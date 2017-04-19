Area softball stats (through April 19)

Batting average

Player, School AB R H RBI AVG.

Bankhead, Danvl 9 10 6 3 .667

Billings, Rantl 3 2 2 2 .667

M. Miller, ALAH 33 18 22 25 .667

Wendell, Danvl 12 9 8 6 .667

Dowling, SJ-O 51 33 33 26 .647

Burton, Danvl 25 9 16 15 .640

R. Miller, ALAH 33 13 21 16 .636

Sheppard, Hoop 8 5 5 6 .625

Stevens, Watsk 5 3 3 2 .600

Tatar, Rantl 45 13 27 20 .600

Smith, LeRoy 56 25 33 24 .589

Corum, ALAH 25 5 14 8 .560

Sanford, Rantl 49 27 27 4 .551

Harris, Watsk 31 20 17 25 .548

Nuckols, PBL 35 6 19 7 .543

Day, Tuscl 61 12 33 30 .541

Trenkle, LeRoy 61 29 32 20 .525

Wallis, Danvl 23 9 12 10 .522

Coursey, SJ-O 50 17 26 34 .520

Jones, SltFrk 37 19 17 7 .514

Dukeman, SJ-O 47 19 24 16 .511

Barnett, Rantl 2 1 1 1 .500

Eberle, GCMS 36 11 18 9 .500

Newbanks, A-O 40 13 20 8 .500

Matson, Urbana 31 8 15 3 .484

Hol. Hamble., A-P 42 13 20 17 .476

Pratt, Sullvn 57 20 27 16 .474

Acree, M-S 26 7 12 12 .462

Cramer, Watsk 37 17 17 4 .459

Pendelton, Danvl 24 7 11 8 .458

Shelmadine, Tuscl 68 32 31 14 .456

Risinger, LeRoy 55 8 25 17 .455

Gayheart, A-P 31 14 14 10 .452

Harris, B-H 31 1 14 11 .452

Knudsen, Unity 20 9 9 10 .450

M. Bauer, Watsk 29 13 13 15 .448

Davis, B-H 29 9 13 6 .448

Ha. Hamble., A-P 29 13 13 16 .448

Nofziger, M-S 29 11 13 2 .448

Pence, SJ-O 56 22 25 8 .446

Walsh, Tuscl 65 27 29 30 .446

Montez, Hoop 18 4 8 5 .444

Rutherford, Hoop 18 8 8 4 .444

Koester, A-P 27 2 12 4 .444

Duncan, Unity 52 18 23 17 .442

Koester, Tuscl 59 19 26 28 .441

Spoerer, M-S 34 11 15 13 .441

Smith, Tuscl 16 0 7 7 .438

Messman, Unity 60 20 26 12 .433

Benton, A-O 49 20 21 4 .429

Hicks, Danvl 21 3 9 4 .429

Parks, Fisher 7 4 3 4 .429

Poulter, SJ-O 7 5 3 0 .429

Hollings., ALAH 19 9 8 6 .421

Ring, Tuscl 43 7 18 8 .419

Watkins, B-H 31 9 13 13 .419

Wright, Urbana 31 12 13 11 .419

Tuttle, Sullvn 55 21 23 9 .418

Andrews, Rantl 24 6 10 5 .417

Martin, Hoop 24 8 10 3 .417

Oyer, PBL 36 9 15 12 .417

Bates, Tuscl 65 24 27 12 .415

Sherrick, Rantl 41 12 17 7 .415

Gerdes, PBL 34 8 14 10 .412

Scott, M-S 34 8 14 11 .412

Wells, Oakwd 34 10 14 10 .412

Hays, A-O 49 7 20 17 .408

Jordahl, Rantl 49 6 20 13 .408

Hunter, SltFrk 40 7 16 11 .400

Shafter, Oakwd 45 10 18 13 .400

Vesely, Urbana 20 5 8 5 .400

Warlow, LeRoy 45 10 18 12 .400



Stolen bases

Player, School SB

Pence, SJ-O 16

