Warriors’ ace Day fires shutout to silence potent Spartan lineup

ST. JOSEPH — It’s not uncommon, Tuscola softball coach Leonard Sementi said, for pitcher Morgan Day to grow anxious.

“We played Sullivan earlier in the year,” Sementi said, “and she got so wound up, we were like talking her down off of a ledge.”

Maybe it was Tuscola’s late arrival because of a backup on the highway, or maybe it was the fact that she knows many of the hitters in the St. Joseph-Ogden lineup. But heading into Monday’s game between the top two teams in The News-Gazette’s Top 10 softball poll, Sementi said Day wasn’t wound up at all.

And it showed against a fearsome SJ-O lineup that has five of the area’s top 15 home run hitters. Through four innings, she was perfect, with her defense making multiple difficult plays behind her. And at the end of a 4-0 win, Day allowed just two hits and a walk in a complete game shutout.

“Morgan Day is really good,” SJ-O coach Randy Wolken said. “I was very impressed with her. … She was ahead of hitters, so we had to swing at her pitches. She had good movement (Monday) and a lot of speed.”

Instead of pitching around SJ-O’s lineup, Day pitched to them. She threw six strikeouts, but just three in the final five innings.

Behind her, Tuscola’s defense was solid all day long.

In the second inning, third baseman Abbey Walsh robbed Andrea Coursey of a possible hit when she sprinted forward and made a diving catch. In the fifth, Coursey was again the victim of a stellar defensive effort when center fielder Natalie Bates made a leaping catch to deny an extra base hit.

“I knew they were (making contact) so I was just focused on keeping the ball down and working around the zone so they wouldn’t hit one hard and get some runners on the bases,” Day said. “I wasn’t really paying attention to what I had going (statistically), but I’m really proud of the defense that we had.”

Offensively, Ashtyn Clark carried the Warriors (28-1), who have won 27 straight games. The junior catcher came into the day with just one home run on the season. On Monday, she hit two homers to left field, one in the fifth and another in the sixth. Despite her track record, Sementi wasn’t at all surprised.

“She’s been seeing the ball lately, and part of the reason she’s hitting the ball is she’s been relaxed and just playing,” Sementi said. “She hits them in practice all the time, you just don’t always see it in a game. She has power. … The other day in practice, she hit five or six out.”

If the two teams play again, the stakes will be enormous. Because they’re in different super-sectionals, the teams wouldn’t play until the Class 2A semifinals. If both teams do make it that far, Wolken already knows his team’s biggest hurdle is finding a way to hit Day.

“It was like a sectional game, the quality of both teams,” Wolken said after his Spartans dropped to 24-3 on the season. “You’ve got two pretty good teams. … It all comes back to their pitcher. She shut us down pretty good."