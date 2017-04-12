Area softball stats (through April 12)

Batting Averages

Player/School AB R H RBI AVG.

Habing, Milfrd 4 3 4 0 1.000

M. Miller, ALAH 29 17 20 25 .690

L. Sheppard, Hoop 6 4 5 0 .667

K. Smith, Westvl 6 6 4 3 .667

T. Spelman, Arcola 14 2 9 4 .643

Dowling, SJ-O 41 27 26 20 .634

Burton, Danvl 16 5 10 8 .625

R. Miller, ALAH 29 12 18 14 .621

Eller, Westvl 15 4 9 7 .600

Miethe, Westvl 15 4 9 2 .600

K. Smith, LeRoy 43 20 25 19 .581

Newbanks, A-O 19 10 11 6 .579

Austin, Westvl 14 3 8 2 .571

Coursey, SJ-O 35 12 20 25 .571

K. Davis, SltFrk 7 1 4 4 .571

Rutherford, Hoop 14 7 8 4 .571

Tatar, Rantl 30 9 17 11 .567

Cheely, VG/H 39 16 22 19 .564

Day, Tuscl 47 10 26 23 .553

Nckolds, PBL 26 5 14 6 .538

L. Tingley, B-H 13 4 7 7 .538

Vesely, Urbana 13 5 7 5 .538

Wallis, Danvl 13 3 7 5 .538

Winters, Westvl 13 5 7 6 .538

Wright, Urbana 23 11 12 8 .522

Gayheart, A-P 23 11 12 10 .521

M. Harris, Watsk 25 15 13 20 .520

Oyer, PBL 27 9 14 12 .519

Hastings, PBL 12 6 6 2 .500

Sanford, Rantl 34 16 18 2 .529

Cramer, Watsk 29 13 15 4 .517

Warlow, LeRoy 36 10 17 11 .515

Trenkle, LeRoy 45 22 23 17 .511

Andrews, Rantl 14 4 7 4 .500

Beachy, AOC 18 6 9 5 .500

Clanton, Fisher 34 17 17 13 .500

Corum, ALAH 22 4 11 11 .500

Enos, Fisher 32 7 16 11 .500

Gerdes, PBL 26 8 13 9 .500

A. Koester, Tuscl 42 71 21 23 .500

Montez, Hoop 12 4 6 4 .500

Pence, SJ-O 42 18 21 6 .500

Peterson, A-O 14 3 7 2 .500

Spoerer, M-S 28 10 14 13 .500

Spratt, LeRoy 10 4 5 5 .500

Walsh, Tuscl 45 20 22 21 .489

My. Reedy, Mont 37 10 18 12 .486

Ho. Hambleton, A-P 27 6 13 12 .481

Benton, A-O 23 10 11 3 .478

Eberle, GCMS 23 5 11 6 .478

Messman, Unity 44 16 21 9 .477

Kirkland, A-O 21 5 10 5 .476

M. Bauer, Watsk 19 10 9 10 .474

Duncan, Unity 36 12 17 14 .472

T. Witruk, SJ-O 17 8 8 7 .471

Dudley, GRF 30 7 14 6 .467

Wanserski, BlRdge 30 4 14 1 .467

Risinger, LeRoy 43 7 20 16 .465

Ring, Tuscl 28 5 13 5 .464

Barr, SltFrk 13 6 6 4 .462

Bennett, T-C 13 7 6 5 .462

Nofziger, M-S 26 9 12 2 .462

Shelmadine, Tuscl 50 24 23 12 .460

Dukeman, SJ-O 24 13 11 6 .458

Place, SJ-O 24 4 11 1 .458

Lo. Acree, M-S 22 6 10 11 .455

Kile, T-C 11 3 5 7 .455

K. Watkins, B-H 20 7 9 11 .450

N. Bates, Tuscl 49 17 22 9 .449

Powell, ALAH 29 10 13 16 .448

M. Davis, B-H 18 6 8 4 .444

Harper, GRF 27 10 12 6 .444

Martin, Hoop 18 7 8 3 .444

Stal, GRF 34 15 15 7 .441

Elliot, Westvl 16 2 7 5 .438

Hollingsworth, ALAH 16 9 7 6 .438

A. Taylor, Clint 37 9 16 6 .432

T. Ankerbrand, Hoop 7 4 3 4 .429

