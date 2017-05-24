Area prep statistics: Softball (May 25)

Batting

Player, School AB R H RBI AVG.

Dowling, SJ-O 110 66 74 64 .673

Dietzen, Schlrmn 57 xx 37 26 .649

Burton, Danvl 72 29 42 25 .583

K. Smith, LeRoy 118 46 68 50 .576

R. Miller, ALAH 73 25 41 37 .562

M. Miller, ALAH 75 33 42 43 .560

Newbanks, A-O 68 14 37 12 .544

Hardin, GRF/C 107 23 58 40 .542

Hicks, Danvl 63 7 34 22 .540

Coursey, SJ-O 89 29 47 48 .528

Day, Tuscl 114 21 60 62 .526

Bennett, T-C 79 26 41 30 .519

G. Harris, B-H 75 7 38 23 .507

Eberle, GCMS 72 21 36 14 .500

Kunkel, Lex/Ridgv 40 8 20 14 .500

R. Michal, Lex/Ridgv 34 2 17 12 .500

Stal, GRF/C 121 46 60 30 .496

Tatar, Rantl 94 27 46 42 .489

Trenkle, LeRoy 119 52 58 36 .487

Ho. Hambleton, A-P 81 25 39 30 .481

Pence, SJ-O 107 45 51 18 .477

N. Bates, Tuscl 115 44 54 23 .470

Gayheart, A-P 77 32 36 24 .468

Mattson, Urbana 77 27 36 24 .468

T. Spelman, Arcola 62 17 29 23 .468

Anderson, GRF/C 120 27 56 36 .467

Corum, ALAH 52 12 24 14 .462

Roe, A-P 50 25 23 19 .460

M. Bauer, Watsk 85 27 39 40 .459

Wendell, Danvl 46 13 21 12 .457

Pratt, Sulvn 88 35 40 24 .455

Sanford, Rantl 97 42 44 10 .454

Shelmadine, Tuscl 115 52 52 34 .452

My. Reedy, Mont 60 16 27 19 .450

Duncan, Unity 54 19 24 17 .444

M. Harris, Watsk 88 41 39 49 .443

Herschberger, ALAH 70 22 31 14 .443

K. Bauer, Watsk 93 32 41 29 .441

K. Johnson, GRF/C 102 37 45 35 .441

Cramer, Watsk 91 35 40 15 .440

E. Shick, T-C 66 24 29 6 .439

Cunningham, Danvl 55 22 24 17 .436

Dukeman, SJ-O 101 38 44 35 .436

Rutherford, Hoop 60 22 26 18 .433

Walsh, Tuscl 104 47 45 51 .433

Messman, Unity 88 27 38 15 .432

Taticek, Rantl 102 28 44 19 .431

K. Watkins, B-H 70 15 30 17 .429

Cheely, VG/H 94 34 40 40 .426

Reeves, Hoop 61 24 26 16 .426

J. Jones, SltFrk 80 19 34 15 .425

Hilderbrandt, Mont 92 28 39 18 .424

Bailey, Milfrd 78 15 33 19 .423

Young, Oakwd 64 13 27 20 .422

As. Clark, Tuscl 88 10 37 29 .420

Elliot, Westvl 84 17 35 19 .417

Wright, Urbana 70 23 29 25 .414

Dudley, GRF/C 104 27 43 18 .413

Kauffman, ALAH 75 30 31 16 .413

Wallis, Danvl 68 21 28 24 .412

Risinger, LeRoy 112 12 46 25 .411

Strack, CG/B 56 11 23 9 .411

Benton, A-O 78 27 32 8 .410

S. Turner, Oakwd 96 20 39 28 .406

Ha. Hambleton, A-P 57 21 23 22 .404

Mowrey, Milfrd 94 25 38 13 .404

Sermersheim, Schlrmn 47 xx 19 11 .404

A. Taylor, Clint 99 27 39 23 .402

