Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Area prep statistics: Softball (May 25)
Area prep statistics: Softball (May 25)

Wed, 05/24/2017 - 9:53pm | Bob Jones

Batting
Player, School      AB    R    H    RBI    AVG.
Dowling, SJ-O    110    66    74    64    .673
Dietzen, Schlrmn    57    xx    37    26    .649
Burton, Danvl    72    29    42    25    .583
K. Smith, LeRoy    118    46    68    50    .576
R. Miller, ALAH    73    25    41    37    .562
M. Miller, ALAH    75    33    42    43    .560
Newbanks, A-O    68    14    37    12    .544
Hardin, GRF/C    107    23    58    40    .542
Hicks, Danvl    63    7    34    22    .540
Coursey, SJ-O    89    29    47    48    .528
Day, Tuscl    114    21    60    62    .526
Bennett, T-C    79    26    41    30    .519
G. Harris, B-H    75    7    38    23    .507
Eberle, GCMS    72    21    36    14    .500
Kunkel, Lex/Ridgv    40    8    20    14    .500
R. Michal, Lex/Ridgv    34    2    17    12    .500
Stal, GRF/C    121    46    60    30    .496
Tatar, Rantl    94    27    46    42    .489
Trenkle, LeRoy    119    52    58    36    .487
Ho. Hambleton, A-P    81    25    39    30    .481
Pence, SJ-O    107    45    51    18    .477
N. Bates, Tuscl    115    44    54    23    .470
Gayheart, A-P    77    32    36    24    .468
Mattson, Urbana    77    27    36    24    .468
T. Spelman, Arcola    62    17    29    23    .468
Anderson, GRF/C    120    27    56    36    .467
Corum, ALAH    52    12    24    14    .462
Roe, A-P    50    25    23    19    .460
M. Bauer, Watsk    85    27    39    40    .459
Wendell, Danvl    46    13    21    12    .457
Pratt, Sulvn    88    35    40    24    .455
Sanford, Rantl    97    42    44    10    .454
Shelmadine, Tuscl    115    52    52    34    .452
My. Reedy, Mont    60    16    27    19    .450
Duncan, Unity    54    19    24    17    .444
M. Harris, Watsk    88    41    39    49    .443
Herschberger, ALAH    70    22    31    14    .443
K. Bauer, Watsk    93    32    41    29    .441
K. Johnson, GRF/C    102    37    45    35    .441
Cramer, Watsk    91    35    40    15    .440
E. Shick, T-C    66    24    29    6    .439
Cunningham, Danvl    55    22    24    17    .436
Dukeman, SJ-O    101    38    44    35    .436
Rutherford, Hoop    60    22    26    18    .433
Walsh, Tuscl    104    47    45    51    .433
Messman, Unity    88    27    38    15    .432
Taticek, Rantl    102    28    44    19    .431
K. Watkins, B-H    70    15    30    17    .429
Cheely, VG/H    94    34    40    40    .426
Reeves, Hoop    61    24    26    16    .426
J. Jones, SltFrk    80    19    34    15    .425
Hilderbrandt, Mont    92    28    39    18    .424
Bailey, Milfrd    78    15    33    19    .423
Young, Oakwd    64    13    27    20    .422
As. Clark, Tuscl    88    10    37    29    .420
Elliot, Westvl    84    17    35    19    .417
Wright, Urbana    70    23    29    25    .414
Dudley, GRF/C    104    27    43    18    .413
