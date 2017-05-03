Athletes of the Week (week of May 3)

Joey Lopez

Tuscola track and field

Why he was chosen: The senior won the 400-meter dash in a personal-best time of 49.94 seconds, ran the first leg of the winning 1,600 relay and placed third in the 100 to help the Warriors finish second at the 23-team Spartan Classic in St. Joseph.

From Lopez: “It was pretty good. I was just really pumped, honestly. One of our top runners was hurt, Tyler Seip, and we feel like we could have won it if he had been healthy. I hope to continue to set a personal record in the 400 and try to break the school record.”

I need concert tickets to ... Kendrick Lamar because he’s one of my favorite rappers.

One movie I could watch over and over again is ... “Step Brothers,” because it is funny every time you see it.

If I could travel to one place in the world, it would be ... Japan because of the culture.

If I could have one superpower, I would choose ... flying because you can travel faster.

The first thing I would do if I was lucky enough to win the lottery would be ... put it in the bank or try and find ways to make more off of it.

One thing I’ve never done before but would like to try is ... skydiving because you get to jump out of a plane. How cool is that?

My best track and field memory was ... last year when one of my friends during practice kept throwing up after a hard practice. He was talking to our coach and he’d have to say, ‘Hold on,’ go throw up and run back. It was pretty funny.

My most embarrassing track and field memory was ... when we dropped the baton in the 400 relay at the sectional meet last year.

Before a meet ... I usually walk around or listen to music.

After a meet ... I ice my back and lay down.

In five years, I see myself ... hopefully finishing college after studying to be a CPA at Boston College. My grandpa was a CPA and I learned a lot about it, plus I’m pretty good with numbers.

Honorable mention: Will Clark, Iroquois West baseball; Adam Crites, Rantoul baseball; Luke Fitton, Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball; Colton Hale, St. Joseph-Ogden baseball; Logan Hall, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond track and field; Hunter Phelps, Oakwood baseball; Shawn Reardon, Armstrong-Potomac baseball; Kellen Sarver, Centennial baseball; Cade Sestak, Champaign Central baseball; Quemarii Williams, Danville track and field

Magan Harris

Watseka softball

Why she was chosen: The sophomore set school records for career home runs and single-season home runs while helping the Warriors to four wins. She has 10 home runs on the season and 16 for her career.

From Harris: “It feels pretty good because I’m only a sophomore, so that means a lot. I think just being relaxed and not worrying about breaking the records helped me out quite a bit.”

I need concert tickets to ... Justin Bieber. I’ve always liked his music

One movie I could watch over and over again is ... “Me Before You.”

If I could travel to one place in the world, it would be ... Antarctica because I want to see a polar bear and a penguin.

If I could have one superpower, I would choose ... flying. I’ve always wanted to fly.

The first thing I would do if I was lucky enough to win the lottery would be ... save it. I’d keep working and save it all up.

One thing I’ve never done before but would like to try is ... skydive. I’ve always wanted to skydive. I’m not afraid of heights.

My best softball memory was ... breaking those home run records in one swing.

My most embarrassing softball memory was ... I was playing center field and I was running to get the ball. I tripped in a mole hole and broke my ankle last year during a game in Herscher.

Before a game ... I usually just dance to the pregame music and just relax.

After a game ... I go home, sit and lounge for a little bit and think about how I played.

In five years, I see myself ... I’m hoping to go to college to play softball and become a flight attendant. I had this idea about two years ago of becoming one, and I really liked the idea of traveling.

Honorable mention: Bailey Dowling, St. Joseph-Ogden softball; Katie Limentato, Judah Christian soccer; Emily Meidel, Bismarck-Henning track and field; Annemarie Michael, Uni High track and field; America Moreno-Duran, Urbana soccer; Madi Pickett, Hoopeston Area softball; Izzy Schmitt, St. Thomas More soccer; Kelly Smith, LeRoy softball; Taylor Stal, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman softball; Aliyah Welter, Monticello track and field