Wendling, Unity 102 31 41 22 .402

K. Jones, CG/B 65 15 26 3 .400

A. Koester, Tuscl 100 25 40 42 .400

Tilstra, IWest 45 14 18 13 .400

Harper, GRF/C 98 26 39 14 .398

Hunter, SltFrk 78 18 31 18 .397

Knudsen, Unity 53 20 21 17 .396

Pendelton, Danvl 61 12 24 14 .393

Small, Hoop 61 16 24 17 .393

Phillips, T-C 69 29 27 11 .391

K. Davis, SltFrk 52 8 21 27 .389

Gilbert, BlRdge 36 1 14 11 .389

Standish, Lex/Ridgv 36 14 14 8 .389

Randall, Hoop 49 12 19 3 .388

F. Spelman, Arcola 67 15 26 16 .388

Scott, M-S 75 12 29 18 .387

K. Shafer, Oakwd 88 17 34 21 .386

Enos, Fisher 104 19 40 23 .385

Lafi, Centen 52 21 20 9 .385

Steinbaugh, GRF/C 104 41 40 36 .385

Place, SJ-O 99 25 38 11 .384

S. Shafer, Arcola 73 27 28 9 .384

Frerichs, SJ-O 94 30 36 23 .383

Tuttle, Sulvn 94 32 36 16 .383

Dulin, Sulvn 92 32 35 30 .380

Fairley, IWest 50 13 19 16 .380

Ruppert, Sulvn 71 7 27 29 .380

Pickett, Hoop 69 21 26 26 .377

Oyer, PBL 85 21 32 23 .376

B. Martin, Hoop 64 25 24 15 .375

Payne, Lex/Ridgv 40 17 15 7 .375

Ring, Tuscl 80 15 30 10 .375

Wells, Oakwd 64 16 24 16 .375

Fredrickson, Fisher 116 33 43 23 .371

Jordahl, Rantl 89 15 33 24 .371

Montez, Hoop 35 6 13 8 .371

Shepherd, Rantl 46 11 17 9 .370

M. Williams, LeRoy 81 23 30 18 .370

Winslow, GRF/C 90 22 33 25 .367

Nuckols, PBL 85 12 31 17 .365

Powell, Unity 52 12 19 18 .365

Clanton, Fisher 99 37 36 27 .364

Stiers, IWest 44 2 16 14 .364

Vaughn, PBL 66 14 24 12 .364

M. Koester, A-P 58 5 21 7 .362

Ray, VG/H 98 34 35 17 .357

L. Tingley, B-H 42 15 15 10 .357

Burch, SJ-O 104 30 37 43 .356

Blackford, Oakwd 96 21 34 25 .354

Warren, Milfrd 82 19 29 20 .354

Winters, Westvl 48 6 17 14 .354

Al. Clark, Tuscl 85 30 30 22 .353

Gerdes, PBL 85 20 30 17 .353

Miethe, Westvl 68 19 24 11 .353

Nelson, B-H 68 22 24 14 .353

Fauver, SltFrk 71 18 18 .352

Warlow, LeRoy 88 21 31 22 .352

Brewer, SltFrk 77 15 27 13 .351

Blickensderfer, CG/B 60 13 21 6 .350

Hays, A-O 80 8 28 22 .350

Howe, Westvl 40 11 14 1 .350

Daily, CG/B 63 4 22 18 .349

Eichelberger, Fisher 83 25 29 10 .349

Myers, Westvl 55 7 19 9 .345

Schroeder, IWewst 29 11 10 4 .345

Hankey, Watsk 96 23 33 21 .344

Kirkland, A-O 61 11 21 11 .344

Habing, Milfrd 67 21 23 9 .343

Van Ostrand, A-P 70 16 24 7 .343

Edenburn, Unity 88 19 20 20 .341

Graver, SJ-O 103 33 35 32 .340

Nofziger, M-S 71 15 24 4 .338

Mixell, VG/H 101 30 34 24 .337

L. Taylor, Mont 86 23 29 7 .337

