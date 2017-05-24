Area prep statistics: Softball (May 25)
Batting
Player, School AB R H RBI AVG.
Dowling, SJ-O 110 66 74 64 .673
Dietzen, Schlrmn 57 xx 37 26 .649
Burton, Danvl 72 29 42 25 .583
K. Smith, LeRoy 118 46 68 50 .576
R. Miller, ALAH 73 25 41 37 .562
M. Miller, ALAH 75 33 42 43 .560
Newbanks, A-O 68 14 37 12 .544
Hardin, GRF/C 107 23 58 40 .542
Hicks, Danvl 63 7 34 22 .540
Coursey, SJ-O 89 29 47 48 .528
Day, Tuscl 114 21 60 62 .526
Bennett, T-C 79 26 41 30 .519
G. Harris, B-H 75 7 38 23 .507
Eberle, GCMS 72 21 36 14 .500
Kunkel, Lex/Ridgv 40 8 20 14 .500
R. Michal, Lex/Ridgv 34 2 17 12 .500
Stal, GRF/C 121 46 60 30 .496
Tatar, Rantl 94 27 46 42 .489
Trenkle, LeRoy 119 52 58 36 .487
Ho. Hambleton, A-P 81 25 39 30 .481
Pence, SJ-O 107 45 51 18 .477
N. Bates, Tuscl 115 44 54 23 .470
Gayheart, A-P 77 32 36 24 .468
Mattson, Urbana 77 27 36 24 .468
T. Spelman, Arcola 62 17 29 23 .468
Anderson, GRF/C 120 27 56 36 .467
Corum, ALAH 52 12 24 14 .462
Roe, A-P 50 25 23 19 .460
M. Bauer, Watsk 85 27 39 40 .459
Wendell, Danvl 46 13 21 12 .457
Pratt, Sulvn 88 35 40 24 .455
Sanford, Rantl 97 42 44 10 .454
Shelmadine, Tuscl 115 52 52 34 .452
My. Reedy, Mont 60 16 27 19 .450
Duncan, Unity 54 19 24 17 .444
M. Harris, Watsk 88 41 39 49 .443
Herschberger, ALAH 70 22 31 14 .443
K. Bauer, Watsk 93 32 41 29 .441
K. Johnson, GRF/C 102 37 45 35 .441
Cramer, Watsk 91 35 40 15 .440
E. Shick, T-C 66 24 29 6 .439
Cunningham, Danvl 55 22 24 17 .436
Dukeman, SJ-O 101 38 44 35 .436
Rutherford, Hoop 60 22 26 18 .433
Walsh, Tuscl 104 47 45 51 .433
Messman, Unity 88 27 38 15 .432
Taticek, Rantl 102 28 44 19 .431
K. Watkins, B-H 70 15 30 17 .429
Cheely, VG/H 94 34 40 40 .426
Reeves, Hoop 61 24 26 16 .426
J. Jones, SltFrk 80 19 34 15 .425
Hilderbrandt, Mont 92 28 39 18 .424
Bailey, Milfrd 78 15 33 19 .423
Young, Oakwd 64 13 27 20 .422
As. Clark, Tuscl 88 10 37 29 .420
Elliot, Westvl 84 17 35 19 .417
Wright, Urbana 70 23 29 25 .414
Dudley, GRF/C 104 27 43 18 .413
Kauffman, ALAH 75 30 31 16 .413
Wallis, Danvl 68 21 28 24 .412
Risinger, LeRoy 112 12 46 25 .411
Strack, CG/B 56 11 23 9 .411
Benton, A-O 78 27 32 8 .410
S. Turner, Oakwd 96 20 39 28 .406
Ha. Hambleton, A-P 57 21 23 22 .404
Mowrey, Milfrd 94 25 38 13 .404
