Hosting duties: Looking ahead to the postseason

Buffaloes relying on youth

GEORGETOWN — Colton Leake spent his first year at Georgetown-Ridge Farm evaluating raw skills, and not just during the spring season.

“Just from going to support some of the other sports, volleyball and whatnot, you see some of the athletes that come through and say, ‘You know what? These are the ones we’re going to take lumps with, but these are the ones that are going to be able to contribute,’ ” said Leake, the softball coach for Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman. “It’s been nice that this sophomore group and this freshman group have come together to complement the couple of juniors and seniors that we have that are contributors.”

It just so happened that many of the top athletes were some of the youngest, and the Buffaloes finished 11-16 a year ago.

This year, though, they’re 12-8, with youngsters like sophomore catcher Kylie Johnson and freshman Whitney Harper putting up high on-base percentages.

With senior first baseman Hayley Hardin leading the way for a young team, Leake sees his team improving mightily despite a few hiccups. By the time they host a Class 2A regional next month, G-RF/C might be a team that can make some noise.

“We’ve won some games that last year we probably would have folded under the pressure where this year we’ve kind of risen to the occasion and made the plays that we needed to,” Leake said. “But at the same time, earlier in the year we went through a three-game stretch where we just showed our immaturity. It was furstrating, but we responded really well. If we play like we’re capable of, we’re going to be a tough out just because they’re athletic, they have fun and they want to win.”



Williams gives Danville options

DANVILLE — Before the season, Danville boys’ track and field coach Steve Luke thought he’d use sophomore Quemarii Williams as a replacement for one of the 3,200-meter relay team that garnered All-State honors last spring and graduated seniors Carl Way and Jeremiah Cooley.

Now, he’s not so sure.

While Williams has shown the ability to run an 800 split in 2 minutes, he’s also run the area’s second-fastest 400 time, its top 200 time (22.32) and fourth-best 100 time (11.12).

“Our big dilemma is, ‘What are we going to do with him?’ ” Luke said. “It’s a nice problem to have, but it’s a problem.”

With several capable 800 runners to add to returnees Phillip Hall and Sincere Williams-Davis, Luke may save Williams for other events.

What he does know is that Williams will run the 400. A year ago, a time of 48.58 earned a spot in the finals at state, and Luke thinks Williams has a chance to reach that level.

“He’ll get a crack at the 400, there’s no doubt,” Luke said “He’s one of the top 400 guys in the state. … Any time he gets out in front of you, it’s going to be hard to pull him in because he’s got really good finishing capability, and a lot of that comes from the distance training he’s had.”

Williams and the Vikings will have the opportunity to run the Class 3A sectional at home on May 18 for the first time in the team’s history after the girls hosted the first sectional ever at Danville last year. That opportunity came along after Steve and his brother, B.J., Danville’s athletic director and girls’ track and field coach, expressed their disappointment that they had to drive two separate buses to Homewood-Flossmoor, which hosted field events at 1:30 p.m. with the track events beginning later.

“B.J. and I were sitting around and said, ‘You know what, we should see if we can get in that rotation,’ ” Steve Luke said. “I think it was a shock to everybody, because we got it in the second year after we requested it and the first year for the girls.”

The Danville track should be conducive to Williams and every other runner who hopes to make the state meet. With a broken-back track, meaning a track with longer, wider curves and shorter straightaways, that day will likely elicit plenty of fast times.

“You don’t see that too much in a high school track,” Luke said. “When they get up here and see what we’ve got, it’s a nice facility for a track meet. … It’s really kind of a neat feel.”