Bankhead, Danvl 33 19 11 3 .333

M. Davis, B-H 72 14 24 11 .333

Hiinton, Mont 75 24 25 8 .333

Howard, GRF/C 96 24 32 18 .333

Luchinski, Centen 51 20 17 19 .333

Thompson, Watsl 51 13 17 9 .333

A. Turner, Rantl 84 23 28 11 .333

May, Fisher 91 32 30 13 .330

Eller, Westvl 73 6 24 13 .329

Steinman, Unity 76 13 25 21 .329

T. Witruk, SJ-O 67 19 22 27 .328

A. Wright, CG/B 58 10 19 9 .328

Schluter, A-P 49 14 16 6 .327

T. Wilson, Clint 77 17 25 22 .325

Hawkins, B-H 68 20 22 13 .324

C. Bennett, Milfrd 68 12 22 10 .323

Sherrick, Rantl 87 21 28 12 .322

Barr, SltFrk 69 21 22 19 .319

Schroeder, IWest 47 14 15 8 .319

Glenn, Urbana 41 11 13 8 .317

Lindenmeyer, Arcola 60 9 19 9 .317

Fritch, Milfrd 70 15 22 16 .314

Hood, Fisher 86 16 27 22 .314

Whorrall, B-H 70 22 22 8 .314

Harrison, VG/H 93 24 29 15 .312

Kotcher, SltFrk 77 15 24 14 .312

Edwards, B-H 61 14 19 14 .311

Hollloman, VG/H 87 17 27 30 .310

Mc. Bielfedt, GCMS 55 12 17 7 .309

Wanserski, BlRdge 55 8 17 1 .309

Bowers, Centrl 36 10 11 3 .306

McEwen, Milfrd 49 9 15 11 .306

Terven, Fisher 98 21 30 22 .306

Diepholz, Sulvn 46 31 14 6 .304

Fauser, B-H 72 19 22 19 .306

Garcia, A-O 66 13 20 18 .303

Ro. Dupont-Barlow, Clint 86 23 26 28 .302

Hollingsworth, ALAH 50 17 15 9 .300



Stolen Bases

N. Bates, Tuscl 39

Pence, SJ-O 37

Dukeman, SJ-O 33

Pratt, Sulvn 28

Poulter, SJ-O 27

Cramer, Watsk 26

Gayheart, A-P 26

B. Martin, Hoop 26

Qualls, LeRoy 25

Ro. Dupont-Barlow, Clint 22

Tuttle, Sulvn 22

Ho, Hambleton, A-P 21

Roe, A-P 21

Coursey, SJ-O 20

Dowling, SJ-O 20

Dulin, Sulvn 19

Wright, Urbana 19

Trenkle, LeRoy 18

Defries, LeRoy 16

Ry. Dupont-Barlow, Clint 16

Frerichs, SJ-O 16

Ray, VG/H 16

K. Smith, LeRoy 16

Steinbaugh, GRF/C 16

Tharp, BlRdge 16

Harper, GRF/C 15

Messman, Unity 15

Mowrey, Milfrd 15

Dudley, GRF/c 14

Graver, SJ-O 14

M. Miller, ALAH 14

Van Ostrand, A-P 14

K. Johnson, GRF/C 13

K. Jones, CG/B 13

Lafi, Centen 13

M. Sanders, Urbana 13

Stal, GRF/C 13

Carney, IWest 12

Grammer, BlRdge 12

Ha. Hambleton, A-P 12

Hilderbrandt, Mont 12

Taticek, Rantl 12

K. White, Urbana 12

Clinton, GCMS 11

Diepholz, Sulvn 11

Habing, Milfrd 11

Hanshew, LeRoy 11

Kirkland, A-O 11

Thompson, Oakwd 11

Clanton, Fisher 10

M. Harris, Watsk 10

Hinton, Mont 10

Neuman, Oakwd 10

R. Miller, ALAH 10

Payne, Lex/Ridgv 10

Pickett, Hoop 10

Rutherford, Hoop 10

Sanford, Rantl 10

Strack, CG/B 10

Bagnell, LeRoy 9

Crowe, SJ-O 9