Kauffman, ALAH    75    30    31    16    .413
Wallis, Danvl    68    21    28    24    .412
Risinger, LeRoy    112    12    46    25    .411
Strack, CG/B    56    11    23    9    .411
Benton, A-O    78    27    32    8    .410
S. Turner, Oakwd    96    20    39    28    .406
Ha. Hambleton, A-P    57    21    23    22    .404
Mowrey, Milfrd    94    25    38    13    .404
Sermersheim, Schlrmn    47    xx    19    11    .404
A. Taylor, Clint    99    27    39    23    .402
Wendling, Unity    102    31    41    22    .402
K. Jones, CG/B    65    15    26    3    .400
A. Koester, Tuscl    100    25    40    42    .400
Tilstra, IWest    45    14    18    13    .400
Harper, GRF/C    98    26    39    14    .398
Hunter, SltFrk    78    18    31    18    .397
Knudsen, Unity    53    20    21    17    .396
Pendelton, Danvl    61    12    24    14    .393
Small, Hoop    61    16    24    17    .393
Phillips, T-C    69    29    27    11    .391
K. Davis, SltFrk    52    8    21    27    .389
Gilbert, BlRdge    36    1    14    11    .389
Standish, Lex/Ridgv    36    14    14    8    .389
Randall, Hoop    49    12    19    3    .388
F. Spelman, Arcola    67    15    26    16    .388
Scott, M-S    75    12    29    18    .387
K. Shafer, Oakwd    88    17    34    21    .386
Enos, Fisher    104    19    40    23    .385
Lafi, Centen    52    21    20    9    .385
Steinbaugh, GRF/C    104    41    40    36    .385
Place, SJ-O    99    25    38    11    .384
S. Shafer, Arcola    73    27    28    9    .384
Frerichs, SJ-O    94    30    36    23    .383
Tuttle, Sulvn    94    32    36    16    .383
Dulin, Sulvn    92    32    35    30    .380
Fairley, IWest    50    13    19    16    .380
Ruppert, Sulvn    71    7    27    29    .380
Pickett, Hoop    69    21    26    26    .377
Oyer, PBL    85    21    32    23    .376
B. Martin, Hoop    64    25    24    15    .375
Payne, Lex/Ridgv    40    17    15    7    .375
Ring, Tuscl    80    15    30    10    .375
Wells, Oakwd    64    16    24    16    .375
Fredrickson, Fisher    116    33    43    23    .371
Jordahl, Rantl    89    15    33    24    .371
Montez, Hoop    35    6    13    8    .371
Shepherd, Rantl    46    11    17    9    .370
M. Williams, LeRoy    81    23    30    18    .370
Winslow, GRF/C    90    22    33    25    .367
Nuckols, PBL    85    12    31    17    .365
Powell, Unity    52    12    19    18    .365
Clanton, Fisher    99    37    36    27    .364
Stiers, IWest    44    2    16    14    .364
Vaughn, PBL    66    14    24    12    .364
M. Koester, A-P    58    5    21    7    .362
Ray, VG/H    98    34    35    17    .357
L. Tingley, B-H    42    15    15    10    .357
Burch, SJ-O    104    30    37    43    .356
Blackford, Oakwd    96    21    34    25    .354
Warren, Milfrd    82    19    29    20    .354
Winters, Westvl    48    6    17    14    .354
Al. Clark, Tuscl    85    30    30    22    .353
Gerdes, PBL    85    20    30    17    .353
Miethe, Westvl    68    19    24    11    .353
