Host Sages heed coach's post-prom warning

Image Gallery: HS Softball: Monticello vs. Urbana » more Photo by: Heather Coit Monticello's Hannah Oberheim (16) celebrates her run with teammate, Jenny Hinton (21), who was up to bat, during the first inning against Urbana in softball action at Monticello on Monday, April 24, 2017.

MONTICELLO — Ballgames on the first school day after prom weekend are often trap games for high school teams.

Monticello softball coach Christine Dickerson was concerned how her Sages would react to that situation Monday.

"I told them it's a privilege that they get to be out there and play with their friends," Dickerson said. "I said, 'Keep the game simple and don't overthink it.' Don't waste these games."

After the first half-inning, it looked like the coach had reason for concern. Visiting Urbana held a 2-0 lead.

By the time the Tigers batted again, however, they faced a 10-2 deficit in what turned into a five-inning, 14-2 Monticello triumph.

The victory for Monticello (8-12-1) was the second in a row over a Class 3A school. Another large-school foe, Centennial, is on the schedule for Wednesday.

Four of the losses were by one run, a point the coach has emphasized.

"I keep telling them they're right there," she said.

Carly Wichus had three hits and Hannah Oberheim had two hits against the Tigers. Makenzie Reedy drove in three runs. Both Wichus and Oberheim had two RBI.

Leslie Taylor — one of the team's six seniors — pitched four innings, allowing two hits and striking out eight.

"Our original plan at the beginning of the season was that Leslie would start and I would bring in one of the other varsity pitchers to close," Dickerson said, "but Leslie has been like, 'I can do it. Let me finish.'"

Taylor even felt that way in a recent week when she was hit by a batted ball in three different games, the first time below the left knee, the second on the left hip and the third on the left thigh.

Urbana's Shaianna Feller drove in two runs. The Tigers after Monday's game attended a funeral visitation in Savoy for coach Bill Harmon's wife, Nancy, who passed away last week.