Sermersheim, Schlrmn 47 xx 19 11 .404
A. Taylor, Clint 99 27 39 23 .402
Wendling, Unity 102 31 41 22 .402
K. Jones, CG/B 65 15 26 3 .400
A. Koester, Tuscl 100 25 40 42 .400
Tilstra, IWest 45 14 18 13 .400
Harper, GRF/C 98 26 39 14 .398
Hunter, SltFrk 78 18 31 18 .397
Knudsen, Unity 53 20 21 17 .396
Pendelton, Danvl 61 12 24 14 .393
Small, Hoop 61 16 24 17 .393
Phillips, T-C 69 29 27 11 .391
K. Davis, SltFrk 52 8 21 27 .389
Gilbert, BlRdge 36 1 14 11 .389
Standish, Lex/Ridgv 36 14 14 8 .389
Randall, Hoop 49 12 19 3 .388
F. Spelman, Arcola 67 15 26 16 .388
Scott, M-S 75 12 29 18 .387
K. Shafer, Oakwd 88 17 34 21 .386
Enos, Fisher 104 19 40 23 .385
Lafi, Centen 52 21 20 9 .385
Steinbaugh, GRF/C 104 41 40 36 .385
Place, SJ-O 99 25 38 11 .384
S. Shafer, Arcola 73 27 28 9 .384
Frerichs, SJ-O 94 30 36 23 .383
Tuttle, Sulvn 94 32 36 16 .383
Dulin, Sulvn 92 32 35 30 .380
Fairley, IWest 50 13 19 16 .380
Ruppert, Sulvn 71 7 27 29 .380
Pickett, Hoop 69 21 26 26 .377
Oyer, PBL 85 21 32 23 .376
B. Martin, Hoop 64 25 24 15 .375
Payne, Lex/Ridgv 40 17 15 7 .375
Ring, Tuscl 80 15 30 10 .375
Wells, Oakwd 64 16 24 16 .375
Fredrickson, Fisher 116 33 43 23 .371
Jordahl, Rantl 89 15 33 24 .371
Montez, Hoop 35 6 13 8 .371
Shepherd, Rantl 46 11 17 9 .370
M. Williams, LeRoy 81 23 30 18 .370
Winslow, GRF/C 90 22 33 25 .367
Nuckols, PBL 85 12 31 17 .365
Powell, Unity 52 12 19 18 .365
Clanton, Fisher 99 37 36 27 .364
Stiers, IWest 44 2 16 14 .364
Vaughn, PBL 66 14 24 12 .364
M. Koester, A-P 58 5 21 7 .362
Ray, VG/H 98 34 35 17 .357
L. Tingley, B-H 42 15 15 10 .357
Burch, SJ-O 104 30 37 43 .356
Blackford, Oakwd 96 21 34 25 .354
Warren, Milfrd 82 19 29 20 .354
Winters, Westvl 48 6 17 14 .354
Al. Clark, Tuscl 85 30 30 22 .353
Gerdes, PBL 85 20 30 17 .353
Miethe, Westvl 68 19 24 11 .353
Nelson, B-H 68 22 24 14 .353
Fauver, SltFrk 71 18 18 .352
Warlow, LeRoy 88 21 31 22 .352
Brewer, SltFrk 77 15 27 13 .351
Blickensderfer, CG/B 60 13 21 6 .350
Hays, A-O 80 8 28 22 .350
Howe, Westvl 40 11 14 1 .350
Daily, CG/B 63 4 22 18 .349
Eichelberger, Fisher 83 25 29 10 .349
Myers, Westvl 55 7 19 9 .345
Schroeder, IWewst 29 11 10 4 .345
Hankey, Watsk 96 23 33 21 .344
Kirkland, A-O 61 11 21 11 .344
Habing, Milfrd 67 21 23 9 .343
Van Ostrand, A-P 70 16 24 7 .343
Edenburn, Unity 88 19 20 20 .341
Graver, SJ-O 103 33 35 32 .340