Hn. Foran, CG/B 9

Frederickson, Fisher 9

May, Fisher 9

Nelson, B-H 9

Reeves, Hoop 9

Sheppard, Hoop 9

Sherrick, Rantl 9

T. Spelman, Arcola 9

M. Williams, LeRoy 9

Clow. LeRoy 8

Edenburn, Unity 8

Flintroy, Urbana 8

Hardin, GRF/C 8

Howard, GRF/C 8

Mellor, Arcola 8

Nofziger, M-S 8

Randall, Hoop 8

S. Smith, SJ-O 8

F. Spelman, Arcola 8

A. Turner, Rantl 8

Warren, Milfrd 8

Whorrall, B-H 8

Andrews, Rantl 7

Benton, A-O 7

Brackenhoff, BlRdge 7

Duncan, Unity 7

Fauver, SltFrk 7

Hanlin, LeRoy 7

Hawkins, B-H 7

Heitz, CG/B 7

Luchinski, Centen 7

Lucht, Milfrd 7

Place, SJ-O 7

Schluter, A-P 7

S. Shafer, Arcola 7

Shelmadine, Tuscl 7

Standish, Lex/Ridgv 7

L. Taylor, Mont 7

Wendling, Unity 7

M. White, LeRoy 7

Lo. Acree, M-S 6

Ballard, CG/B 6

C. Bennett, Milfrd 6

Corum, ALAH 6

J. Davis, Centen 6

M. Davis, B-H 6

Feller, Urbana 6

Matson, Urbana 6

Powell, Unity 6

Spoerer, M-S 6

Still, Sulvn 6

Tilstra, IWest 6

Walton, Rantl 6

K. Watkins, B-H 6

Warner, Unity 6

Winslow, GRF/C 6

Allen, VG/H 5

Baker, VG/H 5

Bassett, Sulvn 5

Brewer, SltFrk 5

H. Campbell, A-O 5

Edwards, B-H 5

Fairley, IWest 5

Hadden, Fisher 5

Knudsen, Unity 5

Kunkel, Lex/Ridgv 5

Mojonnier, B-H 5

Perkins, A-O 5

Stiers, IWest 5

L. Tingley, B-H 5

Weiss, Centen 5

T. Witruk, SJ-O 5



Home Runs

Dowling, SJ-O 21

Tatar, Rantl 14

Day, Tuscl 10

M. Harris, Watsk 10

Cheely, VG/H 9

Clanton, Fisher 9

Dukeman, SJ-O 9

M. Williams, Urbana 9

T. Bennett, T-C 8

Burch, SJ-O 8

M. Miller, ALAH 8

R. Miller, ALAH 8

K. Smith, LeRoy 8

Pickett, Hoop 7

Coursey, SJ-O 6

Dietzen, Schlrmn 6

Eversole, VG/H 6

Shelmadine, Tuscl 6

Trenkle, LeRoy 6

S. Turner, Oakwd 6

Walsh, Tuscl 6

K. Bauer, Watsk 5

Fredrickson, Fisher 5

Hilderbrandt, Mont 5

A. Koester, Tuscl 5

Wallis, Danvl 5

Wright, Urbana 5

Bassett, Sulvn 4

M. Bauer, Watsk 4

Burton, Danvl 4

Al. Clark, Tuscl 4

Ro. Dupont-Barlow, Clint 4

Ho. Hambleton, A-P 4

G. Harris, B-H 4

Bailey, Milfrd 3

Caldwell, Centrl 3

As. Clark, Tuscl 3

Clow. LeRoy 3

Daily, CG/B 3

Gayheart, A-P 3

Hawkins, B-H 3

Holloman, VG/H 3

Knudsen, Unity 3

Loschen, Unity 3

Pendelton, Danvl 3

Ray, VG/H 3

Ruppert, Sulvn 3

Rutherford, Hoop 3

Steinbaugh, GRF/C 3

A. Taylor, Clint 3

M. Williams, LeRoy 3

Anderson, GRF/C 2

Barr, SltFrk 2

Mc. Bielfeldt, GCMS 2

Mk. Bielfeldt, GCMS 2

Blackford, Oakwd 2

H. Campbell, A-O 2

Ry. Dupont-Barlow, Clint 2

Elliot, Westvl 2

P. Frerichs, Oakwd 2

