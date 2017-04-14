Adams' no-no gives Panthers 'revenge win'

LeROY — On Friday night, Marissa Adams was so locked in she was caught completely unaware of her dominance.

LeRoy softball's ace pitcher tossed a no-hitter in a 3-0 home win over Fisher, coming within one hit batsman in the second inning of completing a perfect game.

When Panthers coach Doug Hageman broke the news of the feat to her and the team in the postgame huddle, it came as a stunner for the senior.

"I had no idea. No clue. I was just going," Adams said. "I was shocked. I didn't expect it."

Adams is no stranger to tossing no-no's. She has thrown some in the past, and this was her second no-hitter this season. And, typically, Adams is well aware of the numbers, but this time she was in the dark — which might have been for the best.

"Usually I know (I'm throwing a no-hitter) around the fourth or fifth inning, and I get really nervous and blow it," Adams said with a laugh. "So it's probably a good thing I didn't know. I didn't have to think about it. I was just worried about throwing the ball to my catcher."

Adams got some help from her offense, which plated a run in the third inning before tallying another in the fifth when Skielyr Trenkle ripped a deep RBI double and Kelly Smith's shallow single gave the Panthers a 3-0 lead.

Molly White then made a nice catch at second base for the final out to preserve the no-hitter for Adams, who has been dealing all year long.

And there was some added motivation for the senior going into the matchup with a Fisher club that knocked the Panthers out of the postseason the last three years.

"Us seniors met before the season started, and our goal was to beat Fisher," Adams said. "That was our No. 1 goal. Just a rivalry thing. We wanted to get it back for last year. It was a revenge game, for sure."

"It feels good to get that monkey off our back," Hageman added. "They're a great program, and they've had our number."

The Bunnies (9-8, 2-2 Heart of Illinois Conference) suffered their third straight loss this week, despite getting a great performance from sophomore pitcher Sydney Eichelberger.

"We're just kind of in a funk here, offensively, and Marissa's a really good pitcher," Fisher coach Ken Ingold said. "I thought her location was great. We didn't strike out a lot, but we did not get the good part of the bat on the ball, and that's a sign of a great pitcher.

"I also thought Sydney threw one of her better games because this LeRoy team is a really good hitting team, and she had really good velocity and a lot of strikeouts."

It wasn't just the revenge factor the Panthers (14-2, 3-0) salivated over moments after the game. Taking down a Bunnies team that was once ranked No. 8 in Class 1A this year by the Illinois Coaches Association was a great barometer for a LeRoy club — currently ranked No. 11 in 1A — that has state aspirations.

Adams said Hageman measured the 58.7-mile distance between LeRoy and the Eastside Centre in East Peoria — site of the state finals — on Google Maps.

Adams and her five senior teammates made a run to state in eighth grade, and they now believe they are capable of stringing together postseason victories and making that short trek following this win over last season's fourth-place 1A finishers.

"(This win) makes the end game realistic. We know (making it to state) is possible," Adams said. "That's one of our goals this year, and after getting this win, it makes it that (much) more realistic."