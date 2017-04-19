Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Area softball stats (through April 19)
| Subscribe

More Prep Sports

Area softball stats (through April 19)

Wed, 04/19/2017 - 8:12pm | News-Gazette News Services

Batting average

Player, School    AB    R    H    RBI    AVG.

Bankhead, Danvl    9    10    6    3    .667
Billings, Rantl    3    2    2    2    .667
M. Miller, ALAH    33    18    22    25    .667
Wendell, Danvl    12    9    8    6    .667
Dowling, SJ-O    51    33    33    26    .647
Burton, Danvl    25    9    16    15    .640
R. Miller, ALAH    33    13    21    16    .636
Sheppard, Hoop    8    5    5    6    .625
Stevens, Watsk    5    3    3    2    .600
Tatar, Rantl    45    13    27    20    .600
Smith, LeRoy    56    25    33    24    .589
Corum, ALAH    25    5    14    8    .560
Sanford, Rantl    49    27    27    4    .551
Harris, Watsk    31    20    17    25    .548
Nuckols, PBL    35    6    19    7    .543
Day, Tuscl    61    12    33    30    .541
Trenkle, LeRoy    61    29    32    20    .525
Wallis, Danvl    23    9    12    10    .522
Coursey, SJ-O    50    17    26    34    .520
Jones, SltFrk    37    19    17    7    .514
Dukeman, SJ-O    47    19    24    16    .511
Barnett, Rantl    2    1    1    1    .500
Eberle, GCMS    36    11    18    9    .500
Newbanks, A-O    40    13    20    8    .500
Matson, Urbana    31    8    15    3    .484
Hol. Hamble., A-P    42    13    20    17    .476
Pratt, Sullvn    57    20    27    16    .474
Acree, M-S    26    7    12    12    .462
Cramer, Watsk    37    17    17    4    .459
Pendelton, Danvl    24    7    11    8    .458
Shelmadine, Tuscl    68    32    31    14    .456
Risinger, LeRoy    55    8    25    17    .455
Gayheart, A-P    31    14    14    10    .452
Harris, B-H    31    1    14    11    .452
Knudsen, Unity    20    9    9    10    .450
M. Bauer, Watsk    29    13    13    15    .448
Davis, B-H    29    9    13    6    .448
Ha. Hamble., A-P    29    13    13    16    .448
Nofziger, M-S    29    11    13    2    .448
Pence, SJ-O    56    22    25    8    .446
Walsh, Tuscl    65    27    29    30    .446
Montez, Hoop    18    4    8    5    .444
Rutherford, Hoop    18    8    8    4    .444
Koester, A-P    27    2    12    4    .444
Duncan, Unity    52    18    23    17    .442
Koester, Tuscl    59    19    26    28    .441
Spoerer, M-S    34    11    15    13    .441
Smith, Tuscl    16    0    7    7    .438
Messman, Unity    60    20    26    12    .433
Benton, A-O    49    20    21    4    .429
Hicks, Danvl    21    3    9    4    .429
Parks, Fisher    7    4    3    4    .429
Poulter, SJ-O    7    5    3    0    .429
Hollings., ALAH    19    9    8    6    .421
Ring, Tuscl    43    7    18    8    .419
Watkins, B-H    31    9    13    13    .419
Wright, Urbana    31    12    13    11    .419
Tuttle, Sullvn    55    21    23    9    .418
Andrews, Rantl    24    6    10    5    .417
Martin, Hoop    24    8    10    3    .417
Oyer, PBL    36    9    15    12    .417
Bates, Tuscl    65    24    27    12    .415
Sherrick, Rantl    41    12    17    7    .415
Gerdes, PBL    34    8    14    10    .412
Scott, M-S    34    8    14    11    .412
Wells, Oakwd    34    10    14    10    .412
Hays, A-O    49    7    20    17    .408
Jordahl, Rantl    49    6    20    13    .408
Hunter, SltFrk    40    7    16    11    .400
Shafter, Oakwd    45    10    18    13    .400
Vesely, Urbana    20    5    8    5    .400
Warlow, LeRoy    45    10    18    12    .400


