Three of a kind: Aces dealing for local softball teams

Bunnies rely on Eichelberger once again

FISHER — Sydney Eichelberger realized last season that good hitters can exist pretty much anywhere in a lineup. Helping pitch Fisher into its first-ever state tournament appearance as a freshman was an eye-opening lesson for the right-hander, who went 14-2 with a 2.68 ERA, 66 strikeouts and 37 walks in 120 innings during the 2016 season while splitting time with Megan McCoy.

But with McCoy having graduated, Eichelberger is the unquestioned ace for the Bunnies (9-6) this season after Fisher placed fourth in state a year ago.

“She’s really improved her velocity,” Fisher coach Ken Ingold said. “She’s worked really hard with it over the summer. I’ve seen a lot of improvement in her now that we’ve had a couple games where the weather has been a little bit warmer in April. She’s able to grip and spin the ball a little bit better. As the weather continues warming up, she’s going to get better and better.”

Facing the likes of Tuscola, Unity, Maroa-Forsyth and Rantoul this year has already tested Eichelberger and the Bunnies.

“I just don’t think you get any better without playing good teams,” Ingold said. “Sydney realizes that night in and night out, she’s facing some really good hitters. She’s really held up well.”

Poise and a calm demeanor were key points concerning Eichelberger during her first season at Fisher last spring. Those two attributes are still a constant with Eichelberger — and why her coach isn’t worried about a sophomore slump.

“She never gets rattled,” Ingold said. “If she does make a mistake or even throws a good pitch and an opponent gets a base hit, it doesn’t bother her. She just goes right after the next hitter. That’s the mentality you’ve got to have as a pitcher.”

Adams remains ever consistent for Panthers

LeROY — Doug Hageman trusts Marissa Adams. So much that the third-year LeRoy coach sends his 8-year-old daughter to receive pitching lessons from the LeRoy senior.

The veteran moxie Adams displays for the Panthers (13-2), who had their eight-game win streak snapped on Wednesday with a loss to Argenta-Oreana before they host Fisher on Friday, is a key reason why LeRoy is having sustained success this season. And not just with what the right-hander accomplishes in the pitcher’s circle.

“She spends a lot of time with our younger pitchers between innings,” Hageman said. “Even during her starts, she explains to them why she’s doing what she’s doing. She’s very vocal in between innings as far as what’s working and what’s not. It’s a great help.”

Adams posted a 20-6 record with a 2.29 earned run average, 189 strikeouts and only 29 walks in 152 2/3 innings last season when LeRoy advanced to the Sweet 16 in 1A.

“She’s a very intense competitor in practice and games,” Hageman said. “Anything where we determine a winner and a loser, she lights up for stuff like that.”

Adams also owns a vast repertoire of pitches, throwing a fastball, curveball, riseball, dropball, changeup and screwball to keep hitters guessing. It’s working again this season as she sports an 8-2 record with a 1.71 ERA, 73 strikeouts and only 10 walks in 65 2/3 innings.

“She’s really, really good side to side,” Hageman said. “She has a lot of lateral movement that makes her pitches effective. She’s not necessarily a speed demon, not that she doesn’t throw hard, but she knows how to attack hitters, and she spins it well.”

Witruk sisters lead deep SJ-O staff

ST. JOSEPH — During the first game of the season, Randy Wolken received his first scare in a season that began with huge expectations.

Tori Witruk, a 2015 First Team All-Area selection who missed the end of last season with a torn ACL, felt pain in her knee.

“She thought it was a torn meniscus,” Wolken said. “I was worried it was an ACL.”

As it turned out, the soreness was nothing serious.

But with or without Witruk (3-0, 2.92 earned run average), the Spartans (12-0) are stacked in the circle, with freshman Zoey Witruk and sophomores Ashtyn Cromwell and Hannah Lewis available.

“Tori looks sharp this year, and Zoey has been really, really effective too,” Wolken said. “A lot of it is between Zoey and Tori. Hannah has improved from her freshman year to her sophomore year. She’s a good pitcher, too. Ashtyn won 11 games last year and took us to the super-sectional. It’s hard to keep them all happy.”

Thus far, Zoey Witruk has picked up a majority of the team’s starts, pitching 42 innings with a 1.67 ERA, although Wolken started Tori Witruk on Monday against Unity while Zoey pitched in a junior varsity game. Cromwell (1-0, 1.40 ERA) and Lewis (1-0, 6.30 ERA) combined on a five-inning no-hitter against St. Thomas More on Tuesday.

About a third of the way through the season, Wolken doesn’t know who will take the circle come the postseason.

“I haven’t really established one and two,” Wolken said. “I think Zoey and Tori are like 1A and 1B right now. They’re both up there. Tori was hurt, and she’s still not 100 percent. Zoey, for a freshman, is pretty darn good. She’s pretty quick, she’s got a couple of really good pitches that are very sharp. And she is a very different pitcher from Tori. Tori’s more finesse and Zoey’s more speed. It’s early in the season, so we’re still working on that.”



Anthony Zilis and Matt Daniels