Nofziger, M-S 71 15 24 4 .338
Mixell, VG/H 101 30 34 24 .337
L. Taylor, Mont 86 23 29 7 .337
Bankhead, Danvl 33 19 11 3 .333
M. Davis, B-H 72 14 24 11 .333
Hiinton, Mont 75 24 25 8 .333
Howard, GRF/C 96 24 32 18 .333
Luchinski, Centen 51 20 17 19 .333
Thompson, Watsl 51 13 17 9 .333
A. Turner, Rantl 84 23 28 11 .333
May, Fisher 91 32 30 13 .330
Eller, Westvl 73 6 24 13 .329
Steinman, Unity 76 13 25 21 .329
T. Witruk, SJ-O 67 19 22 27 .328
A. Wright, CG/B 58 10 19 9 .328
Schluter, A-P 49 14 16 6 .327
T. Wilson, Clint 77 17 25 22 .325
Hawkins, B-H 68 20 22 13 .324
C. Bennett, Milfrd 68 12 22 10 .323
Sherrick, Rantl 87 21 28 12 .322
Barr, SltFrk 69 21 22 19 .319
Schroeder, IWest 47 14 15 8 .319
Glenn, Urbana 41 11 13 8 .317
Lindenmeyer, Arcola 60 9 19 9 .317
Fritch, Milfrd 70 15 22 16 .314
Hood, Fisher 86 16 27 22 .314
Whorrall, B-H 70 22 22 8 .314
Harrison, VG/H 93 24 29 15 .312
Kotcher, SltFrk 77 15 24 14 .312
Edwards, B-H 61 14 19 14 .311
Hollloman, VG/H 87 17 27 30 .310
Mc. Bielfedt, GCMS 55 12 17 7 .309
Wanserski, BlRdge 55 8 17 1 .309
Bowers, Centrl 36 10 11 3 .306
McEwen, Milfrd 49 9 15 11 .306
Terven, Fisher 98 21 30 22 .306
Diepholz, Sulvn 46 31 14 6 .304
Fauser, B-H 72 19 22 19 .306
Garcia, A-O 66 13 20 18 .303
Ro. Dupont-Barlow, Clint 86 23 26 28 .302
Hollingsworth, ALAH 50 17 15 9 .300
Stolen Bases
N. Bates, Tuscl 39
Pence, SJ-O 37
Dukeman, SJ-O 33
Pratt, Sulvn 28
Poulter, SJ-O 27
Cramer, Watsk 26
Gayheart, A-P 26
B. Martin, Hoop 26
Qualls, LeRoy 25
Ro. Dupont-Barlow, Clint 22
Tuttle, Sulvn 22
Ho, Hambleton, A-P 21
Roe, A-P 21
Coursey, SJ-O 20
Dowling, SJ-O 20
Dulin, Sulvn 19
Wright, Urbana 19
Trenkle, LeRoy 18
Defries, LeRoy 16
Ry. Dupont-Barlow, Clint 16
Frerichs, SJ-O 16
Ray, VG/H 16
K. Smith, LeRoy 16
Steinbaugh, GRF/C 16
Tharp, BlRdge 16
Harper, GRF/C 15
Messman, Unity 15
Mowrey, Milfrd 15
Dudley, GRF/c 14
Graver, SJ-O 14
M. Miller, ALAH 14
Van Ostrand, A-P 14
K. Johnson, GRF/C 13
K. Jones, CG/B 13
Lafi, Centen 13
M. Sanders, Urbana 13
Stal, GRF/C 13
Carney, IWest 12
Grammer, BlRdge 12
Ha. Hambleton, A-P 12
Hilderbrandt, Mont 12
Taticek, Rantl 12
K. White, Urbana 12
Clinton, GCMS 11
Diepholz, Sulvn 11
Habing, Milfrd 11
Hanshew, LeRoy 11
Kirkland, A-O 11
Thompson, Oakwd 11
Clanton, Fisher 10
M. Harris, Watsk 10
Hinton, Mont 10
Neuman, Oakwd 10