N. Harris, Watsk 2

H. Johnson, B-H 2

K. Johnson, GRF/C 2

Linder, Hoop 2

B. Martin, Hoop 2

May, Fisher 2

Messman, Unity 2

Mixell, VG/H 2

Powell, ALAH 2

Randall, Hoop 2

Scott, M-S 2

K. Shafer, Oakwd 2

F. Spelman, Arcola 2

T. Spelman, Arcola 2

Spivey, Unity 2

Steinman, Unity 2

Stevenson, Danvl 2

K. Watkins, B-H 2

Wendling, Unity 2

T. Witruk, SJ-O 2



RBI

Dowling, SJ-O 64

Day, Tuscl 62

Walsh, Tuscl 51

K. Smith, LeRoy 50

M. Harris, Watsk 49

Coursey, SJ-O 48

Burch, SJ-O 43

M. Miller, ALAH 43

A. Koester, Tuscl 42

Tatar, Rantl 42

M. Bauer, Watsk 40

Cheely, VG/H 40

Hardin, GRF/C 40

R. Miller, ALAH 37

Anderson, GRF/C 36

Steinbaugh, GRF/C 36

Trenkle, LeRoy 36

Dukeman, SJ-O 35

K. Johnson, GRF/C 35

Shelmadine, Tuscl 34

Graver, SJ-O 32

T. Bennett, T-C 30

Dulin, Sulvn 30

Ho, Hambleton, A-P 30

Holloman, VG/H 30

Stal, GRF/C 30

K. Bauer, Watsk 29

As. Clark, Tuscl 29

Ruppert, Sulvn 29

Ro. Dupont-Barlow, Clint 28

Eversole, VG/H 28

S. Turner, Oakwd 28

M. Williams, Urbana 28

Clanton, Fisher 27

K. Davis, SltFrk 27

T. Witruk, SJ-O 27

Dietzen, Schlrmn 26

Pickett, Hoop 26

Blackford, Oakwd 25

Burton, Danvl 25

Feller, Urbana 25

Hardin, GRF 25

Jordahl, Rantl 25

Millington, A-O 25

Risinger, LeRoy 25

Winslow, GRF/C 25

Wright, Urbana 25

Gayheart, A-P 24

Matson, Urbana 24

Mixell, VG/H 24

Pratt, Sulvn 24

Wallis, Danvl 24

Bassett, Sulvn 23

N. Bates, Tuscl 23

Clow, LeRoy 23

Enos, Fisher 23

Fredrickson, Fisher 23

Frerichs, SJ-O 23

G. Harris, B-H 23

Oyer, PBL 23

T. Spelman, Arcola 23

A. Taylor, Clint 23

Al. Clark, Tuscl 22

Ha. Hambleton, A-P 22

N. Harris, Watsk 22

Hays, A-O 22

Hicks, Danvl 22

Hood, Fisher 22

Terven, Fisher 22

Warlow, LeRoy 22

Wendling, Unity 22

T. Wilson, Clint 22

Hankey, Watsk 21

Polen, Clint 21

K. Shafer, Oakwd 21

Steinman, Unity 21

Caldwell, Centrl 20

Edenburn, Unity 20

Powell, ALAH 20

Warren, Milfrd 20

Young, Oakwd 20

Bailey, Milfrd 19

Barr, SltFrk 19

Elliot, Westvl 19

Fauser, Rantl 19

Luchinski, Centen 19

My. Reedy, Mont 19

Roe. A-P 19

M. Sanders, Urbana 19

Spoerer, M-S 19

Taticek, Rantl 19

A. Campbell, VG/H 18

H. Campbell, A-O 18

Daily, CG/B 18

Dudley, GRF/C 18

Fauver, SltFrk 18

Garcia, A-O 18

Hilderbrandt, Mont 18

Howard, GRF/C 18

Hunter, SltFrk 18

Oberheim, Mont 18

Pence, SJ-O 18

Powell, Unity 18

Rutherford, Hoop 18

Scott, M-S 18

M. Williams, LeRoy 18

Cunningham, Danvl 17

