Area softball stats (through April 19)
Batting average
Player, School AB R H RBI AVG.
Bankhead, Danvl 9 10 6 3 .667
Billings, Rantl 3 2 2 2 .667
M. Miller, ALAH 33 18 22 25 .667
Wendell, Danvl 12 9 8 6 .667
Dowling, SJ-O 51 33 33 26 .647
Burton, Danvl 25 9 16 15 .640
R. Miller, ALAH 33 13 21 16 .636
Sheppard, Hoop 8 5 5 6 .625
Stevens, Watsk 5 3 3 2 .600
Tatar, Rantl 45 13 27 20 .600
Smith, LeRoy 56 25 33 24 .589
Corum, ALAH 25 5 14 8 .560
Sanford, Rantl 49 27 27 4 .551
Harris, Watsk 31 20 17 25 .548
Nuckols, PBL 35 6 19 7 .543
Day, Tuscl 61 12 33 30 .541
Trenkle, LeRoy 61 29 32 20 .525
Wallis, Danvl 23 9 12 10 .522
Coursey, SJ-O 50 17 26 34 .520
Jones, SltFrk 37 19 17 7 .514
Dukeman, SJ-O 47 19 24 16 .511
Barnett, Rantl 2 1 1 1 .500
Eberle, GCMS 36 11 18 9 .500
Newbanks, A-O 40 13 20 8 .500
Matson, Urbana 31 8 15 3 .484
Hol. Hamble., A-P 42 13 20 17 .476
Pratt, Sullvn 57 20 27 16 .474
Acree, M-S 26 7 12 12 .462
Cramer, Watsk 37 17 17 4 .459
Pendelton, Danvl 24 7 11 8 .458
Shelmadine, Tuscl 68 32 31 14 .456
Risinger, LeRoy 55 8 25 17 .455
Gayheart, A-P 31 14 14 10 .452
Harris, B-H 31 1 14 11 .452
Knudsen, Unity 20 9 9 10 .450
M. Bauer, Watsk 29 13 13 15 .448
Davis, B-H 29 9 13 6 .448
Ha. Hamble., A-P 29 13 13 16 .448
Nofziger, M-S 29 11 13 2 .448
Pence, SJ-O 56 22 25 8 .446
Walsh, Tuscl 65 27 29 30 .446
Montez, Hoop 18 4 8 5 .444
Rutherford, Hoop 18 8 8 4 .444
Koester, A-P 27 2 12 4 .444
Duncan, Unity 52 18 23 17 .442
Koester, Tuscl 59 19 26 28 .441
Spoerer, M-S 34 11 15 13 .441
Smith, Tuscl 16 0 7 7 .438
Messman, Unity 60 20 26 12 .433
Benton, A-O 49 20 21 4 .429
Hicks, Danvl 21 3 9 4 .429
Parks, Fisher 7 4 3 4 .429
Poulter, SJ-O 7 5 3 0 .429
Hollings., ALAH 19 9 8 6 .421
Ring, Tuscl 43 7 18 8 .419
Watkins, B-H 31 9 13 13 .419
Wright, Urbana 31 12 13 11 .419
Tuttle, Sullvn 55 21 23 9 .418
Andrews, Rantl 24 6 10 5 .417
Martin, Hoop 24 8 10 3 .417
Oyer, PBL 36 9 15 12 .417
Bates, Tuscl 65 24 27 12 .415
Sherrick, Rantl 41 12 17 7 .415
Gerdes, PBL 34 8 14 10 .412
Scott, M-S 34 8 14 11 .412
Wells, Oakwd 34 10 14 10 .412
Hays, A-O 49 7 20 17 .408
Jordahl, Rantl 49 6 20 13 .408
Hunter, SltFrk 40 7 16 11 .400
Shafter, Oakwd 45 10 18 13 .400
Vesely, Urbana 20 5 8 5 .400
Warlow, LeRoy 45 10 18 12 .400
Stolen bases
Player, School SB
Pence, SJ-O 16
Tuttle, Sullvn 16
Dukeman, SJ-O 15
