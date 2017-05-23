Sweet ending: Spartans move on to sectional title, but Rockets see season end

FORSYTH — Logan Frerichs thought Randy Wolken was crazy when the St. Joseph-Ogden softball coach told his senior right fielder to run on contact.

With the first Class 2A Maroa-Forsyth Sectional semifinal game tied at 2 between SJ-O and Bloomington Central Catholic on Wednesday and one out in the bottom of the seventh inning, Frerichs stood 60 feet away from home plate.

Kenzie Pence stood at the plate. And only one thought in her mind.

Make contact.

Pence did just that, slapping a slow-rolling ground ball to BCC shortstop Charlie Sartoris. Frerichs broke once Pence made contact, easily scoring to give SJ-O a dramatic 3-2 walk-off win.

“I was just so happy for Kenzie,” Frerichs said. “It’s nice being on a team that knows how to win.”

SJ-O (32-4) will try to win a third straight sectional title — and 12th in program history — when the Spartans take on Eureka (29-1) at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The Hornets defeated Unity 7-1 in the second semifinal game on Wednesday night.

In a season marked by 12 wins of at least 10 runs, the Spartans pulled out only their third one-run victory with their late-inning heroics against the Saints (28-8).

“We’ve been through a lot,” Woken said. “Our tough schedule really came into play.”

So, too, did simply putting the ball in play. SJ-O scored the winning run by never hitting a ball out of the infield in the seventh.

Frerichs led off the inning with an infield single in between short and third. When Sartoris’ throw to first base went high, Frerichs advanced to second.

“I was worried she was going to catch it, but then I saw she bobbled it,” Frerichs said. “I thought, ‘I have a chance, I have a chance.’ I saw it past me and then took off.”

Pitcher Tori Witruk, who had struck out looking in her first two at-bats against BCC pitcher Izzy Vetter, came through with a sacrifice bunt to advance Frerichs to third.

“I just knew I had to stay on top of it since she was throwing a bunch of riseballs,” said Witruk, who struck out two, didn’t issue a walk and gave up five hits in throwing a complete game. “It felt really good off the bat. It was nice knowing that it happened to work out.”

After Witruk’s sacrifice bunt, it was up to Pence, who walked leading off the game, but then popped a bunt up for an out and struck out in her next two at-bats.

“At the beginning of the game, I was trying to do too much at the plate,” Pence said. “I struggled early in the game, but I made it count in the end.”

Rockets falter in loss. The season went in a different direction for Unity last month.

Harlie Duncan, the Rockets’ top pitcher and cleanup hitter through the first half of the spring, suffered a season-ending broken hand in late April.

“You take away your No. 4 hitter all season and your ace, and clearly things are going to change,” Unity coach Aimee Davis said. “We had to shake up our infield and pitching. It gave younger kids an opportunity to step up. For the future, that’s awesome. For right now, maybe not so much.”

The Rockets had chances to break through against Eureka, leaving five runners stranded in the final three innings.

“We gave ourselves an opportunity,” Davis said. “We were a couple hits away from really busting something open. It just never worked in our favor. You’ve got to give credit to Eureka. They hit the crap out of the ball.”

A four-run second inning by Eureka put Unity in an early hole the Rockets couldn’t climb out of.

“After that one inning, I felt like we were kind of down,” said Lauren Wendling, the Rockets’ leadoff hitter who went 2 for 3 with a double to drive in Unity’s lone run in the third inning. “We just couldn’t get our hits going.”

Eureka’s Parker Williams had the big hit, delivering an opposite field three-run home run in the right-center field gap that just eluded Unity right fielder Jessie Spivey.

“Parker’s hit was huge, just to do so in this atmosphere and when you’re playing against a really good team,” Eureka coach John Stromberger said. “It woke everybody up and got the energy going.”

Unity (17-13) started out the season with a 10-2 mark, but its regional title hopes seemed to take a hit with Duncan’s injury, which saw Unity close the regular season losing six of its eight games before the postseason began.

But the Rockets managed to win the program’s second straight regional title. Davis started three freshmen in third baseman Jalyn Powell, designated player Kyleigh Dubson and shortstop Elyce Knudsen, along with sophomore pitcher Morgan Steinman. Wendling and center fielder Emma Messman were the only two senior starters for the Rockets on Wednesday night.

“They’re all young and really talented,” Wendling said. “If they keep doing what they’re doing, they’ll do really well next year.”