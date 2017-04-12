Warriors riding talents of Day during win streak

TUSCOLA — Two seasons ago, the Tuscola softball team started off its season against Trico, the defending state runner-up in Class 1A.

It’s also where Morgan Day got her first extended stay in the pitcher’s circle for the Warriors.

“We threw her out there midway through the game,” Tuscola coach Lenny Sementi said. “I remember her dad saying, ‘She’s not ready,’ but we thought she was.”

Midway through her senior season this spring, the Illinois State signee has emerged as perhaps the most dominant area pitcher. The right-hander carries a 13-0 record with a 1.15 earned run average and 118 strikeouts compared to 23 walks for Tuscola (14-1) before the Warriors host Warrensburg-Latham on Friday.

“As a freshman, Morgan came in just as a happy-go-lucky girl wanting to pitch,” Sementi said. “She struggled a little bit that year and struggled to throw strikes, but we not only saw some potential in her velocity, but also that she had an unbelievable work ethic. We had a feeling she could be something special because of that.”

Day can stymie hitters with five pitches — fastball, changeup, riseball, dropball and curveball — and she can regularly touch 60 mph with her fastball.

Where Day plays next season for the Redbirds, Sementi isn’t quite sure. She also boasts an average of .551 with five home runs and 23 RBI before she combined with Ashton Smith on a no-hitter at St. Teresa on Tuesday.

“They’re going to have to look at her pitching with her velocity, but she’s a heck of an outfielder with a good bat, too,” Sementi said. “She can be an everyday player at the next level.”

Day is among a plethora of talented options the Warriors, who reached the Elite Eight last season in 2A, have at their disposal. Alexis Koester (.500, 3 home runs, 25 RBI), Abbey Walsh (.500, 3 HR, 22 RBI), Claire Ring (.484, 5 RBI), Isabelle Shelmadine (.462, 3 HR, 13 RBI), Natalie Bates (.442, 10 RBI, 14 stolen bases), Ashtyn Clark (.378, 1 HR, 18 RBI) and Allison Clark (.366, 3 HR, 16 RBI) are all key cogs who have helped Tuscola win 13 straight games after the Warriors lost to Trico 5-4 on March 18.

The busy stretch of the season is upon the Warriors, who are slated to likely have 13 games the rest of April, including three on Saturday at their own Tuscola Invitational. How far Tuscola advances into May — and possibly into June, with the 2A state tournament slated for June 2-3 in East Peoria — could well rest on the right arm of Day.

“We were lucky enough here the first couple weeks of the season to get a couple rainouts, and she’s been able to pitch more games than normal,” Sementi said. “She wants the ball every night for us, but the next few weeks, we’re scheduled pretty tight. We need to make sure her arm is fresh going into May.”