Hicks, Danvl 14 3 6 3 .429

Lucht, Milfrd 7 1 3 5 .429

Millington, A-O 21 10 9 9 .429

Mattson, Urbana 19 5 8 4 .421

Dupont-Barlow, Clint 31 7 13 13 .419

K. Shafer, Oakwd 24 4 10 7 .417

Williamson, Westvl 12 6 5 3 .417

Herschberger, ALAH 29 7 12 8 .414

Hunter, SltFrk 17 3 7 5 .412

Eichelberger, Fisher 27 13 11 3 .407

Edenburn, Unity 37 12 15 11 .405

Hilderbrandt, Mont 42 12 17 7 .405

Wendling, Unity 42 14 17 12 .405

Anderson, GRF 38 8 14 5 .400

Balch, T-C 10 1 4 4 .400

Brown, Westvl 15 5 6 1 .400

Harris, B-H 20 1 8 8 .400

Qualls, LeRoy 35 13 14 7 .400

Scott, M-S 30 6 12 10 .400

Sheperd, Rantl 15 2 6 3 .400

Shick, T-C 10 6 4 0 .400

Warren, Milfrd 5 3 2 2 .400



Stolen Bases

Player/School SB

Bates, Tuscl 14

Dukeman, SJ-O 11

Harper, GRF 10

Pence, SJ-O 10

Gayheart, A-P 9

Stal, GRF 9

Wright, Urbana 9

Ha. Hambleton, A-P 8

Trenkle, LeRoy 8

Van Ostrand, A-P 8

Martin, Hoop 7

Nofziger, M-S 7

Sanders, Urbana 7

Sanford, Rantl 7

K. Smith, LeRoy 7

Andrews, Rantl 6

Coursey, SJ-O 6

Defries, LeRoy 6

Grammer, BlRdge 6

Ho, Hambleton, A-P 6

Hanshew, LeRoy 6

Kirkland, A-O 6

Neuman, Oakwd 6

Tharp, BlRdge 6

Lo. Acree, M-S 5

Brackenhoff, BlRdge 5

Cramer, Watsk 5

Dowling, SJ-O 5

Dudley, GRF 5

M. Harris, Watsk 5

Messman, Unity 5

M. Miller, AOC 5

Mudd, AOC 5

Place, SJ-O 5

Poulter, SJ-O 5

Shelmadine, Tuscl 5

Sherrick, Rantl 5

Thompson, Oakwd 5



Home Runs

Player/School HR

Dowling, SJ-O 7

Cheely, VG/H 6

Clanton, Fisher 5

Day, Tuscl 5

M. Harris, Watsk 5

Tatar, Rantl 5

Hilderbrandt, Mont 4

M. Miller, ALAH 4

Trenkle, LeRoy 4

Al. Clark, Tuscl 3

Coursey, SJ-O 3

Eversole, VG/H 3

Ho. Hambleton, A-P 3

A. Koester, Tuscl 3

R. Miller, ALAH 3

Shelmadine, Tuscl 3

Walsh, Tuscl 3

Clow. LeRoy 2

Dukeman, SJ-O 2

Loschen, Unity 2

Messman, Unity 2

Mixell, VG/H 2

Powell, ALAH 2

K. Smith, LeRoy 2

Wright, Urbana 2



RBI

Player/School RBI

Coursey, SJ-O 25

M. Miller, ALAH 25

Day, Tuscl 23

A. Koester, Tuscl 23

Walsh, Tuscl 21

Dowling, SJ-O 20

M. Harris, Watsk 20

Cheely, VG/H 19

Graver, SJ-O 19

K. Smith, LeRoy 19

Trenkle, LeRoy 17

Al. Clark, Tuscl 16

Powell, ALAH 16

Risinger, LeRoy 16

Burch, SJ-O 14

Duncan, Unity 14

Grammer, BlRdge 14

Steinbaugh, GRF 14

Clanton, Fisher 13

As. Clark, Tuscl 13

Ro. Dupont-Barlow, Clint 13

Frederick, ALAH 13

Spoerer, M-S 13

Ho, Hambleton, A-P 12

Hood, Fisher 12

Oyer, PBL 12

My. Reedy, Mont 12

Shelmadine, Tuscl 12

Wendling, Unity 12

Lo. Acree, M-S 11

Clow, LeRoy 11

Corum, ALAH 11

Edenburn, Unity 11

Enos, Fisher 11

Frerichs, SJ-O 11

