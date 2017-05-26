Postseason title game baseball and softball capsules

Mahomet isn’t the only town where an area baseball or softball team will play for postseason hardware Saturday. A look at the other sectional or regional title games:

Baseball

Class 4A

Rock Island Regional title game

Danville (21-10) vs. Moline (21-12), 1 p.m.

Top-seeded Danville rallied to earn a 4-3 come-from-behind win against No. 8 United Township on Wednesday. DeVante Hicks, Ernest Plummer and the other Vikings are trying to win the program’s first regional title since 2012 when they take on No. 4 Moline, which easily defeated Rock Island 13-2 on Thursday. The winner moves on to face either Normal West (20-14) or Normal Community (20-9) at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a sectional semifinal game at Jack Horenberger Field on the Illinois Wesleyan University campus in Bloomington.

Class 3A

Mount Zion Regional title game

Champaign Central (26-9-1) vs. Mount Zion (23-7), 11 a.m.

Champaign Central, the third seed, will try to take down the second-seeded Braves on Mount Zion’s home field. John Staab’s Maroons delivered a walk-off win on Thursday, knocking off No. 6 Mattoon 4-3 in eight innings, while Mount Zion cruised past Decatur MacArthur 11-1 on Wednesday. Jake Beesley, Cade Sestak and the rest of Central’s steady lineup will try to win the program’s second straight regional title. Win and Central advances to play either Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (28-7) or Rochester (26-9) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in a sectional semifinal game at Chatham Glenwood.

Class 2A

Tuscola Sectional title game

St. Joseph-Ogden (24-7) vs. Paris (29-5), 11 a.m.

The Spartans pounded Paxton-Buckley-Loda 15-0 in four innings to win Thursday’s first sectional semifinal game. Colton Hale is the projected starting pitcher Saturday for SJ-O, which is striving for its third consecutive sectional title. Paris knocked off Tri-Valley 6-0 in Thursday’s second sectional semifinal game. Saturday’s winner at Ervin Park moves on to play either Quincy Notre Dame (20-12) or Pleasant Plains (30-6) at 6 p.m. on Monday in a super-sectional game at Claude Kracik Field on the campus of Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield.

Class 1A

Schlarman Sectional title game

Oakwood (20-11-1) vs. Decatur Lutheran (20-7), 11 a.m.

The Comets have rallied in each of their last two postseason victories, with Lukas Hoshauer driving in Hunter Phelps on a walk-off single in a 4-3 win on Thursday night against Argenta-Oreana in a sectional semifinal. Chase Vinson and Skylar Bolton are the other big bats for first-year coach Ryan McFarland, who has Oakwood on the verge of the program’s first sectional title since 2004. Oakwood will try to extend its winning streak to seven games Saturday at Danville Stadium. Up next for the winner? A super-sectional game against either Peoria Heights (20-5) or Tremont (25-7) at 11 a.m. on Monday at Jack Horenberger Field on the Illinois Wesleyan University campus in Bloomington.

Softball

Class 3A

Rantoul Regional title game

Rantoul (22-10) vs. Chatham Glenwood (22-10), 11 a.m.

The third-seeded Eagles proved they could win low-scoring games with their 3-2 triumph against Lincoln in Tuesday’s regional semifinal game at Wabash Park. Rantoul will try to keep its winning ways intact at its home diamond. Lindsay Jordahl and Brianna Tatar are the leaders for Rantoul, which will try to stifle the second-seeded Titans. Mahomet-Seymour couldn’t do that on Wednesday, with Chatham Glenwood winning 6-2. Saturday’s winner gets either Mattoon (21-7) or Mount Zion (24-7) at 4:30 p.m. next Tuesday in a sectional semifinal game at Chatham Glenwood.

Clinton Regional title game

Clinton (17-14) vs. Rochester (26-7-1), 11 a.m.

The fourth-seeded Maroons showed their offensive capabilities with a 14-0 victory against Jacksonville on Wednesday in a regional semifinal win. They’ll need their bats to come alive again on their home field against the top-seeded Rockets, who overwhelmed Springfield Lanphier 19-4 in a regional semifinal win on Tuesday. If Clinton pulls the upset, the Maroons advance to the second sectional semifinal game at Chatham Glenwood next Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. against Effingham (19-9).

Class 2A

Maroa-Forsyth Sectional title game

St. Joseph-Ogden (32-4) vs. Eureka (29-1), 11 a.m.

The Spartans won their first two postseason games by a combined score of 29-0 before edging Bloomington Central Catholic 3-2 in a sectional semifinal at Village Park in Forsyth on Tuesday. Bailey Dowling, Andrea Coursey and the rest of SJ-O’s high-powered lineup will try to push across some runs against likely Eureka starter Quincy Boschulte, who struck out 10 in a complete game during the Hornets’ 7-1 win against Unity in Tuesday night’s second sectional semifinal game. Win and SJ-O advances to the Elite Eight for the third straight season, playing either Buffalo Tri-City (31-1) or Williamsville (33-1) at 11 a.m. on Monday in Athens.

Class 1A

Okaw Valley Sectional title game

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (21-3) vs. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg (28-4), 11 a.m.

The Knights have relied on their strong hitting all season. They’ll need big games from usual suspects like Mycaela Miller and Reagan Miller in the batter’s box Saturday in Bethany, while Shelby Frederick will look to stymie the Hatchets’ offense. If ALAH can earn the program’s first sectional title since 2004 — when it was just Lovington-Arthur — the Knights will play either two-time defending state champion Hardin Calhoun (30-8) or Camp Point Central (29-7) at 11 a.m. Monday in a super-sectional game at the University of Illinois-Springfield.