Duncan, Unity 17

Gerdes, PBL 17

Hanshew, LeRoy 17

Knudsen, Unity 17

Lucht, Milfrd 17

Nuckols, PBL 17

Ray, VG/H 17

Richardson, SltFrk 17

Small, Hoop 17

K. Watkins, B-H 17

Fairley, IWest 16

Fritch, Milfrd 16

Grammer, BlRdge 16

Hotaling, Watsk 16

Kauffman, ALAH 16

Kirby, Centen 16

McNaught, M-S 16

Reeves, Hoop 16

F. Spelman, Arcola 16

Tuttle, Sulvn 16

Wells, Oakwd 16

Wichus, Mont 16

Cramer, Watsk 15

Frederick, ALAH 15

P. Frerichs, Oakwd 15

Harrison, VG/H 15

J. Jones, SltFrk 15

Loschen, Unity 15

B. Martin, Hoop 15

Messman, Unity 15

Zeigler, BlRdge 15

Corum, ALAH 14

Eberle, GCMS 14

Edwards, B-H 14

Harper, GRF/C 14

Herscherger, ALAH 14

Kotcher, SltFrk 14

Kunkel, Lex/Ridgv 14

Nelson, B-H 14

Pendelton, Danvl 14

Mz. Reedy, Mont 14

Stiers, IWest 14

Winters, Westvl 14

Lo. Acree, M-S 13

Mk. Bielfedt, GCMS 13

Brewer, SltFrk 13

Eller, Westvl 13

Hafner, Oakwd 13

Hawkins, B-H 13

Linder, Hoop 13

May, Fisher 13

Mowrey, Milfrd 13

Tilstra, IWest 13

Britton, Sulvn 12

Dubson, Unity 12

Ry. Dupont-Barlow, Clint 12

Ester, BlRdge 12

Hadden, Fisher 12

H. Johnson, B-H 12

R. Michal, Lex/Ridgv 12

Neuman, Oakwd 12

Newbanks, A-O 12

Sands, SltFrk 12

Sherrick, Rantl 12

Thompson, Oakwd 12

Vaughn, PBL 12

Wendell, Danvl 12

Brackenhoff, BlRdge 11

M. Davis, B-H 11

Fisher, BlRdge 11

Fulton, Arcola 11

Gilbert, BlRdge 11

Kile, T-C 11

Kirkland, A-O 11

Lawson, PBL 11

McEwen, Milfrd 11

Menacher, Mont 11

Miethe, Westvl 11

Phillips, T-C 11

Place, SJ-O 11

Rutledge, GCMS 11

Sermersheim, Schlrmn 11

A. Turner, Rantl 11

G. Allen, VG/H 10

C. Bennett, Milfrd 10

Cutra, IWest 10

Eichelberger, Fisher 10

Isaacs, BlRdge 10

James, Urbana 10

Lange, Westvl 10

Moody, GCMS 10

Owens, Fisher 10

Ring, Tuscl 10

Sanford, Rantl 10

Stevenson, Danvl 10

Thompson, Watsk 10

L. Tingley, B-H 10

Wheeler, M-S 10

Habing, Milfrd 9

Hollngsworth, ALAH 9

Lafi, Centen 9

Lindenmeyer, Arcola 9

Meimen, GCMS 9

Mellor, Arcola 9

Myers, Westvl 9

Perkins, A-O 9

Peters, Watsk 9

Qualls, LeRoy 9

S. Shafer, Arcola 9

Shepherd, Rantl 9

Sheppard, Hoop 9

A. Smith, Tuscl 9

M. Smith, Urbana 9

Strack, CG/B 9

A. Wright, CG/B 9

Benton, A-O 8

Eckerty, GCMS 8

Glenn, Urbana 8

Hinton, Mont 8

Montez, Hoop 8

Schroeder, IWest 8

Standish, Lex/Ridgv 8

Walton, Rantl 8

White, Urbana 8

Whorrall, B-H 8

Andrews, Rant 7

Ankenbrand, Hoop 7

Ballard, CG/b 7

Mc. Bielfedt, GCMS 7

Buchanan, BlRdge 7

