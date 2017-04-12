Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Area softball stats (through April 12)
Area softball stats (through April 12)

Wed, 04/12/2017 - 9:08pm | News-Gazette News Services

Batting Averages 

Player/School    AB    R    H    RBI    AVG.

Habing, Milfrd    4    3    4    0    1.000
M. Miller, ALAH    29    17    20    25    .690
L. Sheppard, Hoop    6    4    5    0    .667
K. Smith, Westvl    6    6    4    3    .667
T. Spelman, Arcola    14    2    9    4    .643
Dowling, SJ-O    41    27    26    20    .634
Burton, Danvl    16    5    10    8    .625
R. Miller, ALAH    29    12    18    14    .621
Eller, Westvl    15    4    9    7    .600
Miethe, Westvl    15    4    9    2    .600
K. Smith, LeRoy    43    20    25    19    .581
Newbanks, A-O    19    10    11    6    .579
Austin, Westvl    14    3    8    2    .571
Coursey, SJ-O    35    12    20    25    .571
K. Davis, SltFrk    7    1    4    4    .571
Rutherford, Hoop    14    7    8    4    .571
Tatar, Rantl    30    9    17    11    .567
Cheely, VG/H    39    16    22    19    .564
Day, Tuscl    47    10    26    23    .553
Nckolds, PBL    26    5    14    6    .538
L. Tingley, B-H    13    4    7    7    .538
Vesely, Urbana    13    5    7    5    .538
Wallis, Danvl    13    3    7    5    .538
Winters, Westvl    13    5    7    6    .538
Wright, Urbana    23    11    12    8    .522
Gayheart, A-P    23    11    12    10    .521
M. Harris, Watsk    25    15    13    20    .520
Oyer, PBL    27    9    14    12    .519
Hastings, PBL    12    6    6    2    .500
Sanford, Rantl    34    16    18    2    .529
Cramer, Watsk    29    13    15    4    .517
Warlow, LeRoy    36    10    17    11    .515
Trenkle, LeRoy    45    22    23    17    .511
Andrews, Rantl    14    4    7    4    .500
Beachy, AOC    18    6    9    5    .500
Clanton, Fisher    34    17    17    13    .500
Corum, ALAH    22    4    11    11    .500
Enos, Fisher    32    7    16    11    .500
Gerdes, PBL    26    8    13    9    .500
A. Koester, Tuscl    42    71    21    23    .500
Montez, Hoop    12    4    6    4    .500
Pence, SJ-O    42    18    21    6    .500
Peterson, A-O    14    3    7    2    .500
Spoerer, M-S    28    10    14    13    .500
Spratt, LeRoy    10    4    5    5    .500
Walsh, Tuscl    45    20    22    21    .489
My. Reedy, Mont    37    10    18    12    .486
Ho. Hambleton, A-P    27    6    13    12    .481
Benton, A-O    23    10    11    3    .478
Eberle, GCMS    23    5    11    6    .478
Messman, Unity    44    16    21    9    .477
Kirkland, A-O    21    5    10    5    .476
M. Bauer, Watsk    19    10    9    10    .474
Duncan, Unity    36    12    17    14    .472
T. Witruk, SJ-O    17    8    8    7    .471
Dudley, GRF    30    7    14    6    .467
Wanserski, BlRdge    30    4    14    1    .467
Risinger, LeRoy    43    7    20    16    .465
Ring, Tuscl    28    5    13    5    .464
Barr, SltFrk    13    6    6    4    .462
Bennett, T-C    13    7    6    5    .462
Nofziger, M-S    26    9    12    2    .462
Shelmadine, Tuscl    50    24    23    12    .460
Dukeman, SJ-O    24    13    11    6    .458
Place, SJ-O    24    4    11    1    .458
Lo. Acree, M-S    22    6    10    11    .455
Kile, T-C    11    3    5    7    .455
K. Watkins, B-H    20    7    9    11    .450
N. Bates, Tuscl    49    17    22    9    .449
Powell, ALAH    29    10    13    16    .448
M. Davis, B-H    18    6    8    4    .444
Harper, GRF    27    10    12    6    .444
Martin, Hoop    18    7    8    3    .444
Stal, GRF    34    15    15    7    .441
Elliot, Westvl    16    2    7    5    .438
Hollingsworth, ALAH    16    9    7    6    .438
A. Taylor, Clint    37    9    16    6    .432
T. Ankerbrand, Hoop    7    4    3    4    .429
Hicks, Danvl    14    3    6    3    .429
Lucht, Milfrd    7    1    3    5    .429
Millington, A-O    21    10    9    9    .429
Mattson, Urbana    19    5    8    4    .421
Dupont-Barlow, Clint    31    7    13    13    .419
K. Shafer, Oakwd    24    4    10    7    .417
Williamson, Westvl    12    6    5    3    .417
Herschberger, ALAH    29    7    12    8    .414
Hunter, SltFrk    17    3    7    5    .412
Eichelberger, Fisher    27    13    11    3    .407
Edenburn, Unity    37    12    15    11    .405
Hilderbrandt, Mont    42    12    17    7    .405
Wendling, Unity    42    14    17    12    .405
Anderson, GRF    38    8    14    5    .400
Balch, T-C    10    1    4    4    .400
Brown, Westvl    15    5    6    1    .400
Harris, B-H    20    1    8    8    .400
Qualls, LeRoy    35    13    14    7    .400
Scott, M-S    30    6    12    10    .400
Sheperd, Rantl    15    2    6    3    .400
Shick, T-C    10    6    4    0    .400
Warren, Milfrd    5    3    2    2    .400