R. Miller, ALAH 10
Payne, Lex/Ridgv 10
Pickett, Hoop 10
Rutherford, Hoop 10
Sanford, Rantl 10
Strack, CG/B 10
Bagnell, LeRoy 9
Crowe, SJ-O 9
Hn. Foran, CG/B 9
Frederickson, Fisher 9
May, Fisher 9
Nelson, B-H 9
Reeves, Hoop 9
Sheppard, Hoop 9
Sherrick, Rantl 9
T. Spelman, Arcola 9
M. Williams, LeRoy 9
Clow. LeRoy 8
Edenburn, Unity 8
Flintroy, Urbana 8
Hardin, GRF/C 8
Howard, GRF/C 8
Mellor, Arcola 8
Nofziger, M-S 8
Randall, Hoop 8
S. Smith, SJ-O 8
F. Spelman, Arcola 8
A. Turner, Rantl 8
Warren, Milfrd 8
Whorrall, B-H 8
Andrews, Rantl 7
Benton, A-O 7
Brackenhoff, BlRdge 7
Duncan, Unity 7
Fauver, SltFrk 7
Hanlin, LeRoy 7
Hawkins, B-H 7
Heitz, CG/B 7
Luchinski, Centen 7
Lucht, Milfrd 7
Place, SJ-O 7
Schluter, A-P 7
S. Shafer, Arcola 7
Shelmadine, Tuscl 7
Standish, Lex/Ridgv 7
L. Taylor, Mont 7
Wendling, Unity 7
M. White, LeRoy 7
Lo. Acree, M-S 6
Ballard, CG/B 6
C. Bennett, Milfrd 6
Corum, ALAH 6
J. Davis, Centen 6
M. Davis, B-H 6
Feller, Urbana 6
Matson, Urbana 6
Powell, Unity 6
Spoerer, M-S 6
Still, Sulvn 6
Tilstra, IWest 6
Walton, Rantl 6
K. Watkins, B-H 6
Warner, Unity 6
Winslow, GRF/C 6
Allen, VG/H 5
Baker, VG/H 5
Bassett, Sulvn 5
Brewer, SltFrk 5
H. Campbell, A-O 5
Edwards, B-H 5
Fairley, IWest 5
Hadden, Fisher 5
Knudsen, Unity 5
Kunkel, Lex/Ridgv 5
Mojonnier, B-H 5
Perkins, A-O 5
Stiers, IWest 5
L. Tingley, B-H 5
Weiss, Centen 5
T. Witruk, SJ-O 5
Home Runs
Dowling, SJ-O 21
Tatar, Rantl 14
Day, Tuscl 10
M. Harris, Watsk 10
Cheely, VG/H 9
Clanton, Fisher 9
Dukeman, SJ-O 9
M. Williams, Urbana 9
T. Bennett, T-C 8
Burch, SJ-O 8
M. Miller, ALAH 8
R. Miller, ALAH 8
K. Smith, LeRoy 8
Pickett, Hoop 7
Coursey, SJ-O 6
Dietzen, Schlrmn 6
Eversole, VG/H 6
Shelmadine, Tuscl 6
Trenkle, LeRoy 6
S. Turner, Oakwd 6
Walsh, Tuscl 6
K. Bauer, Watsk 5
Fredrickson, Fisher 5
Hilderbrandt, Mont 5
A. Koester, Tuscl 5
Wallis, Danvl 5
Wright, Urbana 5
Bassett, Sulvn 4
M. Bauer, Watsk 4
Burton, Danvl 4
Al. Clark, Tuscl 4
Ro. Dupont-Barlow, Clint 4
Ho. Hambleton, A-P 4
G. Harris, B-H 4
Bailey, Milfrd 3
Caldwell, Centrl 3
As. Clark, Tuscl 3
Clow. LeRoy 3
Daily, CG/B 3
Gayheart, A-P 3
Hawkins, B-H 3
Holloman, VG/H 3
Knudsen, Unity 3
Loschen, Unity 3
Pendelton, Danvl 3
Ray, VG/H 3
Ruppert, Sulvn 3
Rutherford, Hoop 3
Steinbaugh, GRF/C 3
A. Taylor, Clint 3
M. Williams, LeRoy 3
Anderson, GRF/C 2
Barr, SltFrk 2
