Area softball stats (through April 12)
Batting Averages
Player/School AB R H RBI AVG.
Habing, Milfrd 4 3 4 0 1.000
M. Miller, ALAH 29 17 20 25 .690
L. Sheppard, Hoop 6 4 5 0 .667
K. Smith, Westvl 6 6 4 3 .667
T. Spelman, Arcola 14 2 9 4 .643
Dowling, SJ-O 41 27 26 20 .634
Burton, Danvl 16 5 10 8 .625
R. Miller, ALAH 29 12 18 14 .621
Eller, Westvl 15 4 9 7 .600
Miethe, Westvl 15 4 9 2 .600
K. Smith, LeRoy 43 20 25 19 .581
Newbanks, A-O 19 10 11 6 .579
Austin, Westvl 14 3 8 2 .571
Coursey, SJ-O 35 12 20 25 .571
K. Davis, SltFrk 7 1 4 4 .571
Rutherford, Hoop 14 7 8 4 .571
Tatar, Rantl 30 9 17 11 .567
Cheely, VG/H 39 16 22 19 .564
Day, Tuscl 47 10 26 23 .553
Nckolds, PBL 26 5 14 6 .538
L. Tingley, B-H 13 4 7 7 .538
Vesely, Urbana 13 5 7 5 .538
Wallis, Danvl 13 3 7 5 .538
Winters, Westvl 13 5 7 6 .538
Wright, Urbana 23 11 12 8 .522
Gayheart, A-P 23 11 12 10 .521
M. Harris, Watsk 25 15 13 20 .520
Oyer, PBL 27 9 14 12 .519
Hastings, PBL 12 6 6 2 .500
Sanford, Rantl 34 16 18 2 .529
Cramer, Watsk 29 13 15 4 .517
Warlow, LeRoy 36 10 17 11 .515
Trenkle, LeRoy 45 22 23 17 .511
Andrews, Rantl 14 4 7 4 .500
Beachy, AOC 18 6 9 5 .500
Clanton, Fisher 34 17 17 13 .500
Corum, ALAH 22 4 11 11 .500
Enos, Fisher 32 7 16 11 .500
Gerdes, PBL 26 8 13 9 .500
A. Koester, Tuscl 42 71 21 23 .500
Montez, Hoop 12 4 6 4 .500
Pence, SJ-O 42 18 21 6 .500
Peterson, A-O 14 3 7 2 .500
Spoerer, M-S 28 10 14 13 .500
Spratt, LeRoy 10 4 5 5 .500
Walsh, Tuscl 45 20 22 21 .489
My. Reedy, Mont 37 10 18 12 .486
Ho. Hambleton, A-P 27 6 13 12 .481
Benton, A-O 23 10 11 3 .478
Eberle, GCMS 23 5 11 6 .478
Messman, Unity 44 16 21 9 .477
Kirkland, A-O 21 5 10 5 .476
M. Bauer, Watsk 19 10 9 10 .474
Duncan, Unity 36 12 17 14 .472
T. Witruk, SJ-O 17 8 8 7 .471
Dudley, GRF 30 7 14 6 .467
Wanserski, BlRdge 30 4 14 1 .467
Risinger, LeRoy 43 7 20 16 .465
Ring, Tuscl 28 5 13 5 .464
Barr, SltFrk 13 6 6 4 .462
Bennett, T-C 13 7 6 5 .462
Nofziger, M-S 26 9 12 2 .462
Shelmadine, Tuscl 50 24 23 12 .460
Dukeman, SJ-O 24 13 11 6 .458
Place, SJ-O 24 4 11 1 .458
Lo. Acree, M-S 22 6 10 11 .455
Kile, T-C 11 3 5 7 .455
K. Watkins, B-H 20 7 9 11 .450
N. Bates, Tuscl 49 17 22 9 .449
Powell, ALAH 29 10 13 16 .448
M. Davis, B-H 18 6 8 4 .444
Harper, GRF 27 10 12 6 .444
Martin, Hoop 18 7 8 3 .444
Stal, GRF 34 15 15 7 .441
Elliot, Westvl 16 2 7 5 .438
Hollingsworth, ALAH 16 9 7 6 .438
A. Taylor, Clint 37 9 16 6 .432
T. Ankerbrand, Hoop 7 4 3 4 .429
Hicks, Danvl 14 3 6 3 .429