Stolen Bases

Player/School    SB

Bates, Tuscl    14
Dukeman, SJ-O    11
Harper, GRF    10
Pence, SJ-O    10
Gayheart, A-P    9
Stal, GRF    9
Wright, Urbana    9
Ha. Hambleton, A-P    8
Trenkle, LeRoy    8
Van Ostrand, A-P    8
Martin, Hoop    7
Nofziger, M-S    7
Sanders, Urbana    7
Sanford, Rantl    7
K. Smith, LeRoy    7
Andrews, Rantl    6
Coursey, SJ-O    6
Defries, LeRoy    6
Grammer, BlRdge    6
Ho, Hambleton, A-P    6
Hanshew, LeRoy    6
Kirkland, A-O    6
Neuman, Oakwd    6
Tharp, BlRdge    6
Lo. Acree, M-S    5
Brackenhoff, BlRdge    5
Cramer, Watsk    5
Dowling, SJ-O    5
Dudley, GRF    5
M. Harris, Watsk    5
Messman, Unity    5
M. Miller, AOC    5
Mudd, AOC    5
Place, SJ-O    5
Poulter, SJ-O    5
Shelmadine, Tuscl    5
Sherrick, Rantl    5
Thompson, Oakwd    5

Home Runs

Player/School    HR

Dowling, SJ-O    7
Cheely, VG/H    6
Clanton, Fisher    5
Day, Tuscl    5
M. Harris, Watsk    5
Tatar, Rantl    5
Hilderbrandt, Mont    4
M. Miller, ALAH    4
Trenkle, LeRoy    4
Al. Clark, Tuscl    3
Coursey, SJ-O    3
Eversole, VG/H    3
Ho. Hambleton, A-P    3
A. Koester, Tuscl    3
R. Miller, ALAH    3
Shelmadine, Tuscl    3
Walsh, Tuscl    3
Clow. LeRoy    2
Dukeman, SJ-O    2
Loschen, Unity    2
Messman, Unity    2
Mixell, VG/H    2
Powell, ALAH    2
K. Smith, LeRoy    2
Wright, Urbana    2

RBI

Player/School    RBI

Coursey, SJ-O    25
M. Miller, ALAH    25
Day, Tuscl    23
A. Koester, Tuscl    23
Walsh, Tuscl    21
Dowling, SJ-O    20
M. Harris, Watsk    20
Cheely, VG/H    19
Graver, SJ-O    19
K. Smith, LeRoy    19
Trenkle, LeRoy    17
Al. Clark, Tuscl    16
Powell, ALAH    16
Risinger, LeRoy    16
Burch, SJ-O    14
Duncan, Unity    14
Grammer, BlRdge    14
Steinbaugh, GRF    14
Clanton, Fisher    13
As. Clark, Tuscl    13
Ro. Dupont-Barlow, Clint    13
Frederick, ALAH    13
Spoerer, M-S    13
Ho, Hambleton, A-P    12
Hood, Fisher    12
Oyer, PBL    12
My. Reedy, Mont    12
Shelmadine, Tuscl    12
Wendling, Unity    12
Lo. Acree, M-S    11
Clow, LeRoy    11
Corum, ALAH    11
Edenburn, Unity    11
Enos, Fisher    11
Frerichs, SJ-O    11
Hardin, GRF    11
Tatar, Rantl    11
Warlow, LeRoy    11
Watkins, B-H    11
M. Bauer, Watsk    10
Dukeman, SJ-O    10
Eversole, VG/H    10
Fisher, BlRdge    10
Gayheart, A-P    10
Ha. Hambleton, A-P    10
M. Linder, Hoop    10
Scott, M-S    10
 
