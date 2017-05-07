Tuscola, SJ-O softball battle for bragging rights

ST. JOSEPH — Monday’s forecast in the St. Joseph area calls for partly cloudy skies, temperatures in the low 60s and little chance for precipitation.

Two groups that will be closely watching the weather are the Tuscola (27-1) and St. Joseph-Ogden (24-2) softball teams, which are set to square off Monday at 4:30 p.m.

“They’ve always been a team we’ve wanted to play throughout high school,” SJ-O senior Andrea Coursey said of the Warriors. “It’s never worked out with conference game makeups or rainouts.”

It appears the matchup will work out Monday, and that will result in the area’s top-two softball outfits battling for bragging rights. And those bragging rights aren’t tied solely to simply winning a matchup between premier nonconference teams.

Coursey and Tuscola senior Morgan Day are both signed to play softball at Illinois State next season. Add in commitments to the Redbirds from Spartans Emmy Graver and Kenzie Pence, both juniors, and you’ve got a game future college teammates can call back to time and again.

“Definitely, I’m sure of it,” Day said about Monday’s winning team taking bragging rights.

“Coach Lenny (Sementi) says it’s like any other game, and it is, but because of how good a season each team has had, people will come from far and wide to see it.”

SJ-O coach Randy Wolken said he can’t imagine a friendship between soon-to-be Redbirds Coursey and Day coming in the way of both teams’ main goal Monday.

“When the scoreboard gets turned on,” Wolken said, “they’re both going to want to win.”

Coursey said she doesn’t feel any pressure to top her future teammate, but added she’s looking forward to trying to do so.

“It’ll be fun to compete against her,” Coursey said. “I know she’s a great athlete.”

The two have played together this year on the Bloomington-Normal Girls Softball Association circuit, as members of Avanti’s Angels. Day said she and Coursey talk from time to time about their future at Normal, adding they’re “both really excited” about what’s to come.

Of course, they still have to worry about what lies in front of them Monday in St. Joseph, and during the rest of their final high school season.

The Warriors come in having won 26 straight games, with their last — and only — defeat happening March 18 against Trico in a tournament at Benton.

Day is a key catalyst for Tuscola’s success, leading the team in hitting (.562 average, nine home runs, 56 RBI) and pitching (23-0, 0.80 ERA, 222 strikeouts in 140 innings pitched).

But Sementi said it’s important to give Day’s teammates their fair share of credit as well, citing sophomore Natalie Bates (.489 average, 34 stolen bases, 20 RBI) and junior Ashtyn Clark (.400 average, 23 RBI, three triples) among those also making a difference.

“(Day) wouldn’t be where she was without the defense and offense behind her,” Sementi said.

Meanwhile, Coursey is among the hitting leaders (.517 average, five home runs, 39 RBI) for a Spartans team that hasn’t fallen since April 22, when Romeoville beat SJ-O in the Clinton Invitational.

Freshman Bailey Dowling, already committed to Alabama, is the area’s leading hitter (.688 average, 14 home runs, 45 RBI) for SJ-O, which also receives key contributions from freshman Hannah Dukeman (.500 average, seven home runs, 26 stolen bases) at the plate and sisters Tori Witruk (senior; seven wins, 1.67 ERA) and Zoey Witruk (freshman; 13 wins, 1.61 ERA).

So plenty of firepower is on hand for Monday’s nonconference game, but the clash could happen again in the Class 2A state semifinals, with the way the postseason bracket is drawn up.

“That would be really exciting,” Day said of Tuscola and SJ-O possibly meeting in the postseason. “It would be a really great hometown rivalry, and a greatly anticipated game for the crowd.”