Nelson, B-H    68    22    24    14    .353
Fauver, SltFrk    71    18    18    .352
Warlow, LeRoy    88    21    31    22    .352
Brewer, SltFrk    77    15    27    13    .351
Blickensderfer, CG/B    60    13    21    6    .350
Hays, A-O    80    8    28    22    .350
Howe, Westvl    40    11    14    1    .350
Daily, CG/B    63    4    22    18    .349
Eichelberger, Fisher    83    25    29    10    .349
Myers, Westvl    55    7    19    9    .345
Schroeder, IWewst    29    11    10    4    .345
Hankey, Watsk    96    23    33    21    .344
Kirkland, A-O    61    11    21    11    .344
Habing, Milfrd    67    21    23    9    .343
Van Ostrand, A-P    70    16    24    7    .343
Edenburn, Unity    88    19    20    20    .341
Graver, SJ-O    103    33    35    32    .340
Nofziger, M-S    71    15    24    4    .338
Mixell, VG/H    101    30    34    24    .337
L. Taylor, Mont    86    23    29    7    .337
Bankhead, Danvl    33    19    11    3    .333
M. Davis, B-H    72    14    24    11    .333
Hiinton, Mont    75    24    25    8    .333
Howard, GRF/C    96    24    32    18    .333
Luchinski, Centen    51    20    17    19    .333
Thompson, Watsl    51    13    17    9    .333
A. Turner, Rantl    84    23    28    11    .333
May, Fisher    91    32    30    13    .330
Eller, Westvl    73    6    24    13    .329
Steinman, Unity    76    13    25    21    .329
T. Witruk, SJ-O    67    19    22    27    .328
A. Wright, CG/B    58    10    19    9    .328
Schluter, A-P    49    14    16    6    .327
T. Wilson, Clint    77    17    25    22    .325
Hawkins, B-H    68    20    22    13    .324
C. Bennett, Milfrd    68    12    22    10    .323
Sherrick, Rantl    87    21    28    12    .322
Barr, SltFrk    69    21    22    19    .319
Schroeder, IWest    47    14    15    8    .319
Glenn, Urbana    41    11    13    8    .317
Lindenmeyer, Arcola    60    9    19    9    .317
Fritch, Milfrd    70    15    22    16    .314
Hood, Fisher    86    16    27    22    .314
Whorrall, B-H    70    22    22    8    .314
Harrison, VG/H    93    24    29    15    .312
Kotcher, SltFrk    77    15    24    14    .312
Edwards, B-H    61    14    19    14    .311
Hollloman, VG/H    87    17    27    30    .310
Mc. Bielfedt, GCMS    55    12    17    7    .309
Wanserski, BlRdge    55    8    17    1    .309
Bowers, Centrl    36    10    11    3    .306
McEwen, Milfrd    49    9    15    11    .306
Terven, Fisher    98    21    30    22    .306
Diepholz, Sulvn    46    31    14    6    .304
Fauser, B-H    72    19    22    19    .306
Garcia, A-O    66    13    20    18    .303
Ro. Dupont-Barlow, Clint    86    23    26    28    .302
Hollingsworth, ALAH    50    17    15    9    .300

Stolen Bases
N. Bates, Tuscl    39
Pence, SJ-O    37
Dukeman, SJ-O    33
Pratt, Sulvn    28
Poulter, SJ-O    27
Cramer, Watsk    26
Gayheart, A-P    26
B. Martin, Hoop    26
Qualls, LeRoy    25
Ro. Dupont-Barlow, Clint    22
Tuttle, Sulvn    22
Ho, Hambleton, A-P    21
