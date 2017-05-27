Eagles' surprising season ends in regional final

RANTOUL — This season did not go exactly as Travis Flesner had planned. It went even better.

Juggling a roster loaded with youth, including five freshman starters, and starting just a pair of seniors most games, the Rantoul softball coach — along with some of the players — figured 2018 was going to be the year the Eagles would hit their stride.

It was the 2017 club, however, that surprised many with how quickly it developed and improved throughout the season. The Eagles progressed a year earlier than expected, winning 22 games to claim a No. 3 seed in the postseason, in which they reached Saturday’s Class 3A Rantoul Regional championship game.

Rantoul fell 7-3 to Chatham Glenwood in the title game to end its surprising season. And it was the absence of two of those key freshman starters out with injuries — Kristen Fauser (right arm) and Madisyn Walton (concussion) — that proved to be critical factors in the Eagles’ loss.

“We had some injuries,” Flesner said. “Talking to (Fauser’s) parents and realizing how bad she was hurt at night and in the mornings (is why we sat her). And I agree 100 percent with them because she was hurting bad. … She wants to play as bad as anybody, but I knew it wasn’t good to keep her out there.

“(Walton) was cleared to play (Saturday), but that’s a long time being off (14 days) without seeing anything live to jump in there.”

The Eagles (22-11) didn’t just miss Fauser’s defense — two of Rantoul’s four errors came in the outfield. Flesner also wished he could have had her bat at his disposal, which would have added some much-needed pop to a lineup in search of more power to back up Brianna Tatar.

Rantoul’s senior third baseman/catcher, a Danville Area Community College signee, smoked a solo home run in the first inning for a quick 1-0 lead.

After seeing her launch that bomb, the Titans took the bat out of her hands, pitching around her with two consecutive four-pitch walks in a pair of key situations — once in the third inning with a runner on second and again in the fifth with runners on second and third.

“Their strategy was the right one, but nine times out of 10 that’s going to bite them because Mack’s going to get a hit and make a team pay,” Flesner said of three-hole hitter Mackenzie Taticek who was hitting behind Tatar. “I was fine with them walking her. … Mack is a better hitter than what she got (Saturday).”

The Titans (23-10) capitalized on Rantoul’s first error of the day in the second inning to tie the game at 1 before opening it up with a four-run third inning. A pair of RBI doubles — one off the bat of Carolyn Franke that scored two — preceded the frame’s final run, provided by another Eagles error to give Glenwood a 5-1 edge.

Another outfield error in the fourth increased the Titans’ lead to 6-1 before Taticek and Hailey Hunter plated runs in the fifth and sixth frames, respectively. After Glenwood added an insurance run, the Eagles’ two-out comeback bid ended with runners stranded at first and second.

Despite the loss, Rantoul saw a marked improvement from a 14-21-1 squad that struggled to gain its footing in 2016.

“I wouldn’t trade this team for anything,” Flesner said. “This is the team that worked hard and was fun. This is, by far, the best team overall (that I’ve had) with those two characteristics. I’m not saying they’re the best team we ever had, but overall, for being fun to be around, working hard and being coachable, it’s definitely the best team.

“They just kept working and working. … It was fun to watch. It was an entire season of working hard and finding each other. We never had a down moment where I thought we quit or gave up.”