Bates, Tuscl 15
Pratt, Sullvn 14
Trenkle, LeRoy 12
Dulin, Sullvn 11
Gayheart, A-P 11
Martin, Hoop 11
Poulter, SJ-O 11
Hol. Hambleton, A-P 10
Tharp, BlRdge 10
Van Ostrand, A-P 10
Wright, Urbana 10
Defries, LeRoy 9
Grammer, BlRdge 9
Smith, LeRoy 9
Kirkland, A-O 9
Messman, Unity 9
Cramer, Watsk 8
Nofziger, M-S 8
Thompson, Oakwd 8
White, Urbana 8
Neuman, Oakwd 7
Sanders, Urbana 7
Sanford, Rantl 7
Andrews, Rantl 6
Benton, A-O 6
Duncan, Unity 6
Hanshew, LeRoy 6
M. Miller, ALAH 6
Shelmadine, Tuscl 6
Sherrick, Rantl 6
Acree, M-S 5
Brackenhoff, BlRdge 5
Hanlin, LeRoy 5
Harris, Watsk 5
May, Fisher 5
R. Miller, ALAH 5
Pickett, Hoop 5
Sheppard, Hoop 5
Williams, LeRoy 5
Home runs
Player, School HR
Clanton, Fisher 8
Dowling, SJ-O 8
Tatar, Rantl 7
Day, Tuscl 6
Harris, Watsk 6
Walsh, Tuscl 5
Coursey, SJ-O 4
M. Miller, ALAH 4
Trenkle, LeRoy 4
Al. Clark, Tuscl 3
Dukeman, SJ-O 3
Fredrickson, Fisher 3
Hol. Hambleton, A-P 3
Knudsen, Unity 3
Koester, Tuscl 3
Loschen, Unity 3
R. Miller, ALAH 3
Shelmadine, Tuscl 3
Smith, LeRoy 3
Wallis, Danvl 3
Williams, LeRoy 3
Wright, Urbana 3
M. Bauer, Watsk 2
Bielfeldt, GCMS 2
Burton, Danvl 2
Campbell, A-O 2
Clow, LeRoy 2
Hawkins, B-H 2
Messman, Unity 2
Powell, ALAH 2
Shafer, Oakwd 2
Williams, Urbana 2
RBI
Player, School RBI
Coursey, SJ-O 34
Day, Tuscl 30
Walsh, Tuscl 30
Koester, Tuscl 28
Dowling, SJ-O 26
Harris, Watsk 25
M. Miller, ALAH 25
Smith, LeRoy 24
Millington, A-O 20
Tatar, Rantl 20
Trenkle, LeRoy 20
Clanton, Fisher 19
Ash. Clark, Tuscl 19
Dulin, Sullvn 19
Graver, SJ-O 19
Al. Clark, Tuscl 17
Duncan, Unity 17
Hays, A-O 17
Hol. Hambleton, A-P 17
Risinger, LeRoy 17
Dukeman, SJ-O 16
Ha. Hambleton, A-P 16
Hood, Fisher 16
R. Miller, ALAH 16
Powell, ALAH 16
Pratt, Sullvn 16
M. Bauer, Watsk 15
Burch, SJ-O 15
Burton, Danvl 15
Fredrickson, Fisher 15
Grammer, BlRdge 15
Edenburn, Unity 14
Shelmadine, Tuscl 14
Turner, Oakwd 14
Wendling, Unity 14
Clow, LeRoy 13
Davis, SltFrk 13
Frederick, ALAH 13
Garcia, A-O 13
Jordahl, Rantl 13
Ruppert, Sullvn 13
Shafer, Oakwd 13
Spoerer, M-S 13
Watkins, B-H 13
Acree, M-S 12
Bates, Tuscl 12
Blackford, Oakwd 12
Blair, Watsk 12
Fauser, Rantl 12
Loschen, Unity 12
Messman, Unity 12
Oyer, PBL 12
Steinman, Unity 12
Warlow, LeRoy 12
Bassett, Sullvn 11
K. Bauer, Watsk 11
Campbell, A-O 11
Enos, Fisher 11
Hadden, Fisher 11
Harris, B-H 11
Hunter, SltFrk 11