ERA

Player/School    IP    H    ER    ERA

Benton, A-O    7.0    4    0    0.00
Warlow, LeRoy    12.3    4    1    0.57
Hotaling, Watsk    46.0    34    7    1.07
Day, Tuscl    77.0    54    13    1.18
Cromwell, SJ-O    5    3    1    1.40
A. Smith, Tuscl    10.0    14    2    1.40
Z. Witruk, SJ-O    35.0    18    8    1.60
Adams, LeRoy    58.7    46    14    1.67
Steinman, Unity    22.0    21    6    1.91
Beachy, AOC    13.7    xx    4    2.04
Bailey, Milfrd    14.0    9    5    2.50
Jett, Hoop    29.7    43    11    2.59
Wheeler, M-S    15.7    14    6    2.68
Jones, SltFrk    26.0    33    10    2.69
Duncan, Unity    51.0    42    21    2.88
Eichelberger, Fisher    48.0    52    20    2.92
T. Witruk, SJ-O    24.0    28    10    2.92
Eberle, GCMS    45.7    30    20    3.06
Beechy, AOC    6.7    xx    3    3.13
K. Shafer, Oakwd    28.0    29    13    3.25
Armstrong, Clint    19.3    25    9    3.26
McCord, B-H    36.0    52    17    3.30
Frederick, ALAH    29.3    44    15    3.54
Hays, A-O    31.0    38    13    3.77
Jordahl, Rantl    52.7    59    29    3.85
Wallis, Danvl    9.0    5    5    3.89
Neuman, Oakwd    32.0    47    20    4.37
Clow, LeRoy    8.0    6    5    4.38
Jacobs, Fisher    8.0    13    5    4.38
Sherrick, Rantl    8.0    11    5    4.38
Ray, VG/H    45.0    59    29    4.51
Taylor, Mont    56.0    66    38    4.75
Sanders, Clint    40.0    64    28    4.90
Hollingsworth. ALAH    17.0    18    12    4.94
Steinbaugh, GRF    18.3    44    13    4.96
 

Pitching Wins

Player/School    Wins

Day, Tuscl    12
Adams, LeRoy    8
Duncan, Unity    8
Hotaling, Watsk    7
Jordahl, Rantl    6
Z. Witruk, SJ-O    6
Eichelberger, Fisher    5
Taylor, Mont    5
Ester, BlRdge    4
Frederick, ALAH    4
Eberle, GCMS    3
Hays, A-O    3
Neuman, Oakwd    3
Ray, VG/H    3
Watkins, B-H    3
Wheeler, M-S    3
T. Witruk, SJ-O    3
Bailey, Milfrd    2
Cheek, M-S    2
Cheely, VG/H    2
Dudley, GRF    2
Dysart, Urbana    2
Harper, GRF    2
Jett, Hoop    2
Jones, SltFrk    2
K. Shafer, Oakwd    2
Steinbaugh, GRF    2
Stevenson, Danvl    2
Warlow, LeRoy    2

Strikeouts

Player/School    K’s

Day, Tuscl    115
Eberle, GCMS    92
Hotaling, Watsk    87
Ester, BlRdge    79
Adams, LeRoy    65
Z. Witruk, SJ-O    53
Eichelberger, Fisher    52
Ray, VG/H    49
Taylor, Mont    42
S. Shafer, Arcola    39
Duncan, Unity    38
Jordahl, Rantl    37
Cheek, M-S    30
Jett, Hoop    26
Jones, SltFrk    24
T. Witruk, SJ-O    24
Frederick, ALAH    23
McCord, B-H    22
K. Shafer, Oakwd    22
Bailey, Milfrd    20
Armstrong, Clint    19
Neuman, Oakwd    18
T. Witruk, SJ-O    18
Sander, Clint    16
Steinman, Unity    16
Stevenson, Danvl    16
Warlow, LeRoy    16
Nuckols, PBL    15

NOTES: Schools not listed are ones whose coaches did not submit information. Honor roll updates should be faxed to The News-Gazette (217) 373-7401 or e-mail to bjones@news-gazette.com.