Lucht, Milfrd 7 1 3 5 .429
Millington, A-O 21 10 9 9 .429
Mattson, Urbana 19 5 8 4 .421
Dupont-Barlow, Clint 31 7 13 13 .419
K. Shafer, Oakwd 24 4 10 7 .417
Williamson, Westvl 12 6 5 3 .417
Herschberger, ALAH 29 7 12 8 .414
Hunter, SltFrk 17 3 7 5 .412
Eichelberger, Fisher 27 13 11 3 .407
Edenburn, Unity 37 12 15 11 .405
Hilderbrandt, Mont 42 12 17 7 .405
Wendling, Unity 42 14 17 12 .405
Anderson, GRF 38 8 14 5 .400
Balch, T-C 10 1 4 4 .400
Brown, Westvl 15 5 6 1 .400
Harris, B-H 20 1 8 8 .400
Qualls, LeRoy 35 13 14 7 .400
Scott, M-S 30 6 12 10 .400
Sheperd, Rantl 15 2 6 3 .400
Shick, T-C 10 6 4 0 .400
Warren, Milfrd 5 3 2 2 .400
Stolen Bases
Player/School SB
Bates, Tuscl 14
Dukeman, SJ-O 11
Harper, GRF 10
Pence, SJ-O 10
Gayheart, A-P 9
Stal, GRF 9
Wright, Urbana 9
Ha. Hambleton, A-P 8
Trenkle, LeRoy 8
Van Ostrand, A-P 8
Martin, Hoop 7
Nofziger, M-S 7
Sanders, Urbana 7
Sanford, Rantl 7
K. Smith, LeRoy 7
Andrews, Rantl 6
Coursey, SJ-O 6
Defries, LeRoy 6
Grammer, BlRdge 6
Ho, Hambleton, A-P 6
Hanshew, LeRoy 6
Kirkland, A-O 6
Neuman, Oakwd 6
Tharp, BlRdge 6
Lo. Acree, M-S 5
Brackenhoff, BlRdge 5
Cramer, Watsk 5
Dowling, SJ-O 5
Dudley, GRF 5
M. Harris, Watsk 5
Messman, Unity 5
M. Miller, AOC 5
Mudd, AOC 5
Place, SJ-O 5
Poulter, SJ-O 5
Shelmadine, Tuscl 5
Sherrick, Rantl 5
Thompson, Oakwd 5
Home Runs
Player/School HR
Dowling, SJ-O 7
Cheely, VG/H 6
Clanton, Fisher 5
Day, Tuscl 5
M. Harris, Watsk 5
Tatar, Rantl 5
Hilderbrandt, Mont 4
M. Miller, ALAH 4
Trenkle, LeRoy 4
Al. Clark, Tuscl 3
Coursey, SJ-O 3
Eversole, VG/H 3
Ho. Hambleton, A-P 3
A. Koester, Tuscl 3
R. Miller, ALAH 3
Shelmadine, Tuscl 3
Walsh, Tuscl 3
Clow. LeRoy 2
Dukeman, SJ-O 2
Loschen, Unity 2
Messman, Unity 2
Mixell, VG/H 2
Powell, ALAH 2
K. Smith, LeRoy 2
Wright, Urbana 2
RBI
Player/School RBI
Coursey, SJ-O 25
M. Miller, ALAH 25
Day, Tuscl 23
A. Koester, Tuscl 23
Walsh, Tuscl 21
Dowling, SJ-O 20
M. Harris, Watsk 20
Cheely, VG/H 19
Graver, SJ-O 19
K. Smith, LeRoy 19
Trenkle, LeRoy 17
Al. Clark, Tuscl 16
Powell, ALAH 16
Risinger, LeRoy 16
Burch, SJ-O 14
Duncan, Unity 14
Grammer, BlRdge 14
Steinbaugh, GRF 14
Clanton, Fisher 13
As. Clark, Tuscl 13
Ro. Dupont-Barlow, Clint 13
Frederick, ALAH 13
Spoerer, M-S 13
Ho, Hambleton, A-P 12
Hood, Fisher 12
Oyer, PBL 12
My. Reedy, Mont 12
Shelmadine, Tuscl 12
Wendling, Unity 12
Lo. Acree, M-S 11
Clow, LeRoy 11
Corum, ALAH 11
Edenburn, Unity 11
Enos, Fisher 11
Frerichs, SJ-O 11
Hardin, GRF 11
Tatar, Rantl 11