Comstock, ALAH 7

Cox, Danvl 7

Fitzsimmons, A-P 7

Gorad, Schlrmn 7

Hunter, Rantl 7

Hyde, Danvl 7

M. Koester, A-P 7

Lawrence, Centen 7

Leonard, GCMS 7

J. Miller, Clint 7

Payne, Lex/Ridgv 7

Pettigrew, Centrl 7

L. Taylor, Mont 7

Lithgow, PBL 7

Tharp, BlRdge 7

Van Ostrand, A-P 7

Wall, Sulvn 7

Pitching

Player, School IP H ER ERA

A. Smith, Tuscl 32.0 29 4 0.88

Day, Tuscl 182.0 112 28 1.08

J. Jones, SltFrk 126.0 110 25 1.39

Warlow, LeRoy 33.0 24 7 1.48

T. Witruk, SJ-O 89.0 76 19 1.49

Z. Witruk, SJ-O 94.0 58 20 1.49

Frederick, ALAH 94.7 50 27 2.00

Adams, LeRoy 167.7 140 50 2.09

Enos, Fisher 32.7 30 10 2.14

McCord, B-H 122.0 134 40 2.29

Hotaling, Watsk 173.3 144 60 2.42

Eberle, GCMS 138.7 107 51 2.57

Armstrong, Clint 34.3 43 13 2.65

O. Sanders, Clint 148.7 168 57 2.68

Duncan, Unity 85.0 79 35 2.87

Eichelberger, Fisher 155.0 163 65 2.94

Cheely, VG/H 74.3 71 33 3.11

Cromwell, SJ-O 25.0 28 12 3.36

Daily, CG/B 113.3 147 61 3.77

Jordahl, Rantl 135.7 169 75 3.87

Russell, Urbana 38.0 43 21 3.87

Steinman, Unity 83.0 101 46 3.88

Hays, A-O 121.3 176 68 3.92

Warren, Milfrd 95.3 137 55 4.04

Adwell, PBL 77.7 127 46 4.14

Neuman, Oakwd 99.0 134 61 4.31

Jett, Hoop 116.7 174 75 4.50

Hollingsworth. ALAH 40.0 51 26 4.55

Dudley, GRF/C 36.3 65 25 4.82

Wunderlich, Mont 40.7 43 28 4.82

L. Taylor, Mont 121.0 142 85 4.92

Ray, VG/H 100.3 133 74 5.16

Wall, Sulvn 130.7 165 97 5.20

Sherrick, Rantl 45.3 58 34 5.25

McTaggart, IWest 26.3 52 20 5.32

Stevenson, Danvl 73.3 100 58 5.54

Harper, GRF/C 95.0 171 73 5.60

Bailey, Milfrd 71.3 113 58 5.69

Ester, BlRdge 157.0 161 135 6.02

S. Shafer, Arcola 114.0 156 98 6.02

Steinbaugh, GRF/C 58.7 112 52 6.21

Wheeler, M-S 37.0 62 34 6.43

Cheek, M-S 111.7 200 103 6.45

K. Shafer, Oakwd 86.7 127 81 6.54

Lincicum, CG/B 20.7 22 15 6.68

Wallis, Danvl 45.0 63 43 6.69

Razmus, GRF/C 22.3 23 22 6.91

Glenn, Urbana 37.0 56 29 7.31

Brackenhoff, BlRdge 23.7 40 25 7.39

Still, Sulvn 44.7 57 53 8.30

Nuckols, PBL 50.3 120 60 8.35

Vaughn, PBL 24.0 30 30 8.75

Tilstra, IWest 70.0 130 88 8.80

Dysart, Urbana 83.0 199 114 9.73



Pitching Wins

Day, Tuscl 27

Hotaling, Watsk 21

Adams, LeRoy 20

Frederick, ALAH 15

J. Jones, SltFrk 15

Jordahl, Rantl 15

Z. Witruk, SJ-O 15

Eichelberger, Fisher 14

Jett, Hoop 13

O. Sanders, Clint 13

T. Witruk, SJ-O 13

Harper, GRF/C 12

Duncan, Unity 11

Eberle, GCMS 10

Hays, A-O 10

McCord, B-H 10

Wall, Sulvn 10