Scott, M-S 11
Wright, Urbana 11
Britton, Sullvn 10
Cunningham, Danvl 10
Fauver, SltFrk 10
Fisher, BlRdge 10
Gayheart, A-P 10
Gerdes, PBL 10
Hotaling, Watsk 10
Isaacs, BlRdge 10
Knudsen, Unity 10
Terven, Fisher 10
Wallis, Danvl 10
Wells, Oakwd 10
Zeigler, BlRdge 10
ERA
Player, School IP H ER ERA
Benton, A-O 11 5 0 0.00
Warlow, LeRoy 12.3 4 1 0.57
Smith, Tuscl 17 17 2 0.82
Day, Tuscl 106 60 14 0.93
Cromwell, SJ-O 5 3 1 1.40
Z. Witruk, SJ-O 54 27 11 1.43
Adams, LeRoy 79.7 58 18 1.58
Hotaling, Watsk 65 49 15 1.62
Hahn, LeRoy 4 4 1 1.75
T. Witruk, SJ-O 36 40 11 2.14
Clow, LeRoy 15 11 5 2.33
Steinman, Unity 30 32 21 2.33
McCord, B-H 56 69 20 2.50
Eberle, GCMS 73 51 28 2.69
Jett, Hoop 39 56 15 2.69
Frederick, ALAH 36.3 48 15 2.86
Eichelberger, Fisher 96 96 41 2.99
Duncan, Unity 78 74 47 3.03
Jordahl, Rantl 75.7 89 40 3.70
Russell, Urbana 15 14 8 3.73
Wallis, Danvl 13.7 8 8 4.10
Jacobs, Fisher 8 13 5 4.38
Hays, A-O 75 104 37 4.44
Stevenson, Danvl 29.3 43 19 4.53
Russell, B-H 6 8 4 4.66
Neuman, Oakwd 51.7 77 35 4.74
Enos, Fisher 10 14 7 4.90
Hollingsowrth, ALAH 17 18 12 4.94
Still, Sullvn 29.7 35 21 4.95
Pitching Wins
Player, School Wins
Day, Tuscl 17
Adams, LeRoy 10
Duncan, Unity 10
Eichelberger, Fisher 9
Jordahl, Rantl 9
Z. Witruk, SJ-O 9
Hotaling, Watsk 8
Jones, SltFrk 8
Hays, A-O 7
Eberle, GCMS 6
Frederick, ALAH 6
Wall, Sullvn 6
Ester, BlRdge 5
Stevenson, Danvl 5
T. Witruk, SJ-O 5
McCord, B-H 4
Neuman, Oakwd 4
Cheek, M-S 3
Jett, Hoop 3
Shafer, Oakwd 3
Still, Sullvn 3
Benton, A-O 2
Clow, LeRoy 2
Dysart, Urbana 2
Hollingsworth, ALAH 2
Smith, Tuscl 2
Warlow, LeRoy 2
Strikeouts
Player, School K’s
Day, Tuscl 168
Eberle, GCMS 143
Hotaling, Watsk 116
Eichelberger, Fisher 105
Ester, BlRdge 93
Adams, LeRoy 83
Z. Witruk, SJ-O 80
Jones, SltFrk 64
Jordahl, Rntl 54
Duncan, Unity 53
T. Witruk, SJ-O 41
Cheek, M-S 40
Wall, Sullvn 39
Shafer, Oakwd 36
McCord, B-H 34
Frederick, ALAH 32
Jett, Hoop 30
Neuman, Oakwd 27
Stevenson, Danvl 27
Hays, A-O 25
Russell, Urbana 23
Clow, LeRoy 20
Steinman, Unity 20
Nuckols, PBL 17
Dysart, Urbana 16
Smith, Tuscl 16
Still, Sullvn 16
Warlow, LeRoy 16
Wallis, Danvl 15
NOTES: Schools not listed are ones whose coaches did not submit information. Updates should be emailed to bjones@news-gazette.com or faxed to The News-Gazette at (217) 373-7401 each Tuesday by noon.
