Athletes of the Week: Steven Migut and Brianna Tatar

Steven Migut

Unity track and field

Why he was chosen: The junior cleaned up at the Okaw Valley Conference meet, winning the 200-meter dash and the 110 hurdles and tying for first in the 300 hurdles while running the anchor leg of Unity's winning 400 relay to help the Rockets capture the team title.

From Migut: "I thought our 4-by-1 was very consistent. We got the baton around the track. Our goal was to beat Rantoul, and we did. In the 110s, I thought I had a pretty good race. In the 300s, I fell, but getting back up, I knew it was going to be close between us, Monticello and Rantoul. It was kind of frustrating because I thought I would have a really fast time, but it was nice to win the team title."

I need concert tickets to ... J Cole. He's probably my favorite rapper right now.

One movie I could watch over and over again is ... "Remember the Titans." It's a sports movie about football, and it's got a great story to it.

If I could travel to one place in the world, it would be ... Dubai. I've seen the city in pictures, and it just seems like a really cool city. Plus, it's in another country.

If I could have one superpower, I would choose ... flying. I feel like being able to fly places, you wouldn't have to drive anywhere, and it'd be fun.

The first thing I would do if I was lucky enough to win the lottery would be ... get a new car. I have a 2007 Chevy Impala. I'd get a Maserati.

One thing I've never done before but would like to try is ... skydiving. I had a lot of friends that have done and it seems fun.

My best track and field memory was ... winning state my freshman year. It was the biggest accomplishment I'd been a part of, and it was a tremendous feeling.

My most embarrassing track and field memory was ... probably falling at the conference meet last week.

Before a meet ... I don't do any field events, so I'll lay down and sleep for a bit.

After a meet ... I like to go out to eat. My mom, my dad, my sister and my grandparents usually end up going to Hickory River.

In five years, I see myself ... I really want to be a football coach and be involved at the collegiate level.

Honorable mention: Brandon Betz, Mahomet-Seymour track and field; Corey Hall, Centennial baseball; Cooper Johnson, Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball; Ray Kerkhoff, Tuscola track and field; Sam Li, Uni High tennis; Alex Marquardt, Monticello baseball; Jadon Nuzzo, Sullivan/Okaw Valley track and field; Ernest Plummer, Danville baseball; Roberto Valdez, Iroquois West baseball; Chase Vinson, Oakwood baseball.

Brianna Tatar

Rantoul softball

Why she was chosen: The senior hit home runs in victories against Danville, Bloomington and Taylorville as the Eagles reached the 20-win plateau earlier this week.

From Tatar: "When I go up to bat, I always think, 'Just hit a line drive and get on base, don't overthink it.' I just hit it, I run and if I look up and it's over the fence, great."

I need concert tickets to ... Justin Bieber. I've always been a fan since I was a little girl. My mom brought me to one of his shows when I was younger, and I was just so excited. I had all his books, his CDs and his cardboard cutout. I still have it. I'm in love with Justin Bieber.

One movie I could watch over and over again is ... "Coraline."

If I could travel to one place in the world, it would be ... England when I was younger, but now that I'm older, I want to go to Hawaii. My uncle and my aunt and my grandparents went there. I didn't really get to meet my uncle, and my aunt told me we'd be so close because we do the same stuff and act the same way. I really want to go there to get that experience.

If I could have one superpower, I would choose ... to be fast because I don't run fast.

The first thing I would do if I was lucky enough to win the lottery would be ... give some of it to my boyfriend's mother because she's in a wheelchair and she works as hard as she can. I would probably give her a lot of it.

One thing I've never done before but would like to try is ... scuba dive with sharks. I want to go to Florida to study sharks, and I've always wanted to do that. I've done it with baby sharks, but I want to get in there with some great whites.

My best softball memory was ... when we beat Fisher earlier this year because I haven't played against Fisher in a long time. I was excited that day and I hit two home runs. They've always been our rivals.

My most embarrassing softball memory was ... when we were at St. Thomas More last year, I went to dive for a ball, and I've never dove before. I just tripped and faceplanted. It was horrible.

Before a game ... I usually talk to my dad because he's my No. 1 supporter, along with my mom, and he pushes me. He texts me before every game to just go out there confident. You have nothing to lose.

After a game ... we go out to eat. I also have a fish tank at home that's really, really big. Every time I hit a home run or do good in a game, I get a new baby shark.

In five years, I see myself ... going to Florida and trying to be a wildlife biologist. I grew up with the ocean nearby, and ever since I was able to walk, I was always at the ocean. I love the water.

Honorable mention: Reagan Cheely, Villa Grove/Heritage softball; Ashtyn Clark, Tuscola softball; Olivia DeVriese, Centennial soccer; Shaianna Feller, Urbana softball; Madi Gayheart, Armstrong-Potomac softball; Jordan Harmon, Unity track and field; Marguerite Hendrickson, St. Thomas More track and field; Taylor Hotaling, Watseka softball; Zea Maroon, St. Joseph-Ogden track and field; Maddie Meyer, Argenta-Oreana track and field.