Stolen bases

Player, School    SB

Pence, SJ-O    16
Tuttle, Sullvn    16
Dukeman, SJ-O    15
Bates, Tuscl    15
Pratt, Sullvn    14
Trenkle, LeRoy    12
Dulin, Sullvn    11
Gayheart, A-P    11
Martin, Hoop    11
Poulter, SJ-O    11
Hol. Hambleton, A-P    10
Tharp, BlRdge    10
Van Ostrand, A-P    10
Wright, Urbana    10
Defries, LeRoy    9
Grammer, BlRdge    9
Smith, LeRoy    9
Kirkland, A-O    9
Messman, Unity    9
Cramer, Watsk    8
Nofziger, M-S    8
Thompson, Oakwd    8
White, Urbana    8
Neuman, Oakwd    7
Sanders, Urbana    7
Sanford, Rantl    7
Andrews, Rantl    6
Benton, A-O    6
Duncan, Unity    6
Hanshew, LeRoy    6
M. Miller, ALAH    6
Shelmadine, Tuscl    6
Sherrick, Rantl    6
Acree, M-S    5
Brackenhoff, BlRdge    5
Hanlin, LeRoy    5
Harris, Watsk    5
May, Fisher    5
R. Miller, ALAH    5
Pickett, Hoop    5
Sheppard, Hoop    5
Williams, LeRoy    5

 

Home runs

Player, School    HR

Clanton, Fisher    8
Dowling, SJ-O    8
Tatar, Rantl    7
Day, Tuscl    6
Harris, Watsk    6
Walsh, Tuscl    5
Coursey, SJ-O    4
M. Miller, ALAH    4
Trenkle, LeRoy    4
Al. Clark, Tuscl    3
Dukeman, SJ-O    3
Fredrickson, Fisher    3
Hol. Hambleton, A-P    3
Knudsen, Unity    3
Koester, Tuscl    3
Loschen, Unity    3
R. Miller, ALAH    3
Shelmadine, Tuscl    3
Smith, LeRoy    3
Wallis, Danvl    3
Williams, LeRoy    3
Wright, Urbana    3
M. Bauer, Watsk    2
Bielfeldt, GCMS    2
Burton, Danvl    2
Campbell, A-O    2
Clow, LeRoy    2
Hawkins, B-H    2
Messman, Unity    2
Powell, ALAH    2
Shafer, Oakwd    2
Williams, Urbana    2

 

RBI

Player, School    RBI

Coursey, SJ-O    34
Day, Tuscl    30
Walsh, Tuscl    30
Koester, Tuscl    28
Dowling, SJ-O    26
Harris, Watsk    25
M. Miller, ALAH    25
Smith, LeRoy    24
Millington, A-O    20
Tatar, Rantl    20
Trenkle, LeRoy    20
Clanton, Fisher    19
Ash. Clark, Tuscl    19
Dulin, Sullvn    19
Graver, SJ-O    19
Al. Clark, Tuscl    17
Duncan, Unity    17
Hays, A-O    17
Hol. Hambleton, A-P    17
Risinger, LeRoy    17
Dukeman, SJ-O    16
Ha. Hambleton, A-P    16
Hood, Fisher    16
R. Miller, ALAH    16
Powell, ALAH    16
Pratt, Sullvn    16
M. Bauer, Watsk    15
Burch, SJ-O    15
Burton, Danvl    15
Fredrickson, Fisher    15
Grammer, BlRdge    15
Edenburn, Unity    14
Shelmadine, Tuscl    14
Turner, Oakwd    14
Wendling, Unity    14
Clow, LeRoy    13
Davis, SltFrk    13
Frederick, ALAH    13
Garcia, A-O    13
Jordahl, Rantl    13
Ruppert, Sullvn    13
Shafer, Oakwd    13
Spoerer, M-S    13
Watkins, B-H    13
Acree, M-S    12
Bates, Tuscl    12
Blackford, Oakwd    12
Blair, Watsk    12
Fauser, Rantl    12
Loschen, Unity    12
Messman, Unity    12
Oyer, PBL    12
Steinman, Unity    12
Warlow, LeRoy    12
Bassett, Sullvn    11
K. Bauer, Watsk    11
Campbell, A-O    11
Enos, Fisher    11
Hadden, Fisher    11
Harris, B-H    11
Hunter, SltFrk    11
Scott, M-S    11
Wright, Urbana    11
Britton, Sullvn    10
Cunningham, Danvl    10
Fauver, SltFrk    10
Fisher, BlRdge    10
Gayheart, A-P    10
Gerdes, PBL    10
Hotaling, Watsk    10
Isaacs, BlRdge    10
Knudsen, Unity    10
Terven, Fisher    10
Wallis, Danvl    10
Wells, Oakwd    10
Zeigler, BlRdge    10