Roe, A-P    21
Coursey, SJ-O    20
Dowling, SJ-O    20
Dulin, Sulvn    19
Wright, Urbana    19
Trenkle, LeRoy    18
Defries, LeRoy    16
Ry. Dupont-Barlow, Clint    16
Frerichs, SJ-O    16
Ray, VG/H    16
K. Smith, LeRoy    16
Steinbaugh, GRF/C    16
Tharp, BlRdge    16
Harper, GRF/C    15
Messman, Unity    15
Mowrey, Milfrd    15
Dudley, GRF/c    14
Graver, SJ-O    14
M. Miller, ALAH    14
Van Ostrand, A-P    14
K. Johnson, GRF/C    13
K. Jones, CG/B    13
Lafi, Centen    13
M. Sanders, Urbana    13
Stal, GRF/C    13
Carney, IWest    12
Grammer, BlRdge    12
Ha. Hambleton, A-P    12
Hilderbrandt, Mont    12
Taticek, Rantl    12
K. White, Urbana    12
Clinton, GCMS    11
Diepholz, Sulvn    11
Habing, Milfrd    11
Hanshew, LeRoy    11
Kirkland, A-O    11
Thompson, Oakwd    11
Clanton, Fisher    10
M. Harris, Watsk    10
Hinton, Mont    10
Neuman, Oakwd    10
R. Miller, ALAH    10
Payne, Lex/Ridgv    10
Pickett, Hoop    10
Rutherford, Hoop    10
Sanford, Rantl    10
Strack, CG/B    10
Bagnell, LeRoy    9
Crowe, SJ-O    9
Hn. Foran, CG/B    9
Frederickson, Fisher    9
May, Fisher    9
Nelson, B-H    9
Reeves, Hoop    9
Sheppard, Hoop    9
Sherrick, Rantl    9
T. Spelman, Arcola    9
M. Williams, LeRoy    9
Clow. LeRoy    8 
Edenburn, Unity    8
Flintroy, Urbana    8
Hardin, GRF/C    8
Howard, GRF/C    8
Mellor, Arcola    8
Nofziger, M-S    8
Randall, Hoop    8
S. Smith, SJ-O    8
F. Spelman, Arcola    8
A. Turner, Rantl    8
Warren, Milfrd    8
Whorrall, B-H    8
Andrews, Rantl    7
Benton, A-O    7
Brackenhoff, BlRdge    7
Duncan, Unity    7
Fauver, SltFrk    7
Hanlin, LeRoy    7
Hawkins, B-H    7
Heitz, CG/B    7
Luchinski, Centen    7
Lucht, Milfrd    7
Place, SJ-O    7
Schluter, A-P    7
S. Shafer, Arcola    7
Shelmadine, Tuscl    7
Standish, Lex/Ridgv    7
L. Taylor, Mont    7
Wendling, Unity    7
M. White, LeRoy    7
Lo. Acree, M-S    6
Ballard, CG/B    6
C. Bennett, Milfrd    6
Corum, ALAH    6
J. Davis, Centen    6 
M. Davis, B-H    6
Feller, Urbana    6
Matson, Urbana    6
Powell, Unity    6
Spoerer, M-S    6
Still, Sulvn    6
Tilstra, IWest    6
Walton, Rantl    6
K. Watkins, B-H    6
Warner, Unity    6
Winslow, GRF/C    6
Allen, VG/H    5
Baker, VG/H    5
Bassett, Sulvn    5
Brewer, SltFrk    5
H. Campbell, A-O    5
Edwards, B-H    5
Fairley, IWest    5
Hadden, Fisher    5
Knudsen, Unity    5
Kunkel, Lex/Ridgv    5
Mojonnier, B-H    5
Perkins, A-O    5
Stiers, IWest    5
L. Tingley, B-H    5
Weiss, Centen    5
T. Witruk, SJ-O    5

Home Runs
Dowling, SJ-O    21
Tatar, Rantl    14
Day, Tuscl    10
M. Harris, Watsk    10
Cheely, VG/H    9
Clanton, Fisher    9
Dukeman, SJ-O    9
M. Williams, Urbana    9
T. Bennett, T-C    8
Burch, SJ-O    8
M. Miller, ALAH    8
R. Miller, ALAH    8
K. Smith, LeRoy    8
Pickett, Hoop    7
Coursey, SJ-O    6
Dietzen, Schlrmn    6
Eversole, VG/H    6
Shelmadine, Tuscl    6
Trenkle, LeRoy    6
S. Turner, Oakwd    6
Walsh, Tuscl    6
K. Bauer, Watsk    5
Fredrickson, Fisher    5
Hilderbrandt, Mont    5
