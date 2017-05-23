Jordahl pitches a gem for Eagles

RANTOUL — Lindsay Jordahl has a bit of a nervous habit.

Midway through most games, Rantoul softball’s top starting pitcher will begin chewing a piece of gum to calm herself down. It usually helps in quelling any anxiety she might be feeling, and that was no different on Tuesday night as she was attempting to pitch the Eagles past Lincoln in a Class 3A Rantoul Regional semifinal matchup.

But nursing a one-out, one-run lead in the seventh inning with a 2-0 count against a Railsplitters hitter, the gum accidentally popped out and fell to the ground. Apparently, there were no ill effects.

The junior, laughing the whole way, hopped over to the dugout to throw it away before returning and firing three straight strikes and inducing a quick pop fly to give Rantoul a 3-2 victory.

“It’s bad karma to leave it there,” Jordahl said with a laugh.

“I almost told her to get another piece, if that’s what she needs,” Rantoul coach Travis Flesner said. “But she came back and got them right away. It’s almost like it might’ve relaxed her. Change of pace and here we go.”

Whether it was the stress-relieving stoppage of play that helped Jordahl re-focus, or her inclination to throw more screwballs in the final frame, the nervousness was not apparent on Jordahl’s smiling, seemingly relaxed face.

“I try to keep (the nerves) covered up, so most of the time you’ll never know what I’m actually feeling. I try to stay calm,” Jordahl said.

“She’s gutsy and relentless and a super competitor with a smile on her face,” Flesner said. “You don’t see that anywhere. People that are competitive — they’re frowning, and you can see it on their face. You can’t see it (on Lindsay’s face). She just looks happy-go-lucky, but she’s super competitive.”

Butterflies were swirling in Jordahl’s stomach prior to the game, though, and those nerves gave way to a 2-0 Lincoln lead in the first inning.

But teammate Brianna Tatar’s two-run homer in the bottom half, Jenna Sanford’s third-inning RBI, and a pair of tremendous defensive plays — Elaine Barnett’s fifth-inning-ending catch against the fence and a body-extending Kristen Fauser’s run-saving grab in the sixth on a hard-hit, sinking liner — were able to cover up Rantoul’s 13 left on base, which included leaving the bases loaded in each of the first three frames.

“I think we all would’ve (liked an insurance run), but it just wasn’t happening. It was not in the cards,” Flesner said. “I think we should’ve scored eight, 10 or 12 runs. But it definitely doesn’t hurt to win a close game because from here on out, they’re not going to get easier. They’re only going to get tougher, and we’ve got to find ways to gut it out.”

The win advanced Rantoul to Saturday’s regional title game against either Chatham Glenwood or Mahomet-Seymour (4:30 p.m. Wednesday).

Jordahl is hoping the Eagles can rack up a few more runs — and that her and Tatar will have another moment like Tuesday’s tight postgame hug.

“Before the game, she was like, ‘If we win, I’m coming straight for you.’ So I knew I had to turn around or I would be on the ground,” Jordahl said. “She’s definitely one who’s kept me stable through this whole year. I tried to pitch as best I can because I know she wants to win just as bad as I do. Hopefully, it’s the same reaction Saturday. Fingers crossed.”