Mc. Bielfeldt, GCMS 2
Mk. Bielfeldt, GCMS 2
Blackford, Oakwd 2
H. Campbell, A-O 2
Ry. Dupont-Barlow, Clint 2
Elliot, Westvl 2
P. Frerichs, Oakwd 2
N. Harris, Watsk 2
H. Johnson, B-H 2
K. Johnson, GRF/C 2
Linder, Hoop 2
B. Martin, Hoop 2
May, Fisher 2
Messman, Unity 2
Mixell, VG/H 2
Powell, ALAH 2
Randall, Hoop 2
Scott, M-S 2
K. Shafer, Oakwd 2
F. Spelman, Arcola 2
T. Spelman, Arcola 2
Spivey, Unity 2
Steinman, Unity 2
Stevenson, Danvl 2
K. Watkins, B-H 2
Wendling, Unity 2
T. Witruk, SJ-O 2
RBI
Dowling, SJ-O 64
Day, Tuscl 62
Walsh, Tuscl 51
K. Smith, LeRoy 50
M. Harris, Watsk 49
Coursey, SJ-O 48
Burch, SJ-O 43
M. Miller, ALAH 43
A. Koester, Tuscl 42
Tatar, Rantl 42
M. Bauer, Watsk 40
Cheely, VG/H 40
Hardin, GRF/C 40
R. Miller, ALAH 37
Anderson, GRF/C 36
Steinbaugh, GRF/C 36
Trenkle, LeRoy 36
Dukeman, SJ-O 35
K. Johnson, GRF/C 35
Shelmadine, Tuscl 34
Graver, SJ-O 32
T. Bennett, T-C 30
Dulin, Sulvn 30
Ho, Hambleton, A-P 30
Holloman, VG/H 30
Stal, GRF/C 30
K. Bauer, Watsk 29
As. Clark, Tuscl 29
Ruppert, Sulvn 29
Ro. Dupont-Barlow, Clint 28
Eversole, VG/H 28
S. Turner, Oakwd 28
M. Williams, Urbana 28
Clanton, Fisher 27
K. Davis, SltFrk 27
T. Witruk, SJ-O 27
Dietzen, Schlrmn 26
Pickett, Hoop 26
Blackford, Oakwd 25
Burton, Danvl 25
Feller, Urbana 25
Hardin, GRF 25
Jordahl, Rantl 25
Millington, A-O 25
Risinger, LeRoy 25
Winslow, GRF/C 25
Wright, Urbana 25
Gayheart, A-P 24
Matson, Urbana 24
Mixell, VG/H 24
Pratt, Sulvn 24
Wallis, Danvl 24
Bassett, Sulvn 23
N. Bates, Tuscl 23
Clow, LeRoy 23
Enos, Fisher 23
Fredrickson, Fisher 23
Frerichs, SJ-O 23
G. Harris, B-H 23
Oyer, PBL 23
T. Spelman, Arcola 23
A. Taylor, Clint 23
Al. Clark, Tuscl 22
Ha. Hambleton, A-P 22
N. Harris, Watsk 22
Hays, A-O 22
Hicks, Danvl 22
Hood, Fisher 22
Terven, Fisher 22
Warlow, LeRoy 22
Wendling, Unity 22
T. Wilson, Clint 22
Hankey, Watsk 21
Polen, Clint 21
K. Shafer, Oakwd 21
Steinman, Unity 21
Caldwell, Centrl 20
Edenburn, Unity 20
Powell, ALAH 20
Warren, Milfrd 20
Young, Oakwd 20
Bailey, Milfrd 19
Barr, SltFrk 19
Elliot, Westvl 19
Fauser, Rantl 19
Luchinski, Centen 19
My. Reedy, Mont 19
Roe. A-P 19
M. Sanders, Urbana 19
Spoerer, M-S 19
Taticek, Rantl 19
A. Campbell, VG/H 18
H. Campbell, A-O 18
Daily, CG/B 18
Dudley, GRF/C 18
Fauver, SltFrk 18
Garcia, A-O 18
Hilderbrandt, Mont 18
Howard, GRF/C 18