A. Koester, Tuscl    5
Wallis, Danvl    5
Wright, Urbana    5
Bassett, Sulvn    4
M. Bauer, Watsk    4
Burton, Danvl    4
Al. Clark, Tuscl    4
Ro. Dupont-Barlow, Clint    4
Ho. Hambleton, A-P    4
G. Harris, B-H    4
Bailey, Milfrd    3
Caldwell, Centrl    3
As. Clark, Tuscl    3
Clow. LeRoy    3
Daily, CG/B    3
Gayheart, A-P    3
Hawkins, B-H    3
Holloman, VG/H    3
Knudsen, Unity    3
Loschen, Unity    3
Pendelton, Danvl    3
Ray, VG/H    3
Ruppert, Sulvn    3
Rutherford, Hoop    3
Steinbaugh, GRF/C    3
A. Taylor, Clint    3
M. Williams, LeRoy    3
Anderson, GRF/C    2
Barr, SltFrk    2
Mc. Bielfeldt, GCMS    2
Mk. Bielfeldt, GCMS    2
Blackford, Oakwd    2
H. Campbell, A-O    2
Ry. Dupont-Barlow, Clint    2
Elliot, Westvl    2
P. Frerichs, Oakwd    2
N. Harris, Watsk    2
H. Johnson, B-H    2
K. Johnson, GRF/C    2
Linder, Hoop    2
B. Martin, Hoop    2
May, Fisher    2
Messman, Unity    2
Mixell, VG/H    2
Powell, ALAH    2
Randall, Hoop    2
Scott, M-S    2
K. Shafer, Oakwd    2
F. Spelman, Arcola    2
T. Spelman, Arcola    2
Spivey, Unity    2
Steinman, Unity    2
Stevenson, Danvl    2
K. Watkins, B-H    2
Wendling, Unity    2
T. Witruk, SJ-O    2

RBI
Dowling, SJ-O    64
Day, Tuscl    62
Walsh, Tuscl    51
K. Smith, LeRoy    50
M. Harris, Watsk    49
Coursey, SJ-O    48
Burch, SJ-O    43
M. Miller, ALAH    43
A. Koester, Tuscl    42
Tatar, Rantl    42
M. Bauer, Watsk    40
Cheely, VG/H    40
Hardin, GRF/C    40
R. Miller, ALAH    37
Anderson, GRF/C    36
Steinbaugh, GRF/C    36
Trenkle, LeRoy    36
Dukeman, SJ-O    35
K. Johnson, GRF/C    35
Shelmadine, Tuscl    34
Graver, SJ-O    32
T. Bennett, T-C    30
Dulin, Sulvn    30
Ho, Hambleton, A-P    30
Holloman, VG/H    30
Stal, GRF/C    30
K. Bauer, Watsk    29
As. Clark, Tuscl    29
Ruppert, Sulvn    29
Ro. Dupont-Barlow, Clint    28
Eversole, VG/H    28
S. Turner, Oakwd    28
M. Williams, Urbana    28
Clanton, Fisher    27
K. Davis, SltFrk    27
T. Witruk, SJ-O    27
Dietzen, Schlrmn    26
Pickett, Hoop    26
Blackford, Oakwd    25
Burton, Danvl    25
Feller, Urbana    25
Hardin, GRF    25
Jordahl, Rantl    25
Millington, A-O    25
Risinger, LeRoy    25
Winslow, GRF/C    25
Wright, Urbana    25
Gayheart, A-P    24
Matson, Urbana    24
Mixell, VG/H    24
Pratt, Sulvn    24
Wallis, Danvl    24
Bassett, Sulvn    23
N. Bates, Tuscl    23
Clow, LeRoy    23
Enos, Fisher    23
Fredrickson, Fisher    23
Frerichs, SJ-O    23
G. Harris, B-H    23
Oyer, PBL    23
T. Spelman, Arcola    23
A. Taylor, Clint    23
Al. Clark, Tuscl    22
Ha. Hambleton, A-P    22
N. Harris, Watsk    22
Hays, A-O    22
Hicks, Danvl    22
Hood, Fisher    22
Terven, Fisher    22
Warlow, LeRoy    22
Wendling, Unity    22
T. Wilson, Clint    22
Hankey, Watsk    21
Polen, Clint    21
K. Shafer, Oakwd    21
Steinman, Unity    21
Caldwell, Centrl    20
Edenburn, Unity    20
Powell, ALAH    20
Warren, Milfrd    20
Young, Oakwd    20
Bailey, Milfrd    19
Barr, SltFrk    19
Elliot, Westvl    19
Fauser, Rantl    19
