N-G Top 10: Softball (April 17)
A change at the top of our rankings, with Tuscola supplanting St. Joseph-Ogden, courtesy sports editor MATT DANIELS:
RK., SCHOOL REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Tuscola 18-1 2 Warriors, led by pitcher Morgan Day, rattled off 17 straight wins before they play at Meridian on Monday and welcome Teutopolis on Tuesday.
2. St. Joseph-Ogden 14-1 1 Tough loss at Herscher doesn’t diminish Spartans, sparked by Bailey Dowling and Andrea Coursey, before four-game homestand.
3. LeRoy 14-2 3 Heart of Illinois Conference foes await Panthers and ace Marissa Adams this week, starting Monday on the road at Blue Ridge.
4. ALAH 8-1 4 Knights, paced by strong hitting from Mycaela and Reagan Miller, will get back in action Tuesday at Paris and then at Argenta-Oreana.
5. Watseka 8-2 5 Warriors had seven-game win streak snapped, but Magan Harris, Madison Bauer and company have seven games in next six days.
6. Danville 6-2 — Vikings, keyed by Megan Burton, Bryce Stevenson and others, are on a six-game win streak before they get tested Tuesday at Normal West.
7. Rantoul 11-5 8 Comeback wins against Monticello and Unity have Brianna Tatar, Lindsay Jordahl and Eagles confident before Monday’s game against Urbana.
8. Argenta-Oreana 8-4 — Bombers, with Lydia Hays and Bailey Benton leading the charge, are on four-game win streak before they play at Cerro Gordo/Bement on Monday.
9. Unity 11-6 6 Rockets earned a shutout win against Salt Fork on Saturday. Harlie Duncan, Morgan Steinman and others will host Monticello on Tuesday.
10. Salt Fork 7-4 — Storm had five-game win streak end in loss in Unity. Jordan Jones and Kayleigh Davis will try to start anew Monday at Hoopeston Area.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.