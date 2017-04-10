Spartans combine small ball, foes' late errors to avoid stunner

Image Gallery: HS Softball: SJ-O vs . Unity » more Photo by: Robin Scholz St. Joseph-Ogden's Logan Frerichs (3) slides into third base in a prep softball game at St. Joe on Monday, April 10, 2017.

ST. JOSEPH — The upset of the No. 1 team in Class 2A softball was within Unity's grasp.

With Rocket pitcher Harlie Duncan putting up a fight against a fearsome St. Joseph-Ogden lineup that includes four players committed to Division I universities, Elyce Knudsen and Haleigh Loschen provided home runs to give the visitors a 5-2 lead heading into the bottom of the fifth inning.

An early-season celebration seemed near.

"To take St. Joe into five good innings of softball and to actually have the lead on them, I think it says a lot about our program," Unity coach Aimee Davis said. "But they're good, and they're going to make it hurt when it counts.

"And that's what they did."

In just the second game in which they trailed by multiple runs entering the last two innings, the Spartans put up five runs during the sixth inning to keep their record perfect in an 8-6 win.

A lineup that is known to belt home runs made its comeback with an inning in which the ball left the infield just once.

"That basically showed for me that anything works. Just getting in a rally, hitting's contagious," said SJ-O's Andrea Coursey, who hit a two-run double in the sixth. "A lot of (our lineup has) power, but I would say that a lot of the lineup makes contact and is scrappy."

Had a few things gone differently, the Rockets' upset bid could have remained in play heading into the seventh.

The run the Spartans (10-0, 2-0 Okaw Valley Conference) scored in the fifth inning came when freshman Bailey Dowling, who finished with three singles and a walk, bowled over Loschen in a close play at home plate.

The Rockets (10-5, 1-1) proceeded to commit three errors in the sixth, leading to SJ-O's parade across the plate, and the Spartans' seventh run came with two outs when Emmy Graver hopped over a Loschen tag attempt at the plate.

For Davis, the loss showed just how close her team is to beating high-level opponents.

"It shows that we can compete at the state level," Davis said. "Hopefully the girls start believing in themselves, because I know the coaching staff is fired up for it. The girls need just that one little step to become a little bit better."

Even though Wolken thought Monday's game exposed some offensive flaws, he said the Spartans' late deficit could prove to be a long-term benefit.

"It's good for us to be in that situation because you're going to be there different times in regionals, sectional, that kind of thing," he said. "It's a good thing to have. I'm not saying I want it, but I think they need to play from behind once in awhile."

When the teams meet again in two weeks, the Rockets might see a different opponent. Despite his team's undefeated record and its 12 hits Monday, Wolken thinks his team has another gear offensively.

"We're getting a little too anxious," Wolken said. "If we can settle them down, I think they'll hit better. We get so anxious that we change our hitting form.

"You can't believe how good we look sometimes in practice. When we break loose, we're going to really hurt somebody."