Tuttle, Sullvn 16

Dukeman, SJ-O 15

Bates, Tuscl 15

Pratt, Sullvn 14

Trenkle, LeRoy 12

Dulin, Sullvn 11

Gayheart, A-P 11

Martin, Hoop 11

Poulter, SJ-O 11

Hol. Hambleton, A-P 10

Tharp, BlRdge 10

Van Ostrand, A-P 10

Wright, Urbana 10

Defries, LeRoy 9

Grammer, BlRdge 9

Smith, LeRoy 9

Kirkland, A-O 9

Messman, Unity 9

Cramer, Watsk 8

Nofziger, M-S 8

Thompson, Oakwd 8

White, Urbana 8

Neuman, Oakwd 7

Sanders, Urbana 7

Sanford, Rantl 7

Andrews, Rantl 6

Benton, A-O 6

Duncan, Unity 6

Hanshew, LeRoy 6

M. Miller, ALAH 6

Shelmadine, Tuscl 6

Sherrick, Rantl 6

Acree, M-S 5

Brackenhoff, BlRdge 5

Hanlin, LeRoy 5

Harris, Watsk 5

May, Fisher 5

R. Miller, ALAH 5

Pickett, Hoop 5

Sheppard, Hoop 5

Williams, LeRoy 5

Home runs

Player, School HR

Clanton, Fisher 8

Dowling, SJ-O 8

Tatar, Rantl 7

Day, Tuscl 6

Harris, Watsk 6

Walsh, Tuscl 5

Coursey, SJ-O 4

M. Miller, ALAH 4

Trenkle, LeRoy 4

Al. Clark, Tuscl 3

Dukeman, SJ-O 3

Fredrickson, Fisher 3

Hol. Hambleton, A-P 3

Knudsen, Unity 3

Koester, Tuscl 3

Loschen, Unity 3

R. Miller, ALAH 3

Shelmadine, Tuscl 3

Smith, LeRoy 3

Wallis, Danvl 3

Williams, LeRoy 3

Wright, Urbana 3

M. Bauer, Watsk 2

Bielfeldt, GCMS 2

Burton, Danvl 2

Campbell, A-O 2

Clow, LeRoy 2

Hawkins, B-H 2

Messman, Unity 2

Powell, ALAH 2

Shafer, Oakwd 2

Williams, Urbana 2

RBI

Player, School RBI

Coursey, SJ-O 34

Day, Tuscl 30

Walsh, Tuscl 30

Koester, Tuscl 28

Dowling, SJ-O 26

Harris, Watsk 25

M. Miller, ALAH 25

Smith, LeRoy 24

Millington, A-O 20

Tatar, Rantl 20

Trenkle, LeRoy 20

Clanton, Fisher 19

Ash. Clark, Tuscl 19

Dulin, Sullvn 19

Graver, SJ-O 19

Al. Clark, Tuscl 17

Duncan, Unity 17

Hays, A-O 17

Hol. Hambleton, A-P 17

Risinger, LeRoy 17

Dukeman, SJ-O 16

Ha. Hambleton, A-P 16

Hood, Fisher 16

R. Miller, ALAH 16

Powell, ALAH 16

Pratt, Sullvn 16

M. Bauer, Watsk 15

Burch, SJ-O 15

Burton, Danvl 15

Fredrickson, Fisher 15

Grammer, BlRdge 15

Edenburn, Unity 14

Shelmadine, Tuscl 14

Turner, Oakwd 14

Wendling, Unity 14

Clow, LeRoy 13

Davis, SltFrk 13

Frederick, ALAH 13

Garcia, A-O 13

Jordahl, Rantl 13

Ruppert, Sullvn 13

Shafer, Oakwd 13

Spoerer, M-S 13

Watkins, B-H 13

Acree, M-S 12

Bates, Tuscl 12

Blackford, Oakwd 12

Blair, Watsk 12

Fauser, Rantl 12

Loschen, Unity 12

Messman, Unity 12

Oyer, PBL 12

Steinman, Unity 12

Warlow, LeRoy 12

Bassett, Sullvn 11

K. Bauer, Watsk 11

Campbell, A-O 11

Enos, Fisher 11

Hadden, Fisher 11

