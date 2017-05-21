Big-school softball postseason capsules
CLASS 4A
Normal Community Regional
Monday
Game 1: (7) Danville at (6) Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Game 2: (1) United Township vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Game 3: (4) Normal West vs. (5) Bradley-Bourbonnais, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday
Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 11 a.m.
Area outlook: Success in Class 4A hasn’t exactly happened much for Danville (12-10), which has lost its last six opening-round playoff games. Megan Burton and Rachel Wallis are capable of carrying the offense, but the pitching needs to improve if the Vikings, who enter on a four-game losing streak, want to pull some upsets.
Projected winner: United Township
CLASS 3A
Mattoon Regional
Monday
Game 1: (9) Champaign Central at (8) Centennial, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Game 2: (1) Mattoon vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.
Game 3: (3) Mount Zion vs. (6) Urbana, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday
Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 1 p.m.
Area outlook: Mattoon is a perennial power, so whichever Unit 4 school wins the last game between the two rivals Monday will face a stern test from the Green Wave. Urbana (11-16) has put together winning streaks of three and five games this season, the latter happening from May 8-13. Erin Wright, Maddie Sanders and others can mash with the best of them, but the key, if the Tigers want to win the program’s first regional title in three decades, is how well Urbana’s pitchers hold up.
Projected winner: Mattoon
Rantoul Regional
Tuesday
Game 1: (3) Rantoul vs. (5) Lincoln, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Game 2: (2) Chatham Glenwood vs. (6) Mahomet-Seymour, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday
Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 11 a.m.
Area outlook: Mahomet-Seymour (8-18) has much more on its mind than softball, with the Bulldogs still grieving over the tragic death of classmate Jacob Hamilton last week. Rantoul (21-10) features some pop in its lineup from Brianna Tatar, and Lindsay Jordahl is needed to anchor the pitching if the Eagles want to win their third regional title this decade.
Projected winner: Rantoul
Clinton Regional
Monday
Game 1: (9) Springfield Southeast at (8) Springfield Lanphier, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Game 2: (1) Rochester vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Game 3: (4) Clinton vs. (7) Jacksonville, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday
Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 11 a.m.
Area outlook: Tori Wilson and Aspyn Taylor have supplied timely hitting as Clinton (16-14) will vie for only its third regional title since 1998.
Projected winner: Rochester
East Peoria Regional
Monday
Game 1: (9) Prairie Central at (8) Morton, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Game 2: (1) East Peoria vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.
Game 3: (4) Normal U-High vs. (5) Bloomington, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday
Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 11 a.m.
Area outlook: Prairie Central faces a tall task in trying to win its first regional title since 2008.
Projected winner: East Peoria