Hunter, SltFrk 18
Oberheim, Mont 18
Pence, SJ-O 18
Powell, Unity 18
Rutherford, Hoop 18
Scott, M-S 18
M. Williams, LeRoy 18
Cunningham, Danvl 17
Duncan, Unity 17
Gerdes, PBL 17
Hanshew, LeRoy 17
Knudsen, Unity 17
Lucht, Milfrd 17
Nuckols, PBL 17
Ray, VG/H 17
Richardson, SltFrk 17
Small, Hoop 17
K. Watkins, B-H 17
Fairley, IWest 16
Fritch, Milfrd 16
Grammer, BlRdge 16
Hotaling, Watsk 16
Kauffman, ALAH 16
Kirby, Centen 16
McNaught, M-S 16
Reeves, Hoop 16
F. Spelman, Arcola 16
Tuttle, Sulvn 16
Wells, Oakwd 16
Wichus, Mont 16
Cramer, Watsk 15
Frederick, ALAH 15
P. Frerichs, Oakwd 15
Harrison, VG/H 15
J. Jones, SltFrk 15
Loschen, Unity 15
B. Martin, Hoop 15
Messman, Unity 15
Zeigler, BlRdge 15
Corum, ALAH 14
Eberle, GCMS 14
Edwards, B-H 14
Harper, GRF/C 14
Herscherger, ALAH 14
Kotcher, SltFrk 14
Kunkel, Lex/Ridgv 14
Nelson, B-H 14
Pendelton, Danvl 14
Mz. Reedy, Mont 14
Stiers, IWest 14
Winters, Westvl 14
Lo. Acree, M-S 13
Mk. Bielfedt, GCMS 13
Brewer, SltFrk 13
Eller, Westvl 13
Hafner, Oakwd 13
Hawkins, B-H 13
Linder, Hoop 13
May, Fisher 13
Mowrey, Milfrd 13
Tilstra, IWest 13
Britton, Sulvn 12
Dubson, Unity 12
Ry. Dupont-Barlow, Clint 12
Ester, BlRdge 12
Hadden, Fisher 12
H. Johnson, B-H 12
R. Michal, Lex/Ridgv 12
Neuman, Oakwd 12
Newbanks, A-O 12
Sands, SltFrk 12
Sherrick, Rantl 12
Thompson, Oakwd 12
Vaughn, PBL 12
Wendell, Danvl 12
Brackenhoff, BlRdge 11
M. Davis, B-H 11
Fisher, BlRdge 11
Fulton, Arcola 11
Gilbert, BlRdge 11
Kile, T-C 11
Kirkland, A-O 11
Lawson, PBL 11
McEwen, Milfrd 11
Menacher, Mont 11
Miethe, Westvl 11
Phillips, T-C 11
Place, SJ-O 11
Rutledge, GCMS 11
Sermersheim, Schlrmn 11
A. Turner, Rantl 11
G. Allen, VG/H 10
C. Bennett, Milfrd 10
Cutra, IWest 10
Eichelberger, Fisher 10
Isaacs, BlRdge 10
James, Urbana 10
Lange, Westvl 10
Moody, GCMS 10
Owens, Fisher 10
Ring, Tuscl 10
Sanford, Rantl 10
Stevenson, Danvl 10
Thompson, Watsk 10
L. Tingley, B-H 10
Wheeler, M-S 10
Habing, Milfrd 9
Hollngsworth, ALAH 9
Lafi, Centen 9
Lindenmeyer, Arcola 9
Meimen, GCMS 9
Mellor, Arcola 9
Myers, Westvl 9
Perkins, A-O 9
Peters, Watsk 9
Qualls, LeRoy 9
S. Shafer, Arcola 9
Shepherd, Rantl 9
Sheppard, Hoop 9
A. Smith, Tuscl 9
M. Smith, Urbana 9
Strack, CG/B 9
A. Wright, CG/B 9
Benton, A-O 8
Eckerty, GCMS 8
Glenn, Urbana 8
Hinton, Mont 8
Montez, Hoop 8
Schroeder, IWest 8
Standish, Lex/Ridgv 8