Harris, B-H 11

Hunter, SltFrk 11

Scott, M-S 11

Wright, Urbana 11

Britton, Sullvn 10

Cunningham, Danvl 10

Fauver, SltFrk 10

Fisher, BlRdge 10

Gayheart, A-P 10

Gerdes, PBL 10

Hotaling, Watsk 10

Isaacs, BlRdge 10

Knudsen, Unity 10

Terven, Fisher 10

Wallis, Danvl 10

Wells, Oakwd 10

Zeigler, BlRdge 10



ERA

Player, School IP H ER ERA

Benton, A-O 11 5 0 0.00

Warlow, LeRoy 12.3 4 1 0.57

Smith, Tuscl 17 17 2 0.82

Day, Tuscl 106 60 14 0.93

Cromwell, SJ-O 5 3 1 1.40

Z. Witruk, SJ-O 54 27 11 1.43

Adams, LeRoy 79.7 58 18 1.58

Hotaling, Watsk 65 49 15 1.62

Hahn, LeRoy 4 4 1 1.75

T. Witruk, SJ-O 36 40 11 2.14

Clow, LeRoy 15 11 5 2.33

Steinman, Unity 30 32 21 2.33

McCord, B-H 56 69 20 2.50

Eberle, GCMS 73 51 28 2.69

Jett, Hoop 39 56 15 2.69

Frederick, ALAH 36.3 48 15 2.86

Eichelberger, Fisher 96 96 41 2.99

Duncan, Unity 78 74 47 3.03

Jordahl, Rantl 75.7 89 40 3.70

Russell, Urbana 15 14 8 3.73

Wallis, Danvl 13.7 8 8 4.10

Jacobs, Fisher 8 13 5 4.38

Hays, A-O 75 104 37 4.44

Stevenson, Danvl 29.3 43 19 4.53

Russell, B-H 6 8 4 4.66

Neuman, Oakwd 51.7 77 35 4.74

Enos, Fisher 10 14 7 4.90

Hollingsowrth, ALAH 17 18 12 4.94

Still, Sullvn 29.7 35 21 4.95



Pitching Wins

Player, School Wins

Day, Tuscl 17

Adams, LeRoy 10

Duncan, Unity 10

Eichelberger, Fisher 9

Jordahl, Rantl 9

Z. Witruk, SJ-O 9

Hotaling, Watsk 8

Jones, SltFrk 8

Hays, A-O 7

Eberle, GCMS 6

Frederick, ALAH 6

Wall, Sullvn 6

Ester, BlRdge 5

Stevenson, Danvl 5

T. Witruk, SJ-O 5

McCord, B-H 4

Neuman, Oakwd 4

Cheek, M-S 3

Jett, Hoop 3

Shafer, Oakwd 3

Still, Sullvn 3

Benton, A-O 2

Clow, LeRoy 2

Dysart, Urbana 2

Hollingsworth, ALAH 2

Smith, Tuscl 2

Warlow, LeRoy 2



Strikeouts

Player, School K’s

Day, Tuscl 168

Eberle, GCMS 143

Hotaling, Watsk 116

Eichelberger, Fisher 105

Ester, BlRdge 93

Adams, LeRoy 83

Z. Witruk, SJ-O 80

Jones, SltFrk 64

Jordahl, Rntl 54

Duncan, Unity 53

T. Witruk, SJ-O 41

Cheek, M-S 40

Wall, Sullvn 39

Shafer, Oakwd 36

McCord, B-H 34

Frederick, ALAH 32

Jett, Hoop 30

Neuman, Oakwd 27

Stevenson, Danvl 27

Hays, A-O 25

Russell, Urbana 23

Clow, LeRoy 20

Steinman, Unity 20

Nuckols, PBL 17

Dysart, Urbana 16

Smith, Tuscl 16

Still, Sullvn 16

Warlow, LeRoy 16

Wallis, Danvl 15

NOTES: Schools not listed are ones whose coaches did not submit information. Updates should be emailed to bjones@news-gazette.com or faxed to The News-Gazette at (217) 373-7401 each Tuesday by noon.