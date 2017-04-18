Despite ‘sluggish’ effort, Warriors improve to 20-1

TUSCOLA — As Tuscola softball coach Leonard Sementi described it, his team was in the midst of a spring break malaise Tuesday against Teutopolis. Swings weren’t as aggressive, mistakes were more plentiful than normal and Sementi admitted felt sluggish himself.

And the Warriors won, 11-1, in five innings.

“It didn’t seem like we had a lot of energy, but credit to them, they pushed through,” he said. “It’s pretty good. It just seemed like it was dragging at times. (Tuesday), we were just kind of here.”

Morgan Day, though, certainly didn’t look sluggish on the final play of the game.

With two runners on, the senior hit a fly ball to right field that bounced past the outfielder, and the senior power hitter sprinted all the way to third base before an error allowed her to score.

“I kept hearing (Sementi) say, ‘Run,’ ” said Day, who had hits in all four of her plate appearances. “I’ve never scored on a triple by error and another error to score, so that was kind of extraordinary.”

In a way, Tuesday’s performance showed just how good the Warriors (20-1) are.

Sementi’s program is at a point when power, speed, defense and pitching are so plentiful, mercy-rule wins can come on days when his players aren’t at their best.

With Day taking the game off from pitching, sophomore Ashton Smith made her third start of the season. Aside from a solo home run she gave up in the second inning, the first-year varsity pitcher dominated, allowing just four hits while striking out six in five innings.

“She’s really come into her own in this program, and she’s really fit into that No. 2 spot really well,” Day said. “I know that I can count on her when I can’t pitch or on days when I need help and I know that she has my back.”

To Sementi, it wasn’t even her best outing in the last week after Saturday’s five-inning, three-hit shutout performance against Champaign Central, part of three games the Warriors won to claim a title at their own six-team invitational.

Of course, she’s playing in front of what Sementi called, “As good as I’ve ever had” in his 17 seasons coaching Tuscola.

“I’m very fortunate this year with lots of good infielders,” Smith said. “It’s a lot of fun to play with such a good defense.”

The day wasn’t a perfect one, and that matters to Sementi, who hopes to limit baserunning errors and increase aggressiveness at the plate. But the Warriors cruised to their 19th straight win.

“We’re really happy with 11-1,” Sementi said. “It’s always good when you win 11-1.”