L. Taylor, Mont 9

Cheely, VG/H 8

Dysart, Urbana 8

Ester, BlRdge 8

Gayheart, A-P 7

Warren, Milfrd 7

Dudley, GRF/C 6

Neuman, Oakwd 6

Ray, VG/H 6

Steinman, Unity 6

Stevenson, Danvl 6

Bailey, Milfrd 5

K. Shafer, Oakwd 5

S. Shafer, Arcola 5

Sherrick, Rantl 5

Armstrong, Clint 4

Cheek, M-S 4

Daily, CG/B 4

Enos, Fisher 4

A. Smith, Tuscl 4

Steinbaugh, GRF/C 4

Wheeler, M-S 4

Hollingsworth, ALAH 3

Lincicum, CG/B 3

Still, Sulvn 3

Tilstra, IWest 3

Wallis, Danvl 3

Warlow, LeRoy 3

Benton, A-O 2

Clow, LeRoy 2

Cromwell, SJ-O 2

Glenn, Urbana 2

Hunter, SltFrk 2

Lewis, SJ-O 2

McTaggart, IWest 2

Russell, Urbana 2

Shank, Danvl 2

Adwell, PBL 1

Brackenhoff, BlRdge 1

Hahn, LeRoy 1

G. Harris, B-H 1

Kile, T-C 1

Lafi, Centen 1

Le, Centen 1

Nuckols, PBL 1

Razmus, GRF/C 1

Sanford, Rantl 1

Shore, Hoop 1

Vaughn, PBL 1

Wunderlich, Mont 1



Strikeouts

Day, Tuscl 280

Hotaling, Watsk 278

Eberle, GCMS 261

Adams, LeRoy 170

Ester, BlRdge 156

Eichelberger, Fisher 155

Z. Witruk, SJ-O 133

O. Sanders, Clint 128

Daily, CG/B 126

J. Jones, SltFrk 109

Ray, VG/H 104

S. Shafer, Arcola 104

Jordahl, Rantl 97

L. Taylor, Mont 89

Jett, Hoop 88

McCord, B-H 88

T. Witruk, SJ-O 83

Frederick, ALAH 76

K. Shafer, Oakwd 69

Wall, Sulvn 69

Neuman, Oakwd 68

Warren, Milfrd 68

Cheely, VG/H 64

Russell, Urbana 57

Bailey, Milfrd 56

Stevenson, Danvl 55

Duncan, Unity 53

Cheek, M-S 51

Tilstra, IWest 51

Wunderlich, Mont 50

Hays, A-O 46

Steinman, Unity 44

Sherrick, Rantl 41

Harper, GRF/C 39

Warlow, LeRoy 34

Adwell, PBL 32

Nuckols, PBL 32

Armstrong, Clint 29

A. Smith, Tuscl 29

Wallis, Danvl 29

Dysart, Urbana 28

Vaughn, PBL 27

Razmus, GRF/C 22

Still, Sulvn 22

Hunter, SltFrk 21

Clow, LeRoy 20

Steinbaugh, GRF/C 20

Enos, Fisher 19

Lafi, Centen 18

Wheeler, M-S 18

Glenn, Urbana 17

Le, Centen 16

Lewis, SJ-O 16

Cromwell, SJ-O 15

Lincicum, CG/B 15

J. Russell, B-H 15

Dudley, GRF/C 14

McTaggart, IWest 14

Mc. Bielfeldt, GCMS 13

Hollingsworth, ALAH 13

Kile, T-C 13

T. Spelman, Arcola 11

Benton, A-O 9

Sanford, Rantl 9

Brackenhoff, BlRdge 6

G. Harris, B-H 5

Jacobs, Fisher 5

Phillips, T-C 5

Hahn, LeRoy 4

Lawrence, Centen 4

F. Selman, Arcola 3

Buchanan, BlRdge 2

Rose, VG/H 2

Wells, Oakwd 2

NOTE: Schools not listed are ones whose coaches did not submit information. Honor roll updates should be faxed to The News-Gazette (217) 373-7401 or e-mail to bjones@news-gazette.com.