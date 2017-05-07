N-G Top 10: Softball (May 8)

The final week of the regular season is here for area small-school teams. A look at our latest rankings, courtesy sports editor MATT DANIELS:

RK., SCHOOL REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Tuscola 27-1 1 Potential state semifinal preview Monday when Warriors, riding 26-game win streak, travel to take on St. Joseph-Ogden before playing at Clinton on Tuesday.

2. St. Joseph-Ogden 24-2 2 Because of rain, Spartans have had a week off since shutting out Olympia to prep for Monday’s home game against Tuscola before they travel to play at Danville on Tuesday.

3. ALAH 14-2 3 Knights handed Argenta-Oreana its first Little Okaw Valley Conference loss last week before ending league play on Wednesday at Cerro Gordo/Bement.

4. LeRoy 22-5 4 Panthers have won last three games by a combined score of 34-0 before starting Heart of Illinois Conference tournament at 4:30 p.m. Monday at home against Heyworth.

5. Danville 10-4 5 Good tests to start the week for Vikings, who host Rantoul on Monday before hosting St. Joseph-Ogden on Tuesday after beating Champaign Central in lone game last week.

6. Watseka 17-5 7 Warriors will try to have winning streak, currently at nine games, reach double digits when they travel to Momence on Tuesday in Sangamon Valley Conference action.

7. Salt Fork 13-5 6 Storm braces for first game after lengthy time off because of inclement weather when it hosts Hoopeston Area on Monday in Vermilion Valley Conference play.

8. Rantoul 16-8 — Eagles carry three-game win streak into Monday’s game at Danville before the former Big 12 school plays another long-ago foe when it hosts Bloomington on Tuesday.

9. Fisher 18-9 10 Bunnies hit the road Monday to play at Tremont as the fifth seed in the Heart of Illinois Conference tournament. Win and a shot at top seed Eureka could await Wednesday at Illinois Wesleyan.

10. G-RF/Chrisman 18-10 — Buffaloes have won five of their last six, and eight of their last 10, heading into Wednesday’s Vermilion Valley Conference game at Oakwood.