Walton, Rantl 8
White, Urbana 8
Whorrall, B-H 8
Andrews, Rant 7
Ankenbrand, Hoop 7
Ballard, CG/b 7
Mc. Bielfedt, GCMS 7
Buchanan, BlRdge 7
Comstock, ALAH 7
Cox, Danvl 7
Fitzsimmons, A-P 7
Gorad, Schlrmn 7
Hunter, Rantl 7
Hyde, Danvl 7
M. Koester, A-P 7
Lawrence, Centen 7
Leonard, GCMS 7
J. Miller, Clint 7
Payne, Lex/Ridgv 7
Pettigrew, Centrl 7
L. Taylor, Mont 7
Lithgow, PBL 7
Tharp, BlRdge 7
Van Ostrand, A-P 7
Wall, Sulvn 7
Pitching
Player, School IP H ER ERA
A. Smith, Tuscl 32.0 29 4 0.88
Day, Tuscl 182.0 112 28 1.08
J. Jones, SltFrk 126.0 110 25 1.39
Warlow, LeRoy 33.0 24 7 1.48
T. Witruk, SJ-O 89.0 76 19 1.49
Z. Witruk, SJ-O 94.0 58 20 1.49
Frederick, ALAH 94.7 50 27 2.00
Adams, LeRoy 167.7 140 50 2.09
Enos, Fisher 32.7 30 10 2.14
McCord, B-H 122.0 134 40 2.29
Hotaling, Watsk 173.3 144 60 2.42
Eberle, GCMS 138.7 107 51 2.57
Armstrong, Clint 34.3 43 13 2.65
O. Sanders, Clint 148.7 168 57 2.68
Duncan, Unity 85.0 79 35 2.87
Eichelberger, Fisher 155.0 163 65 2.94
Cheely, VG/H 74.3 71 33 3.11
Cromwell, SJ-O 25.0 28 12 3.36
Daily, CG/B 113.3 147 61 3.77
Jordahl, Rantl 135.7 169 75 3.87
Russell, Urbana 38.0 43 21 3.87
Steinman, Unity 83.0 101 46 3.88
Hays, A-O 121.3 176 68 3.92
Warren, Milfrd 95.3 137 55 4.04
Adwell, PBL 77.7 127 46 4.14
Neuman, Oakwd 99.0 134 61 4.31
Jett, Hoop 116.7 174 75 4.50
Hollingsworth. ALAH 40.0 51 26 4.55
Dudley, GRF/C 36.3 65 25 4.82
Wunderlich, Mont 40.7 43 28 4.82
L. Taylor, Mont 121.0 142 85 4.92
Ray, VG/H 100.3 133 74 5.16
Wall, Sulvn 130.7 165 97 5.20
Sherrick, Rantl 45.3 58 34 5.25
McTaggart, IWest 26.3 52 20 5.32
Stevenson, Danvl 73.3 100 58 5.54
Harper, GRF/C 95.0 171 73 5.60
Bailey, Milfrd 71.3 113 58 5.69
Ester, BlRdge 157.0 161 135 6.02
S. Shafer, Arcola 114.0 156 98 6.02
Steinbaugh, GRF/C 58.7 112 52 6.21
Wheeler, M-S 37.0 62 34 6.43
Cheek, M-S 111.7 200 103 6.45
K. Shafer, Oakwd 86.7 127 81 6.54
Lincicum, CG/B 20.7 22 15 6.68
Wallis, Danvl 45.0 63 43 6.69
Razmus, GRF/C 22.3 23 22 6.91
Glenn, Urbana 37.0 56 29 7.31
Brackenhoff, BlRdge 23.7 40 25 7.39
Still, Sulvn 44.7 57 53 8.30
Nuckols, PBL 50.3 120 60 8.35
Vaughn, PBL 24.0 30 30 8.75
Tilstra, IWest 70.0 130 88 8.80
Dysart, Urbana 83.0 199 114 9.73
Pitching Wins
Day, Tuscl 27
Hotaling, Watsk 21
Adams, LeRoy 20
Frederick, ALAH 15
J. Jones, SltFrk 15
Jordahl, Rantl 15
Z. Witruk, SJ-O 15
