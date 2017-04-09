N-G Top 10: Softball (April 10)

The weather is starting to clear up, just like our area Top 10, courtesy sports editor MATT DANIELS:

RK., SCHOOL REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. St. Joseph-Ogden 9-0 1 Spartans end six-day layoff when they host Unity on Monday in a rematch of Class 2A sectional title game SJ-O rallied to win last May.

2. Tuscola 13-1 2 Strong pitching, powerful hitting are why Warriors have won 12 straight games Central Illinois game at St. Teresa on Tuesday.

3. LeRoy 11-1 3 Panthers carry six-game win streak into Heart of Illinois Conference home game against Heyworth on Monday.

4. ALAH 7-1 6 Knights suffered first loss last week to Windsor/Stew.-Stras., but high-powered offense looks to rally Monday at Decatur Lutheran.

5. Watseka 6-1 8 Warriors riding six-game win streak, which includes four by 10 runs or more, heading into Monday's game at Kankakee Grace Christian.

6. Unity 10-4 4 Rockets, who play Monday at SJ-O, had five-game win streak snapped Saturday with losses at Carbondale and Carterville.

7. Milford 5-2 5 Bearcats will try to end two-game losing streak when they host Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman on Monday in only game this week.

8. Rantoul 9-5 7 Eagles, who have lost three of last four to quality opponents SJ-O and Normal U-High, continue OVC action Tuesday at Monticello.

9. Westville 4-2 9 Tigers opened Vermilion Valley Conference play with win against Hoopeston Area and will face a good test Monday at Salt Fork.

10. Fisher 8-5 10 Bunnies won two of three last week and will stay busy with four games in next five days, starting Monday at Monticello.