Graver’s two-out knock difference for Spartans

FORSYTH — Nervous can best describe how Emmy Graver felt.

More so in conducting a postgame interview than during a crucial at-bat on Saturday, one the St. Joseph-Ogden second baseman will cherish.

For some time.

Graver pulled a two-out double into the right-center field gap in the top of the sixth inning allowed Bailey Dowling to score all the way from first base with the game’s only run, securing a 1-0 win for SJ-O against Eureka in the Class 2A Maroa-Forsyth Sectional championship game.

The victory gives the Spartans their third straight sectional title and 12th overall in program history.

“I’m just so happy that we pulled it out and won,” Graver said. “It’s exciting.”

Two straight one-run victories at the sectional level have propelled the Spartans (33-4) to the verge of another state trophy. SJ-O will try to advance to East Peoria, the site of next week’s state tournament, when it faces Buffalo Tri-City (32-1) at 11 a.m. Monday in the Athens Super-Sectional.

“It’s definitely been nerve-wracking,” SJ-O pitcher Tori Witruk said, “but really exciting knowing that all the hard work we’ve done this season has been rewarding.”

Going on deep postseason runs is nothing out of the ordinary for SJ-O coach Randy Wolken. The state’s all-time winningest coach with 1,010 victories, however, had never guided the Spartans to three consecutive sectional titles.

Until now.

“This one is definitely just as important as all the other ones,” said Andrea Coursey, SJ-O’s senior third baseman who went 2 for 3. “Playing this caliber of a team, who has a great record and is really athletic, and beating them means a little more.”

Eureka (29-2) only managed one hit off Witruk, who overcame some control issues to throw a shutout and send the Spartans back into the Elite Eight.

“She battled,” Wolken said. “Some of her pitches weren’t getting where we wanted them to go. Basically, I was calling a pitch, but Tori would throw what she felt comfortable with. She was changing speeds. She kept people off guard and off balance, throwing inside and outside and then with her riseball. Tori did a tremendous job.”

Witruk walked five and struck out four, with 53 of her 97 pitches finding the strike zone.

But the right-hander calmly worked herself out of several jams, including a bases-loaded, no-out situation in the second inning.

“I was very worried,” Witruk said. “Luckily, it was like I pulled a switch and everything started working again.”

Witruk struck out Eureka shortstop Ashlyn Millett and then induced a groundball to Coursey at third. Coursey threw home to force Danielle Ladendorf. SJ-O catcher Hannah Dukeman completed the double play, with a nice stretch by SJ-O first baseman Katelyn Burch, by unleashing a quick throw to first to get Eureka left fielder Parker Williams by a step.

“I was very confident that it was going to be a good throw and that I was going to be able to turn it,” Dukeman said. “We knew that we had to get the girl out at home, or else it would have been a different ballgame.”

The game turned when Dowling, the area’s leading home run hitter with 21, drew a one-out walk in the sixth, the only free pass Eureka starter Quincy Boschulte issued. One out later, Graver delivered and Dowling dashed around the bases, prompting a large cheer from the SJ-O faithful who stretched all the way from the bleachers behind home plate down the right-field line.

“Bailey ran as fast as I’ve ever seen her run,” Wolken said. “She turned every base perfectly. There was no way I was going to stop her, even if they had a chance to throw her out.”

They didn’t, thanks in large part to Graver.

“The first pitch to me was a strike, and the second one, she made a mistake,” Graver said. “I’m obviously going to take advantage of the mistake. It felt good.”