N-G Top 10: Softball (May 15)
The postseason starts today for area small-school teams and next week for big-school programs. A look at our last rankings of the regular season, courtesy sports editor MATT DANIELS:
RK., SCHOOL REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Tuscola 30-3 1 Central Illinois Conference champs stumbled twice last week, but head into postseason Tuesday in Casey against either Paris or Marshall with two straight wins.
2. St. Joseph-Ogden 28-3 2 Two of the Spartans’ three losses are to No. 1 seeds in Class 2A, Tuscola and Herscher, and 4A Romeoville as SJ-O aims to win its 34th regional title this week.
3. ALAH 18-3 3 The Little Okaw Valley Conference champions look to add more accolades to a stellar year Tuesday in regional semifinal game at home vs. St. Teresa or Arcola.
4. LeRoy 24-7 4 No shame in two losses against Tri-Valley and ALAH last week for Panthers before Tuesday’s regional semifinal game against Mt. Pulaski or Cerro Gordo/Bement.
5. Watseka 19-6 6 Since losing 2-1 in extras at Dwight on April 20, Warriors have rattled off 11 wins in last 12 games before regional semifinal game Wednesday against Clifton Central.
6. Salt Fork 16-6 7 Storm responded well after loss to Hoopeston Area, closing out regular season with three straight wins before regional opener Tuesday against Oakwood.
7. Rantoul 19-10 8 Eagles get tuned up for the Class 3A regional they’ll host next week by playing Centennial (today) and Normal U-High (Wednesday) at Wabash Park.
8. G-RF/Chrisman 22-10 10 Buffaloes, who are 9-1 this month, with lone loss coming May 6 against North Vermillion (Ind.), will try to win a regional on their home field this week.
9. Fisher 18-11 9 Bunnies will try to reach the EastSide Centre for second straight year, and that quest starts Tuesday in Farmer City against either Tri-County or Blue Ridge.
10. Danville 11-8 5 Vikings will try stop current slide, which has seen them lose four of their last five games, as they travel to play at Bloomington on Tuesday.
