, ALAH 19
Walsh, Tuscl 19
Dowling, SJ-O 18
Al. Clark, Tuscl 15
Duncan, Unity 14
K. Smith, LeRoy 14
Steinbaugh, GRF 14
Clanton, Fisher 13
Risinger, LeRoy 13
Trenkle, LeRoy 13
Frederick, ALAH 12
Grammer, BlRdge 12
Harris, Watsk 12
Hood, Fisher 12
Wendling, Unity 12
Edenburn, Unity 11
Enos, Fisher 11
Tatar, Rantl 11
Eversole, VG/H 10
My. Reedy, Mont 10
Shelmadine, Tuscl 10
As. Clark, Tuscl 9
Fredrickson, Fisher 9
Graver, SJ-O 9
Isaacs, BlRdge 9
Loschen, Unity 9
Messman, Unity 9
Millington, A-O 9
Powell, ALAH 9
Steinman, Unity 9
Burch, SJ-O 8
Ro. Dupont-Barlow, Clint 8
Fauser, Rantl 8
Fisher, BlRdge 8
Garcia, A-O 8
Hadden, Fisher 8
Ho, Hambleton, A-P 8
Harrison, VG/H 8
K. Johnson, GRF 8
Jordahl, Rantl 8
Mixell, VG/H 8
Oberheim, Mont 8
Terven, Fisher 8
Zeigler, BlRdge 8
A. Campbell, VG/H 7
Eller, Westvl 7
Frerichs, SJ-O 7
Hardin, GRF 7
Hays, A-O 7
Hilderbrandt, Mont 7
Kile, T-C 7
Wichus, Mont 7
T. Witruk, SJ-O 7
M. Bauer, Watsk 6
Campbell, A-O 6
Dukeman, SJ-O 6
Gayheart, A-P 6
Henshew, LeRoy 6
Howard, GRF 6
R. Miller, ALAH 6
Newbanks, A-O 6
Spoerer, M-S 6
A. Turner, Rantl 6
S. Turner, Oakwd 6
Winters, Westvl 6
Wright, Urbana 6
Lo. Acree, M-S 5
Anderson, GRF 5
Bates, Tuscl 5
Bennet, T-C 5
Burton, Danvl 5
Clow, LeRoy 5
Dudley, GRF 5
Elliot, Westvl 5
Ester, BlRdge 5
Harper, GRF 5
Herscherger, ALAH 5
Hunter, SltFrk 5
James, Urbana 5
Kirkland, A-O 5
Kotcher, SltFrk 5
Lucht, Milfrd 5
May, Fisher 5
McNaught, M-S 5
Menacher, Mont 5
Pence, SJ-O 5
Mz. Reedy, Mont 5
Stal, GRF 5
Taticek, Rantl 5
Tharp, BlRdge 5
Thompson, Oakwd 5
Van Ostrand, A-P 5
Winslow, GRF 5
ERA
Player/School IP H ER ERA
Benton, A-O 7.0 4 0 0.00
Warlow, LeRoy 7.3 3 1 0.96
Day, Tuscl 65.0 43 9 0.97
Hotaling, Watsk 31.0 29 5 1.13
A. Smith, Tuscl 10.0 14 2 1.40
Z. Witruk, SJ-O 35.0 18 8 1.60
Adams, LeRoy 30.7 27 8 1.82
Steinman, Unity 22.0 21 6 1.91
K. Shafer, Oakwd 21.0 20 7 2.33
Wheeler, M-S 12.0 12 4 2.33
Frederick, ALAH 22.7 27 8 2.47
Bailey, Milfrd 14.0 9 5 2.50
Jones, SltFrk 26.0 33 10 2.69
Duncan, Unity 51.0 42 21 2.88
Eichelberger, Fisher 48.0 52 20 2.92
Eberle, GCMS 23.0 18 10 3.04
Clow, LeRoy 6.0 0 3 3.50
Sanders, Clint 14.0 18 7 3.50
T. Witruk, SJ-O 10.0 13 5 3.50
Taylor, Mont 41.0 43 21 3.59
Hays, A-O 31.0 38 13 3.77
Jordahl, Rantl 52.7 59 29 3.85
Wallis, Danvl 9.0 5 5 3.89
Jacobs, Fisher 8.0 13 5 4.38
Sherrick, Rantl 8.0 11 5 4.38
Ray, VG/H 45.0 59 29 4.51
McCord, B-H 21.0 41 14 4.67
Steinbaugh, GRF 18.3 44 13 4.96
Armstrong, Clint 7.0 11 5 5.00
Sanders, Clint 28.0 47 20 5.00
Neuman, Oakwd 18.0 37 14 5.44
Hollingsworth. ALAH 6.3 4 5 5.53
Cheely, VG/H 28.3 36 24 5.93
Ester, BlRdge 49.0 52 42 6.00
Tilstra, IWest 14.7 22 13 6.20
Harper, GRF 13.0 30 13 7.00
Lewis, SJ-O 9.0 13 9 7.00
Stevenson, Danvl 13.0 26 15 8.08
Dudley, GRF 10.0 21 12 8.40
S. Shafer, Arcola 37.0 69 47 8.89
Glenn, Urbana 9.0 14 12 9.33
Wunderlich, Mont 11.0 20 15 9.55
Pitching Wins
Player/School Wins
Day, Tuscl 10
Duncan, Unity 8
Jordahl, Rantl 6
Z. Witruk, SJ-O 6
Eichelberger, Fisher 5
Taylor, Mont 5
Adams, LeRoy 4
Ester, BlRdge 4
Frederick, ALAH 4
Hotaling, Watsk 4
Hays, A-O 3
Ray, VG/H 3
Bailey, Milfrd 2
Cheely, VG/H 2
Dudley, GRF 2
Jones, SltFrk 2
Wheeler, M-S 2
Benton, A-O 1
Clow, LeRoy 1
Dysart, Urbana 1
Eberle, GCMS 1
Enos, Fisher 1
Hahn, LeRoy 1
Harper, GRF 1
Hollingsworth, ALAH 1
Kile, T-C 1
Lewis, SJ-O 1
Neuman, Oakwd 1
Sanders, Clint 1
S. Shafer, Arcola 1
K. Shafer, Oakwd 1
Sherrick, Rantl 1
A. Smith, Tuscl 1
Steinman, Unity 1
Stevenson, Danvl 1
Wallis, Danvl 1
Warlow, LeRoy 1
T. Witruk, SJ-O 1
Strikeouts
Player/School K’s
Day, Tuscl 96
Ester, BlRdge 56
Hotaling, Watsk 55
Z. Witruk, SJ-O 53
Eichelberger, Fisher 52
Ray, VG/H 49
Eberle, GCMS 39
S. Shafer, Arcola 39
Duncan, Unity 38
Jordahl, Rantl 37
Adams, LeRoy 36
Taylor, Mont 34
Jones, SltFrk 24
Frederick, ALAH 23
Bailey, Milfrd 20
T. Witruk, SJ-O 18
Steinman, Unity 16
K. Shafer, Oakwd 15
Cheely, VG/H 13
Hays, A-O 13
Kile, T-C 13
Cheek, M-S 12
McCord, B-H 10
Neuman, Oakwd 10
Sander, Clint 10
A. Smith, Tuscl 10
Tilstra, IWest 10
Wheeler, M-S 10
Lewis, SJ-O 9
Wunderlich, Mont 9
Dysart, Urbana 8
Sherrick, Rantl 8
Clow, LeRoy 7
Stevenson, Danvl 7
Armstrong, Clint 6
Hollingsworth, ALAH 6
Sanders, Clint 6
Steinbaugh, GRF 6
Dudley, GRF 5
Jacobs, Fisher 5
Phillips, T-C 5
Warlow, LeRoy 5
Glenn, Urbana 4
Hahn, LeRoy 4
Harper, GRF 3
Russell, B-H 3
Benton, A-O 2
Buchanan, BlRdge 2
Enos, Fisher 2
Mctaggart, IWest 2
NOTES: Schools not listed are ones whose coaches did not submit information. Updates should be faxed to The News-Gazette at 217-373-7401 or email to Bob Jones at bjones@news-gazette.com.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.