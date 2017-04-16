N-G Top 10: Softball (April 17)

A change at the top of our rankings, with Tuscola supplanting St. Joseph-Ogden, courtesy sports editor MATT DANIELS:



RK., SCHOOL REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Tuscola 18-1 2 Warriors, led by pitcher Morgan Day, rattled off 17 straight wins before they play at Meridian on Monday and welcome Teutopolis on Tuesday.

2. St. Joseph-Ogden 14-1 1 Tough loss at Herscher doesn’t diminish Spartans, sparked by Bailey Dowling and Andrea Coursey, before four-game homestand.

3. LeRoy 14-2 3 Heart of Illinois Conference foes await Panthers and ace Marissa Adams this week, starting Monday on the road at Blue Ridge.

4. ALAH 8-1 4 Knights, paced by strong hitting from Mycaela and Reagan Miller, will get back in action Tuesday at Paris and then at Argenta-Oreana.

5. Watseka 8-2 5 Warriors had seven-game win streak snapped, but Magan Harris, Madison Bauer and company have seven games in next six days.

6. Danville 6-2 — Vikings, keyed by Megan Burton, Bryce Stevenson and others, are on a six-game win streak before they get tested Tuesday at Normal West.

7. Rantoul 11-5 8 Comeback wins against Monticello and Unity have Brianna Tatar, Lindsay Jordahl and Eagles confident before Monday’s game against Urbana.

8. Argenta-Oreana 8-4 — Bombers, with Lydia Hays and Bailey Benton leading the charge, are on four-game win streak before they play at Cerro Gordo/Bement on Monday.

9. Unity 11-6 6 Rockets earned a shutout win against Salt Fork on Saturday. Harlie Duncan, Morgan Steinman and others will host Monticello on Tuesday.

10. Salt Fork 7-4 — Storm had five-game win streak end in loss in Unity. Jordan Jones and Kayleigh Davis will try to start anew Monday at Hoopeston Area.