Luchinski, Centen    19
My. Reedy, Mont    19
Roe. A-P    19
M. Sanders, Urbana    19
Spoerer, M-S    19
Taticek, Rantl    19
A. Campbell, VG/H    18
H. Campbell, A-O    18
Daily, CG/B    18
Dudley, GRF/C    18
Fauver, SltFrk    18
Garcia, A-O    18
Hilderbrandt, Mont    18
Howard, GRF/C    18
Hunter, SltFrk    18
Oberheim, Mont    18
Pence, SJ-O    18
Powell, Unity    18
Rutherford, Hoop    18
Scott, M-S    18
M. Williams, LeRoy    18
Cunningham, Danvl    17
Duncan, Unity    17
Gerdes, PBL    17
Hanshew, LeRoy    17
Knudsen, Unity    17
Lucht, Milfrd    17
Nuckols, PBL    17
Ray, VG/H    17
Richardson, SltFrk    17
Small, Hoop    17
K. Watkins, B-H    17
Fairley,  IWest    16
Fritch, Milfrd    16
Grammer, BlRdge    16
Hotaling, Watsk    16
Kauffman, ALAH    16
Kirby, Centen    16
McNaught, M-S    16
Reeves, Hoop    16
F. Spelman, Arcola    16
Tuttle, Sulvn    16
Wells, Oakwd    16
Wichus, Mont    16
Cramer, Watsk    15
Frederick, ALAH    15
P. Frerichs, Oakwd    15
Harrison, VG/H    15
J. Jones, SltFrk    15
Loschen, Unity    15
B. Martin, Hoop    15
Messman, Unity    15
Zeigler, BlRdge    15
Corum, ALAH    14
Eberle, GCMS    14
Edwards, B-H    14
Harper, GRF/C    14
Herscherger, ALAH    14
Kotcher, SltFrk    14
Kunkel, Lex/Ridgv    14
Nelson, B-H    14
Pendelton, Danvl    14
Mz. Reedy, Mont    14
Stiers, IWest    14
Winters, Westvl    14
Lo. Acree, M-S    13
Mk. Bielfedt, GCMS    13
Brewer, SltFrk    13
Eller, Westvl    13
Hafner, Oakwd    13
Hawkins, B-H    13
Linder, Hoop    13
May, Fisher    13
Mowrey, Milfrd    13
Tilstra, IWest    13
Britton, Sulvn    12
Dubson, Unity    12
Ry. Dupont-Barlow, Clint    12
Ester, BlRdge    12
Hadden, Fisher    12
H. Johnson, B-H    12
R. Michal, Lex/Ridgv    12
Neuman, Oakwd    12
Newbanks, A-O    12
Sands, SltFrk    12
Sherrick, Rantl    12
Thompson, Oakwd    12
Vaughn, PBL    12
Wendell, Danvl    12
Brackenhoff, BlRdge    11
M. Davis, B-H    11
Fisher, BlRdge    11
Fulton, Arcola    11
Gilbert, BlRdge    11
Kile, T-C    11
Kirkland, A-O    11
Lawson, PBL    11
McEwen, Milfrd    11
Menacher, Mont    11
Miethe, Westvl    11
Phillips, T-C    11
Place, SJ-O    11
Rutledge, GCMS    11
Sermersheim, Schlrmn    11
A. Turner, Rantl    11
G. Allen, VG/H    10
C. Bennett, Milfrd    10
Cutra, IWest    10
Eichelberger, Fisher    10
Isaacs, BlRdge    10
James, Urbana    10
Lange, Westvl    10
Moody, GCMS    10
Owens, Fisher    10
Ring, Tuscl    10
Sanford, Rantl    10
Stevenson, Danvl    10
Thompson, Watsk    10
L. Tingley, B-H    10
Wheeler, M-S    10
Habing, Milfrd    9
Hollngsworth, ALAH    9
Lafi, Centen    9
Lindenmeyer, Arcola    9
Meimen, GCMS    9
Mellor, Arcola    9
Myers, Westvl    9
Perkins, A-O    9
Peters, Watsk    9
Qualls, LeRoy    9
S. Shafer, Arcola    9
Shepherd, Rantl    9
Sheppard, Hoop    9
A. Smith, Tuscl    9
M. Smith, Urbana    9
Strack, CG/B    9
A. Wright, CG/B    9
Benton, A-O    8
Eckerty, GCMS    8
Glenn, Urbana    8
Hinton, Mont    8
Montez, Hoop    8
Schroeder, IWest    8
Standish, Lex/Ridgv    8