Hardin, GRF 11

Tatar, Rantl 11

Warlow, LeRoy 11

Watkins, B-H 11

M. Bauer, Watsk 10

Dukeman, SJ-O 10

Eversole, VG/H 10

Fisher, BlRdge 10

Gayheart, A-P 10

Ha. Hambleton, A-P 10

M. Linder, Hoop 10

Scott, M-S 10



ERA

Player/School IP H ER ERA

Benton, A-O 7.0 4 0 0.00

Warlow, LeRoy 12.3 4 1 0.57

Hotaling, Watsk 46.0 34 7 1.07

Day, Tuscl 77.0 54 13 1.18

Cromwell, SJ-O 5 3 1 1.40

A. Smith, Tuscl 10.0 14 2 1.40

Z. Witruk, SJ-O 35.0 18 8 1.60

Adams, LeRoy 58.7 46 14 1.67

Steinman, Unity 22.0 21 6 1.91

Beachy, AOC 13.7 xx 4 2.04

Bailey, Milfrd 14.0 9 5 2.50

Jett, Hoop 29.7 43 11 2.59

Wheeler, M-S 15.7 14 6 2.68

Jones, SltFrk 26.0 33 10 2.69

Duncan, Unity 51.0 42 21 2.88

Eichelberger, Fisher 48.0 52 20 2.92

T. Witruk, SJ-O 24.0 28 10 2.92

Eberle, GCMS 45.7 30 20 3.06

Beechy, AOC 6.7 xx 3 3.13

K. Shafer, Oakwd 28.0 29 13 3.25

Armstrong, Clint 19.3 25 9 3.26

McCord, B-H 36.0 52 17 3.30

Frederick, ALAH 29.3 44 15 3.54

Hays, A-O 31.0 38 13 3.77

Jordahl, Rantl 52.7 59 29 3.85

Wallis, Danvl 9.0 5 5 3.89

Neuman, Oakwd 32.0 47 20 4.37

Clow, LeRoy 8.0 6 5 4.38

Jacobs, Fisher 8.0 13 5 4.38

Sherrick, Rantl 8.0 11 5 4.38

Ray, VG/H 45.0 59 29 4.51

Taylor, Mont 56.0 66 38 4.75

Sanders, Clint 40.0 64 28 4.90

Hollingsworth. ALAH 17.0 18 12 4.94

Steinbaugh, GRF 18.3 44 13 4.96



Pitching Wins

Player/School Wins

Day, Tuscl 12

Adams, LeRoy 8

Duncan, Unity 8

Hotaling, Watsk 7

Jordahl, Rantl 6

Z. Witruk, SJ-O 6

Eichelberger, Fisher 5

Taylor, Mont 5

Ester, BlRdge 4

Frederick, ALAH 4

Eberle, GCMS 3

Hays, A-O 3

Neuman, Oakwd 3

Ray, VG/H 3

Watkins, B-H 3

Wheeler, M-S 3

T. Witruk, SJ-O 3

Bailey, Milfrd 2

Cheek, M-S 2

Cheely, VG/H 2

Dudley, GRF 2

Dysart, Urbana 2

Harper, GRF 2

Jett, Hoop 2

Jones, SltFrk 2

K. Shafer, Oakwd 2

Steinbaugh, GRF 2

Stevenson, Danvl 2

Warlow, LeRoy 2



Strikeouts

Player/School K’s

Day, Tuscl 115

Eberle, GCMS 92

Hotaling, Watsk 87

Ester, BlRdge 79

Adams, LeRoy 65

Z. Witruk, SJ-O 53

Eichelberger, Fisher 52

Ray, VG/H 49

Taylor, Mont 42

S. Shafer, Arcola 39

Duncan, Unity 38

Jordahl, Rantl 37

Cheek, M-S 30

Jett, Hoop 26

Jones, SltFrk 24

T. Witruk, SJ-O 24

Frederick, ALAH 23

McCord, B-H 22

K. Shafer, Oakwd 22

Bailey, Milfrd 20

Armstrong, Clint 19

Neuman, Oakwd 18

T. Witruk, SJ-O 18

Sander, Clint 16

Steinman, Unity 16

Stevenson, Danvl 16

Warlow, LeRoy 16

Nuckols, PBL 15

NOTES: Schools not listed are ones whose coaches did not submit information. Honor roll updates should be faxed to The News-Gazette (217) 373-7401 or e-mail to bjones@news-gazette.com.