ERA

Player, School    IP    H    ER    ERA

Benton, A-O    11    5    0    0.00
Warlow, LeRoy    12.3    4    1    0.57
Smith, Tuscl    17    17    2    0.82
Day, Tuscl    106    60    14    0.93
Cromwell, SJ-O    5    3    1    1.40
Z. Witruk, SJ-O    54    27    11    1.43
Adams, LeRoy    79.7    58    18    1.58
Hotaling, Watsk    65    49    15    1.62
Hahn, LeRoy    4    4    1    1.75
T. Witruk, SJ-O    36    40    11    2.14
Clow, LeRoy    15    11    5    2.33
Steinman, Unity    30    32    21    2.33
McCord, B-H    56    69    20    2.50
Eberle, GCMS    73    51    28    2.69
Jett, Hoop    39    56    15    2.69
Frederick, ALAH    36.3    48    15    2.86
Eichelberger, Fisher    96    96    41    2.99
Duncan, Unity    78    74    47    3.03
Jordahl, Rantl    75.7    89    40    3.70
Russell, Urbana    15    14    8    3.73
Wallis, Danvl    13.7    8    8    4.10
Jacobs, Fisher    8    13    5    4.38
Hays, A-O    75    104    37    4.44
Stevenson, Danvl    29.3    43    19    4.53
Russell, B-H    6    8    4    4.66
Neuman, Oakwd    51.7    77    35    4.74
Enos, Fisher    10    14    7    4.90
Hollingsowrth, ALAH    17    18    12    4.94
Still, Sullvn    29.7    35    21    4.95


Pitching Wins

Player, School    Wins

Day, Tuscl    17
Adams, LeRoy    10
Duncan, Unity    10
Eichelberger, Fisher    9
Jordahl, Rantl    9
Z. Witruk, SJ-O    9
Hotaling, Watsk    8
Jones, SltFrk    8
Hays, A-O    7
Eberle, GCMS    6
Frederick, ALAH    6
Wall, Sullvn    6
Ester, BlRdge    5
Stevenson, Danvl    5
T. Witruk, SJ-O    5
McCord, B-H    4
Neuman, Oakwd    4
Cheek, M-S    3
Jett, Hoop    3
Shafer, Oakwd    3
Still, Sullvn    3
Benton, A-O    2
Clow, LeRoy    2
Dysart, Urbana    2
Hollingsworth, ALAH    2
Smith, Tuscl    2
Warlow, LeRoy    2


Strikeouts

Player, School    K’s

Day, Tuscl    168
Eberle, GCMS    143
Hotaling, Watsk    116
Eichelberger, Fisher    105
Ester, BlRdge    93
Adams, LeRoy    83
Z. Witruk, SJ-O    80
Jones, SltFrk    64
Jordahl, Rntl    54
Duncan, Unity    53
T. Witruk, SJ-O    41
Cheek, M-S    40
Wall, Sullvn    39
Shafer, Oakwd    36
McCord, B-H    34
Frederick, ALAH    32
Jett, Hoop    30
Neuman, Oakwd    27
Stevenson, Danvl    27
Hays, A-O    25
Russell, Urbana    23
Clow, LeRoy    20
Steinman, Unity    20
Nuckols, PBL    17
Dysart, Urbana    16
Smith, Tuscl    16
Still, Sullvn    16
Warlow, LeRoy    16
Wallis, Danvl    15

NOTES: Schools not listed are ones whose coaches did not submit information. Updates should be emailed to bjones@news-gazette.com or faxed to The News-Gazette at (217) 373-7401 each Tuesday by noon.

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments