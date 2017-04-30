N-G Top 10: Softball (May 1)

The postseason will start later this month. Until then, a look at our latest rankings, courtesy sports editor MATT DANIELS:



RK., SCHOOL REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Tuscola 25-1 1 Warriors, paced by plethora of talent up and down the lineup, carry 24-game win streak into Tuesday’s game at Warrensburg-Latham.

2. St. Joseph-Ogden 23-2 2 Randy Wolken reached 1,000 career wins last Thursday against St. Thomas More. He’ll go for 1,001 Monday at home against Olympia.

3. ALAH 14-2 4 Knights, boosted by stellar hitting from Mycaela Miller and others, host St. Teresa on Wednesday and Argenta-Oreana on Friday.

4. LeRoy 19-4 3 Busy week for ace Marissa Adams and Panthers, who have six games in next six days, starting with Monday’s game at Fieldcrest.

5. Danville 9-4 5 Megan Burton and the Vikings hit the road Tuesday for trip to Champaign Central and Thursday for a trip to Terre Haute (Ind.) South.

6. Salt Fork 13-5 10 No Vermilion Valley Conference team has knocked off the Storm, who carry an 11-0 league record into Monday’s game at Westville.

7. Watseka 13-5 9 Slugger Magan Harris and the Warriors have recovered from three-game skid by winning last five before they play at PBL on Monday.

8. Argenta-Oreana 10-5 6 Weather wreaked havoc with Bombers’ schedule last week, with loss to Clinton the only game. A-O travels to play at Arcola on Monday.

9. Unity 13-7 8 After only one game last week, a loss to SJ-O, coach Aimee Davis and her Rockets start three-game homestand Monday against Pontiac.

10. Fisher 17-9 — Brittney Enos and the Bunnies have won eight of their last nine, but will get stern test Monday at Tremont and Wednesday against SJ-O.