Walton, Rantl    8
White, Urbana    8
Whorrall, B-H    8
Andrews, Rant    7
Ankenbrand, Hoop    7
Ballard, CG/b    7
Mc. Bielfedt, GCMS    7
Buchanan, BlRdge    7
Comstock, ALAH    7
Cox, Danvl    7
Fitzsimmons, A-P    7
Gorad, Schlrmn    7
Hunter, Rantl    7
Hyde, Danvl    7
M. Koester, A-P    7
Lawrence, Centen    7
Leonard, GCMS    7
J. Miller, Clint    7
Payne, Lex/Ridgv    7
Pettigrew, Centrl    7
L. Taylor, Mont    7
Lithgow, PBL    7
Tharp, BlRdge    7
Van Ostrand, A-P    7
Wall, Sulvn    7

Pitching
Player, School    IP    H    ER    ERA
A. Smith, Tuscl    32.0    29    4    0.88
Day, Tuscl    182.0    112    28    1.08
J. Jones, SltFrk    126.0    110    25    1.39
Warlow, LeRoy    33.0    24    7    1.48
T. Witruk, SJ-O    89.0    76    19    1.49
Z. Witruk, SJ-O    94.0    58    20    1.49
Frederick, ALAH    94.7    50    27    2.00
Adams, LeRoy    167.7    140    50    2.09
Enos, Fisher    32.7    30    10    2.14
McCord, B-H    122.0    134    40    2.29
Hotaling, Watsk    173.3    144    60    2.42
Eberle, GCMS    138.7    107    51    2.57
Armstrong, Clint    34.3    43    13    2.65
O. Sanders, Clint    148.7    168    57    2.68
Duncan, Unity    85.0    79    35    2.87
Eichelberger, Fisher    155.0    163    65    2.94
Cheely, VG/H    74.3    71    33    3.11
Cromwell, SJ-O    25.0    28    12    3.36
Daily, CG/B    113.3    147    61    3.77
Jordahl, Rantl    135.7    169    75    3.87
Russell, Urbana    38.0    43    21    3.87
Steinman, Unity    83.0    101    46    3.88
Hays, A-O    121.3    176    68    3.92
Warren, Milfrd    95.3    137    55    4.04
Adwell, PBL    77.7    127    46    4.14
Neuman, Oakwd    99.0    134    61    4.31
Jett, Hoop    116.7    174    75    4.50
Hollingsworth. ALAH    40.0    51    26    4.55
Dudley, GRF/C    36.3    65    25    4.82
Wunderlich, Mont    40.7    43    28    4.82
L. Taylor, Mont    121.0    142    85    4.92
Ray, VG/H    100.3    133    74    5.16
Wall, Sulvn    130.7    165    97    5.20
Sherrick, Rantl    45.3    58    34    5.25
McTaggart, IWest    26.3    52    20    5.32
Stevenson, Danvl    73.3    100    58     5.54
Harper, GRF/C    95.0    171    73    5.60
Bailey, Milfrd    71.3    113    58    5.69
Ester, BlRdge    157.0    161    135    6.02
S. Shafer, Arcola    114.0    156    98    6.02
Steinbaugh, GRF/C    58.7    112    52    6.21
Wheeler, M-S    37.0    62    34    6.43
Cheek, M-S    111.7    200    103    6.45
K. Shafer, Oakwd    86.7    127    81    6.54
Lincicum, CG/B    20.7    22    15    6.68
Wallis, Danvl    45.0    63    43    6.69
Razmus, GRF/C    22.3    23    22    6.91
Glenn, Urbana    37.0    56    29    7.31
Brackenhoff, BlRdge    23.7    40    25    7.39
Still, Sulvn    44.7    57    53    8.30
Nuckols, PBL    50.3    120    60    8.35
Vaughn, PBL    24.0    30    30    8.75
Tilstra, IWest    70.0    130    88    8.80
Dysart, Urbana    83.0    199    114    9.73

Pitching Wins
Day, Tuscl    27
Hotaling, Watsk    21
Adams, LeRoy    20
