Class 1A and 2A softball storylines

The first pitch of the postseason is slated to take place all across the state today for Class 1A and 2A softball teams. Sports editor MATT DANIELS takes a glance at the 28 area teams getting ready for a chance to play at EastSide Centre the first weekend in June:

Class 2A

Georgetown-Ridge Farm Regional

Today

Game 1: (10) St. Thomas More at (8) Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Game 2: (1) St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Game 3: (4) Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman vs. (7) Bismarck-Henning, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 11 a.m.

Area outlook: The potent hitting of St. Joseph-Ogden (28-3), powered by freshman sensation Bailey Dowling and veteran third baseman Andrea Coursey, appears back in rhythm and has its sights set on winning the program’s ninth straight regional title. Which isn’t good news for either St. Thomas More (0-15) or Westville (12-15). The host Buffaloes (22-10), led by Haley Hardin, knocked off Bismarck-Henning 12-6 on Friday, but the Blue Devils (11-11), featuring Grace Harris, also own a 17-4 win against G-RF/C from earlier this season.

Projected winner: St. Joseph-Ogden

Hoopeston Area Regional

Today

Game 1: (9) Paxton-Buckley-Loda at (6) Milford, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Game 2: (2) Unity vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Game 3: (3) Villa Grove/Heritage vs. (5) Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 11 a.m.

Area outlook: Unity (15-12) awaits either Paxton-Buckley-Loda (3-23) or Milford (11-14), with the Rockets trying to win their second straight regional title. Lauren Wendling and others will need their bats to come alive like they were earlier this season when Unity started 10-2. Villa Grove/Heritage (15-15) has some talented freshmen, like Reagan Cheely and Maris Eversole, while the host Cornjerkers (14-8), led by Ariel Reeves, will try to defend their home field.

Projected winner: Unity

Olympia Regional

Today

Game 1: (7) Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at (6) Monticello, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Game 2: (2) Bloomington Central Catholic vs. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Game 3: (3) Olympia vs. (5) Tri-Valley

Saturday

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 11 a.m.

Area outlook: The pitching and hitting exploits of Madison Eberle might be enough to lift GCMS (10-12) past Monticello (12-15-1). But the Sages have some talented bats, like Makayla Reedy, as the winner of today’s regional quarterfinal game will be underdogs the rest of the week.

Projected winner: Bloomington Central Catholic

Watseka Regional

Tuesday

Game 1: (1) Herscher vs. (9) Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Game 2: (3) Watseka vs. (8) Clifton Central, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.

Area outlook: Watseka (19-6) hasn’t had trouble scoring for much of the season thanks to contributions from Magan Harris, Madison Bauer and Summer Cramer, among others. The pitching of Taylor Hotaling will be key, though if the Warriors want to get by Herscher, barring a regional semifinal upset from Iroquois West (5-14) and into next week’s Seneca Sectional.

Projected winner: Herscher

Casey-Westfield Regional

Today

Game 1: (9) Paris at (7) Marshall, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Game 2: (1) Tuscola vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Game 3: (4) Newton vs. (5) Casey-Westfield, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 11 a.m.

Area outlook: Tuscola (30-3) has its sights set on winning at least one more postseason game than it did last year when the Warriors lost in the Elite Eight. Illinois State signee Morgan Day does it all in the pitcher’s circle and the batter’s box, but coach Lenny Sementi’s program will count on Abbey Walsh, Natalie Bates and a host of other talented players to try and lead the Warriors into next week’s Flora Sectional.

Projected winner: Tuscola

Meridian Regional

Today

Game 1: (10) Vandalia at (7) Pana, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Game 2: (1) Meridian vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Game 3: (4) Carlyle vs. (5) Sullivan, 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 4:30 p.m.

Area outlook: Sullivan (13-15) hung with top seed Meridian when the two teams met on April 24, with the Redskins only losing 9-6. They’ll need another quality effort again this week.

Projected winner: Meridian

Class 1A

Blue Ridge Regional

Today

Game 1: (9) Tri-County at (7) Blue Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Game 2: (2) Fisher vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Game 3: (3) Salt Fork vs. (6) Oakwood, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 11 a.m.

Area outlook: Blue Ridge (9-22) could get the first shot at knocking off Fisher (18-11), which placed fourth in state a year ago. The Bunnies will rely on Sydney Eichelberger and Becca Clanton, among others, to possibly send Fisher on another deep postseason run. Salt Fork (16-6) defeated Oakwood (11-18) 2-0 on April 26 in Catlin, Jordan Jones & Co. will try to limit Kerrigan Shafer and the Comets, who have shown some offensive pop this season.

Projected winner: Fisher



Argenta-Oreana Regional

Today

Game 1: (10) Mt. Pulaski at (8) Cerro Gordo/Bement, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Game 2: (1) LeRoy vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Game 3: (4) Argenta-Oreana vs. (5) Warrensburg-Latham, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 11 a.m.

Area outlook: The top-seeded Panthers (24-7), who would play at home in the sectional round if they can win their second straight regional title, swept Cerro Gordo/Bement (5-14) in mid-March. But LeRoy, buoyed by the pitching of Marissa Adams and the stellar hitting from Skielyr Trenkle and Kelly Smith, lost 3-0 to Argenta-Oreana (12-9) on April 12. Camilyn Newbanks and Maggie Millington are some top hitting options for the Bombers, who owned a seven-game win streak earlier this season.

Projected winner: LeRoy



Schlarman Regional

Today

Game 1: (10) Schlarman at (8) Donovan, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Game 2: (2) Heyworth vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Game 3: (3) Woodland vs. (7) Armstrong-Potomac, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 11 a.m.

Area outlook: Schlarman (2-16) struggled through most of the season, while Armstrong-Potomac (8-20) dealt with some inconsistent play as well. Both Vermilion Valley Conference teams will have to pull off some stunners this week if it wants to advance.

Projected winner: Heyworth



Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Regional

Today

Game 1: (10) St. Teresa at (8) Arcola, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Game 2: (1) Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Game 3: (4) Morrisonville vs. (5) Okaw Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 11 a.m.

Area outlook: Arcola (4-17) will have a tough time with Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (18-3) if the Purple Riders can get past St. Teresa. ALAH and its balanced offense, powered by Mycaela Miller and Reagan Miller, can give opposing pitchers fits. Playing on its home diamond, too, is another advantage for the Knights to capitalize on.

Projected winner: Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond