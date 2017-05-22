Spartans claim 'expected' regional title

GEORGETOWN — The pressure started immediately for the Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman softball team.

Probably right when St. Joseph-Ogden stepped off the yellow school bus parked roughly 20 feet behind home plate on Monday.

And it definitely ramped up when leadoff hitter Kenzie Pence, along with the rest of the Spartans’ potent lineup, walked into the batter’s box.

SJ-O continued its dominant postseason ways, easily defeating the host Buffaloes 11-0 in five innings to claim a Class 2A regional title.

“A lot of people get psyched out just by their name,” G-RF/C coach Colton Leake said. “Maybe for a moment or two early, we were thinking, ‘Oh, my gosh. It’s St. Joe.’ I kept telling them: They’re your age. They’re not any different from you. They just made the plays they needed to. We didn’t.”

SJ-O (31-4) continued to set itself apart from other area programs, winning a ninth straight regional title and 34th overall under coach Randy Wolken.

“It’s kind of expected,” said Emmy Graver, SJ-O’s second baseman and No. 9 hitter who went 2 for 2 with two RBI. “I think we felt a little bit of pressure coming in because coach told us this was the biggest game of our season so far. I’ve been kind of in a slump lately, so it felt good to be back out there hitting again.”

The Spartans have a quick turnaround, though, before facing Bloomington Central Catholic (28-7) at 4:30 p.m. today in a sectional semifinal game at Forsyth Village Park. Eureka (28-1) and Unity (17-12) meet at 6:30 p.m. today in the second sectional semifinal game in Forsyth.

“I wish it was a little more of a big deal when we win the regional,” Wolken said after the Spartans’ subdued celebration near home plate. “It’s just not that easy to win a regional, and everybody looks at it like, ‘Oh, you won the regional.’ It’s going to be a tough sectional.”

SJ-O and BCC met last season in a sectional semifinal game, with the Spartans winning 13-0 in five innings on their home field.

Play like SJ-O did against the Buffaloes (23-11) on Monday, and another rout might take place, although G-RF/C did commit four errors Monday.

“We hurt ourselves a lot,” Leake said. “We just didn’t field the ball well.”

The Spartans received at least one hit from eight starters, with the ninth, pitcher Tori Witruk, reaching base twice. Pence led the way, going 2 for 2 with two stolen bases and three RBI, including two on a triple that she nearly turned into an inside-the-park home run to stretch SJ-O’s lead to 4-0 in the second inning.

“Honestly, I was hoping coach would hold me up because I didn’t think I would make it,” Pence said, “but they had to make a perfect play, which they did.”

Wolken was pleased with the contributions he received from the slap-hitting Pence, who was trying for her first home run this season.

“She is a great leadoff hitter for us,” Wolken said. “She can bunt, she can slap and she can power slap. She can do so many different things. She’s really coming on at the end of the year here. It’s really helped us because when she comes on, it’s a pretty good lineup behind her.”

The Spartans added to their lead with a two-run home run from Andrea Coursey over the left-center field fence in the third before the left-handed hitting Graver connected for a two-run double in the right-center field gap later in the inning to increase SJ-O’s lead to 9-0.

“Moving forward in the postseason, we definitely have to keep the whole lineup hitting,” Pence said. “You can’t just win with only a few people hitting at the top or a few people hitting at the bottom.”

Bailey Dowling added her area-leading 21st home run, a solo shot to deep center field, to lead off the fourth inning and stake SJ-O to an 11-0 lead.

Witruk threw a two-hit shutout, only yielding singles from Haley Hardin and Kasie Anderson. Wolken said it wasn’t the senior’s best outing of the season, but was more than enough to help SJ-O move on to the sectional level once again.

“Like Emmy said, a regional title is just expected,” Pence said. “If you look at our sign on our outfield wall, it’s just regional title after regional title.”