Eichelberger, Fisher 14
Jett, Hoop 13
O. Sanders, Clint 13
T. Witruk, SJ-O 13
Harper, GRF/C 12
Duncan, Unity 11
Eberle, GCMS 10
Hays, A-O 10
McCord, B-H 10
Wall, Sulvn 10
L. Taylor, Mont 9
Cheely, VG/H 8
Dysart, Urbana 8
Ester, BlRdge 8
Gayheart, A-P 7
Warren, Milfrd 7
Dudley, GRF/C 6
Neuman, Oakwd 6
Ray, VG/H 6
Steinman, Unity 6
Stevenson, Danvl 6
Bailey, Milfrd 5
K. Shafer, Oakwd 5
S. Shafer, Arcola 5
Sherrick, Rantl 5
Armstrong, Clint 4
Cheek, M-S 4
Daily, CG/B 4
Enos, Fisher 4
A. Smith, Tuscl 4
Steinbaugh, GRF/C 4
Wheeler, M-S 4
Hollingsworth, ALAH 3
Lincicum, CG/B 3
Still, Sulvn 3
Tilstra, IWest 3
Wallis, Danvl 3
Warlow, LeRoy 3
Benton, A-O 2
Clow, LeRoy 2
Cromwell, SJ-O 2
Glenn, Urbana 2
Hunter, SltFrk 2
Lewis, SJ-O 2
McTaggart, IWest 2
Russell, Urbana 2
Shank, Danvl 2
Adwell, PBL 1
Brackenhoff, BlRdge 1
Hahn, LeRoy 1
G. Harris, B-H 1
Kile, T-C 1
Lafi, Centen 1
Le, Centen 1
Nuckols, PBL 1
Razmus, GRF/C 1
Sanford, Rantl 1
Shore, Hoop 1
Vaughn, PBL 1
Wunderlich, Mont 1
Strikeouts
Day, Tuscl 280
Hotaling, Watsk 278
Eberle, GCMS 261
Adams, LeRoy 170
Ester, BlRdge 156
Eichelberger, Fisher 155
Z. Witruk, SJ-O 133
O. Sanders, Clint 128
Daily, CG/B 126
J. Jones, SltFrk 109
Ray, VG/H 104
S. Shafer, Arcola 104
Jordahl, Rantl 97
L. Taylor, Mont 89
Jett, Hoop 88
McCord, B-H 88
T. Witruk, SJ-O 83
Frederick, ALAH 76
K. Shafer, Oakwd 69
Wall, Sulvn 69
Neuman, Oakwd 68
Warren, Milfrd 68
Cheely, VG/H 64
Russell, Urbana 57
Bailey, Milfrd 56
Stevenson, Danvl 55
Duncan, Unity 53
Cheek, M-S 51
Tilstra, IWest 51
Wunderlich, Mont 50
Hays, A-O 46
Steinman, Unity 44
Sherrick, Rantl 41
Harper, GRF/C 39
Warlow, LeRoy 34
Adwell, PBL 32
Nuckols, PBL 32
Armstrong, Clint 29
A. Smith, Tuscl 29
Wallis, Danvl 29
Dysart, Urbana 28
Vaughn, PBL 27
Razmus, GRF/C 22
Still, Sulvn 22
Hunter, SltFrk 21
Clow, LeRoy 20
Steinbaugh, GRF/C 20
Enos, Fisher 19
Lafi, Centen 18
Wheeler, M-S 18
Glenn, Urbana 17
Le, Centen 16
Lewis, SJ-O 16
Cromwell, SJ-O 15
Lincicum, CG/B 15
J. Russell, B-H 15
Dudley, GRF/C 14
McTaggart, IWest 14
Mc. Bielfeldt, GCMS 13
Hollingsworth, ALAH 13
Kile, T-C 13
T. Spelman, Arcola 11
Benton, A-O 9
Sanford, Rantl 9
Brackenhoff, BlRdge 6
G. Harris, B-H 5
Jacobs, Fisher 5
Phillips, T-C 5
Hahn, LeRoy 4
Lawrence, Centen 4
F. Selman, Arcola 3
Buchanan, BlRdge 2
Rose, VG/H 2
Wells, Oakwd 2
