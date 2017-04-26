Everingham's team rolling along in league play

CATLIN — Elizabeth Everingham is in the perfect situation to start her high school coaching career.

She’s a first-year coach in charge of a Salt Fork program with no seniors and only one junior, outfielder Cadia Sands. The remaining squad members are sophomores or freshmen.

“It’s a learning curve for all of us,” said Everingham, who five years ago was the Area Player of the Year as a senior at St. Joseph-Ogden.

The on-the-job training has gone well for both the coach and her team.

Following Wednesday’s 2-0 shutout over Oakwood, Salt Fork is 13-5 overall and 11-0 in Vermilion Valley Conference games. The coach is not surprised by the Storm’s getaway.

“We have very talented young ladies,” Everingham said. “I expected good things.”

Jordan Jones pitched a two-hitter, walking no one and striking out five.

“She makes them hit her pitch,” Everingham said. “Each game, she is getting better and better.”

Salt Fork scored both of its runs in the third inning. Riley Kotcher doubled and scored on an error, which allowed Skyler Brewer to reach base. Brewer scored the second run.

There’s no chance of complacency within the Salt Fork program.

“There’s still stuff to improve on,” Everingham said.

The areas of focus include more than hitting and fielding, both of which have improved as the season progressed.

“You can always work on understanding the game and situations like when to take the extra base,” Everingham said.

Though she has a solid batting order, the Storm managed just two hits against the Comets (10-13). Carlee Richardson had the team’s other hit.

Everingham has contacted her high school coach, Randy Wolken, several times for advice.

“He has been very helpful,” she said.

That may change early next month.

Salt Fork has a game scheduled on May 6 at SJ-O.

“I look forward to it,” Everingham said, “but it will be a challenge for us.”