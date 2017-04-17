Burton having a ball for Danville squad

Image Gallery: HS Softball: Centennial vs. Danville » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Danville's Rachel Wallis (10) comes home and is greeted at home plate by teammates after hitting her second home run of the game in her second at bat in a prep softball game at Winter Park in Danville on Thursday, April 13, 2017.

DANVILLE — Forgive Megan Burton if she gets the itch to play basketball next winter at Eastern Illinois.

The Danville senior might get a few shots up at the Charleston campus' student recreation center, but likely won't for the women's basketball program that former Illinois coach Matt Bollant officially took control of Monday.

But Burton will play sports for the Panthers next school year.

The three-sport standout for the Vikings, however, will trade in her basketball shoes and volleyball knee pads for softball cleats, bats and gloves at the next level, signing to play softball at Eastern Illinois last November.

"I definitely won't be able to give basketball up entirely," Burton said with a laugh. "It's going to be hard because basketball was my favorite, but I've played softball all my life since I was 8 years old. I've based my life around softball."

Heading into today's 4:30 p.m. game at Normal West (7-3) — the Class 4A state runner up last season — Burton is hitting a blistering .640 with two home runs and 15 RBI out of the No. 2 spot in the batting order for the Vikings (6-2), who have won six straight games.

"Her bat speed is just faster this season," Danville coach Corey Pullin said. "She's more confident with her swing, too. Last year, she was trying to fundamentally swing the right way, and she played for the Peoria Sluggers this past summer in travel ball. They really helped her be more confident with her swing, and she's seeing the ball well this season."

So are some of Burton's teammates, like Rachel Wallis (.522, 3 home runs, 10 RBI), Miya Pendelton (.458, 1 HR, 8 RBI), Jazzmyn Hicks (.429, 1 HR, 4 RBI) and Chelsy Cunningham (.391, 10 RBI), among others.

"It's been up and down the lineup for us as far as our hitting," Pullin said. "Different days, we've had different people batting lower in the lineup coming through for us. The defense has been solid, the pitching has been good and we've been scoring some runs. That makes it pretty easy. We just have to continue that."

Burton didn't just pop up on college softball coaches' radars late in her high school career. The four-year varsity contributor has hit above .400 in each of her first three seasons with the Vikings that included a breakout .479 average with 17 RBI as a freshman.

Burton handled the catching duties for Danville the majority of her first two seasons, but has put her athleticism on display the last two with a move to shortstop.

"She could play outfield for us if we needed her to," Pullin said. "If a ball is hit deep in the outfield, we have her go out pretty far to get the relay and have our outfielders make a couple throws to get her the ball because she's got such a strong arm."

Despite all of Burton's talents, the Vikings have never won a postseason game during her high school career.

In fact, Danville hasn't registered a playoff victory since the Vikings won a 3A sectional title in 2010, the program's only sectional championship. Danville has played in 4A every season since, compiling an 0-6 postseason mark and losing every year to either Normal West or Normal Community in a regional semifinal game.

That's why today's Big 12 game against the Wildcats takes on a little more meaning for Burton.

"A lot of people have underestimated us, but we do have a lot of good talent on this year's team," Burton said. "In the years past, we've been one of the weaker teams in our conference and around the area, but I'm ready (for today's game) to see if we're making progress.

"It's been nice to come out strong this season so far. Hopefully we can finish the season out like this, too."

Progress has happened each of the last three seasons for Burton on the softball diamond. Getting the chance to just play softball the rest of this season and into her college career makes the future teacher confident she can continue excelling once she reaches Eastern Illinois.

"Playing three sports has helped me in softball just with the different techniques used in volleyball and basketball, like the footwork and jumping ability, along with helping me stay in shape," Burton said. "But just focusing on softball will help me improve a lot."

Pullin has seen the improvement first-hand the past four seasons. Now, it's reached a crescendo where he expects Burton to produce every single game for the Vikings.

"Over my coaching career, I've only had a few people that have played all the way through from the first game of their freshman year," Pullin said. "It's nice to see them develop and it's nice to put her in the lineup every day because you know exactly what you're going to get."