Frederick, ALAH    15
J. Jones, SltFrk    15
Jordahl, Rantl    15
Z. Witruk, SJ-O    15
Eichelberger, Fisher    14
Jett, Hoop    13
O. Sanders, Clint    13
T. Witruk, SJ-O    13
Harper, GRF/C    12
Duncan, Unity    11
Eberle, GCMS    10
Hays, A-O    10
McCord, B-H    10
Wall, Sulvn    10
L. Taylor, Mont    9
Cheely, VG/H    8
Dysart, Urbana    8
Ester, BlRdge    8
Gayheart, A-P    7
Warren, Milfrd    7
Dudley, GRF/C    6
Neuman, Oakwd    6
Ray, VG/H    6
Steinman, Unity    6
Stevenson, Danvl    6
Bailey, Milfrd    5
K. Shafer, Oakwd    5
S. Shafer, Arcola    5
Sherrick, Rantl    5
Armstrong, Clint    4
Cheek, M-S    4
Daily, CG/B    4
Enos, Fisher    4
A. Smith, Tuscl    4
Steinbaugh, GRF/C    4
Wheeler, M-S    4
Hollingsworth, ALAH    3
Lincicum, CG/B    3
Still, Sulvn    3
Tilstra, IWest    3
Wallis, Danvl    3
Warlow, LeRoy    3
Benton, A-O    2
Clow, LeRoy    2
Cromwell, SJ-O    2
Glenn, Urbana    2
Hunter, SltFrk    2
Lewis, SJ-O    2
McTaggart, IWest    2
Russell, Urbana    2
Shank, Danvl    2
Adwell, PBL    1
Brackenhoff, BlRdge    1
Hahn, LeRoy    1
G. Harris, B-H    1
Kile, T-C    1
Lafi, Centen    1
Le, Centen    1
Nuckols, PBL    1
Razmus, GRF/C    1
Sanford, Rantl    1
Shore, Hoop    1
Vaughn, PBL    1
Wunderlich, Mont    1

Strikeouts
Day, Tuscl    280
Hotaling, Watsk    278
Eberle, GCMS    261
Adams, LeRoy    170
Ester, BlRdge    156
Eichelberger, Fisher    155
Z. Witruk, SJ-O    133
O. Sanders, Clint    128
Daily, CG/B    126
J. Jones, SltFrk    109
Ray, VG/H    104
S. Shafer, Arcola    104
Jordahl, Rantl    97
L. Taylor, Mont    89
Jett, Hoop    88
McCord, B-H    88
T. Witruk, SJ-O    83
Frederick, ALAH    76
K. Shafer, Oakwd    69
Wall, Sulvn    69
Neuman, Oakwd    68
Warren, Milfrd    68
Cheely, VG/H    64
Russell, Urbana    57
Bailey, Milfrd    56
Stevenson, Danvl    55
Duncan, Unity    53
Cheek, M-S    51
Tilstra, IWest    51
Wunderlich, Mont    50
Hays, A-O    46
Steinman, Unity    44
Sherrick, Rantl    41
Harper, GRF/C    39
Warlow, LeRoy    34
Adwell, PBL    32
Nuckols, PBL    32
Armstrong, Clint    29
A. Smith, Tuscl    29
Wallis, Danvl    29
Dysart, Urbana    28
Vaughn, PBL    27
Razmus, GRF/C    22
Still, Sulvn    22
Hunter, SltFrk    21
Clow, LeRoy    20
Steinbaugh, GRF/C    20
Enos, Fisher    19
Lafi, Centen    18
Wheeler, M-S    18
Glenn, Urbana    17
Le, Centen    16
Lewis, SJ-O    16
Cromwell, SJ-O    15
Lincicum, CG/B    15
J. Russell, B-H    15
Dudley, GRF/C    14
McTaggart, IWest    14
Mc. Bielfeldt, GCMS    13
Hollingsworth, ALAH    13
Kile, T-C    13
T. Spelman, Arcola    11
Benton, A-O    9
Sanford, Rantl    9
Brackenhoff, BlRdge    6
G. Harris, B-H    5
Jacobs, Fisher    5
Phillips, T-C    5
Hahn, LeRoy    4
Lawrence, Centen    4
F. Selman, Arcola    3
Buchanan, BlRdge    2
Rose, VG/H    2
Wells, Oakwd    2

NOTE: Schools not listed are ones whose coaches did not submit information. Honor roll updates should be faxed to The News-Gazette (217) 373-7401 or e-mail to bjones@news-gazette.com.