Warlow, LeRoy 11
Watkins, B-H 11
M. Bauer, Watsk 10
Dukeman, SJ-O 10
Eversole, VG/H 10
Fisher, BlRdge 10
Gayheart, A-P 10
Ha. Hambleton, A-P 10
M. Linder, Hoop 10
Scott, M-S 10
ERA
Player/School IP H ER ERA
Benton, A-O 7.0 4 0 0.00
Warlow, LeRoy 12.3 4 1 0.57
Hotaling, Watsk 46.0 34 7 1.07
Day, Tuscl 77.0 54 13 1.18
Cromwell, SJ-O 5 3 1 1.40
A. Smith, Tuscl 10.0 14 2 1.40
Z. Witruk, SJ-O 35.0 18 8 1.60
Adams, LeRoy 58.7 46 14 1.67
Steinman, Unity 22.0 21 6 1.91
Beachy, AOC 13.7 xx 4 2.04
Bailey, Milfrd 14.0 9 5 2.50
Jett, Hoop 29.7 43 11 2.59
Wheeler, M-S 15.7 14 6 2.68
Jones, SltFrk 26.0 33 10 2.69
Duncan, Unity 51.0 42 21 2.88
Eichelberger, Fisher 48.0 52 20 2.92
T. Witruk, SJ-O 24.0 28 10 2.92
Eberle, GCMS 45.7 30 20 3.06
Beechy, AOC 6.7 xx 3 3.13
K. Shafer, Oakwd 28.0 29 13 3.25
Armstrong, Clint 19.3 25 9 3.26
McCord, B-H 36.0 52 17 3.30
Frederick, ALAH 29.3 44 15 3.54
Hays, A-O 31.0 38 13 3.77
Jordahl, Rantl 52.7 59 29 3.85
Wallis, Danvl 9.0 5 5 3.89
Neuman, Oakwd 32.0 47 20 4.37
Clow, LeRoy 8.0 6 5 4.38
Jacobs, Fisher 8.0 13 5 4.38
Sherrick, Rantl 8.0 11 5 4.38
Ray, VG/H 45.0 59 29 4.51
Taylor, Mont 56.0 66 38 4.75
Sanders, Clint 40.0 64 28 4.90
Hollingsworth. ALAH 17.0 18 12 4.94
Steinbaugh, GRF 18.3 44 13 4.96
Pitching Wins
Player/School Wins
Day, Tuscl 12
Adams, LeRoy 8
Duncan, Unity 8
Hotaling, Watsk 7
Jordahl, Rantl 6
Z. Witruk, SJ-O 6
Eichelberger, Fisher 5
Taylor, Mont 5
Ester, BlRdge 4
Frederick, ALAH 4
Eberle, GCMS 3
Hays, A-O 3
Neuman, Oakwd 3
Ray, VG/H 3
Watkins, B-H 3
Wheeler, M-S 3
T. Witruk, SJ-O 3
Bailey, Milfrd 2
Cheek, M-S 2
Cheely, VG/H 2
Dudley, GRF 2
Dysart, Urbana 2
Harper, GRF 2
Jett, Hoop 2
Jones, SltFrk 2
K. Shafer, Oakwd 2
Steinbaugh, GRF 2
Stevenson, Danvl 2
Warlow, LeRoy 2
Strikeouts
Player/School K’s
Day, Tuscl 115
Eberle, GCMS 92
Hotaling, Watsk 87
Ester, BlRdge 79
Adams, LeRoy 65
Z. Witruk, SJ-O 53
Eichelberger, Fisher 52
Ray, VG/H 49
Taylor, Mont 42
S. Shafer, Arcola 39
Duncan, Unity 38
Jordahl, Rantl 37
Cheek, M-S 30
Jett, Hoop 26
Jones, SltFrk 24
T. Witruk, SJ-O 24
Frederick, ALAH 23
McCord, B-H 22
K. Shafer, Oakwd 22
Bailey, Milfrd 20
Armstrong, Clint 19
Neuman, Oakwd 18
T. Witruk, SJ-O 18
Sander, Clint 16
Steinman, Unity 16
Stevenson, Danvl 16
Warlow, LeRoy 16
Nuckols, PBL 15
NOTES: Schools not listed are ones whose coaches did not submit information. Honor roll updates should be faxed to The News-Gazette (217) 373-7401 or e-mail to bjones@news-gazette.com.
