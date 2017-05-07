Advanced Prep (Week of May 8)

1. TODAY: Tuscola at St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:30 p.m.

Our game of the season so far takes place tonight, when powerhouse St. Joseph-Ogden takes on Tuscola. Expect balls to fly out of the ballpark. This game features nine of the top 22 home run hitters in the area, including area leader and St. Joseph-Ogden freshman Bailey Dowling (14) and Tuscola senior Morgan Day (8).

2. TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY, FRIDAY: St. Thomas More Girls’ Soccer Regional

The Sabers’ bid for their sixth straight sectional title begins at home Tuesday against Uni High, a team they tied, 3-3. St. Thomas More is the top seed in its regional, but may face Bloomington Central Catholic, which beat the Sabers two weeks ago. Judah Christian will hope to extend its breakout year.

3. FRIDAY: Class 1A St. Joseph-Ogden girls’ track sectional, 4 p.m. (field) 6 p.m. (running)

St. Joseph-Ogden comes into the state series as the likely favorite, ranking in the top three in the area in every relay. Parker Francisco (100-meter hurdles) and Hanna Atwood (pole vault) will be among the favorites. Defending Class 1A 800 champion and Uni junior Arielle Summit will take the track.

4. FRIDAY: Class 1A Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls’ track sectional, 4 p.m. (field) 6 p.m. (running)

LeRoy’s Janika Peitzmeier is one of the area’s top hurdlers and high jumpers, and she’ll make a bid for state in three events. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s Delanie Dikes will do the same in the 400 and 800, while Watseka’s Katie Kidwell looks to dominate the long, triple and high jumps like she has all year.

5. FRIDAY: Class 2A Mattoon girls track sectional, 4:30 p.m. (field) 6 p.m. (running)

After winning the Big 12, Urbana will look to check off another trophy off of its list. Diamonasia Taylor and Shaniya Howard should give the Tigers two qualifiers in the high jump, while Jyana Anderson and Ayanna Kelley-Weatherspoon will lead state contenders in the 400 and 800-meter relays.