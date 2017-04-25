Dowling's three homers lift Spartans

TOLONO — With the wind blowing straight toward home plate, St. Joseph-Ogden softball coach Randy Wolken figured Tuesday wasn’t a power-hitting type of day.

“I said, ‘No one’s hitting a home run today,’ ” Wolken said.

Freshman Bailey Dowling, though, proved him wrong in the first inning. And the fifth. And the seventh.

The Alabama commit blasted three long balls through the wind that fell well beyond the fence. It was the first time in 38 years and 999 wins that Wolken remembers one of his players hitting three homers.

“I just couldn’t believe it would clear (the fence) with the wind the way it was,” he said, “but she’s such a strong individual that she can just cut right through the wind.”

In Dowling’s second at-bat, the Rockets intentionally walked her with the bases loaded. But with first-team all-stater Andrea Coursey, who entered the year with the 10th-most doubles in IHSA history, hitting behind her, pitching around her isn’t always easy. In the fifth, she belted a grand slam.

“I’m thinking, ‘Are they going to pitch to her?’ ” Wolken said. “The thing that kind of strikes you about her is that she doesn’t go outside the strike zone and try to do something she’s not capable of doing. She’s very disciplined.”

Dowling’s huge day gave her 10 home runs on the year with 11 games left in the regular season and seven possible games beyond that for the Class 2A No. 2 Spartans. Seven more would put her top 20 all-time on the IHSA’s single-season home run list.

As Wolken describes it, her personality leaves little doubt she’ll keep improving.

“She’s just a hitter that is unbelievably good, and we try to have good hitters behind her to protect her a little bit,” Wolken said. “She’s exceeded what I thought. … Everybody worried about, ‘Will she be a prima donna?’ She’s very coachable, you can talk to her, you can criticize her and she comes back with a really good attitude. She works really hard. You can coach her.”