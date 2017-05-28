Dukeman turning heads for Spartans behind the plate

ATHENS — Hannah Dukeman almost didn’t play softball this year.

And what a loss that would have turned into for St. Joseph-Ogden.

The Spartans catcher is only a freshman, yet she doesn’t play like one. The No. 2 hitter in the lineup for coach Randy Wolken’s program, Dukeman carries a .433 average to go along with nine home runs, 35 RBI and 33 stolen bases for SJ-O (33-4) ahead of Monday’s 11 a.m. Class 2A Athens Super-Sectional game against Buffalo Tri-City (32-1).

But it’s not even what she has done with her bat this postseason that makes her stand out.

“She’s super athletic,” SJ-O senior third baseman Andrea Coursey said. “She’s young, but she doesn’t carry herself like she lacks experience. We definitely have faith in her to make big plays.”

Dukeman was an integral part in turning two game-changing double plays last week during SJ-O’s two wins at the Maroa-Forsyth Sectional. Taking a high throw from SJ-O first baseman Katleyn Burch after pitcher Tori Witruk got the lead runner out at first with the Spartans and Bloomington Central Catholic tied at 2, Dukeman leaped in the air to make the catch, immediately shifted to her left — while in midair — and tagged out BCC’s Leah Eppley at home to complete an eye-popping double play last Tuesday.

“That was the play of the game,” Wolken said.

Wolken repeated himself after Saturday’s 1-0 sectional title game triumph against Eureka when Dukeman played a critical role in turning a double play — this time by using her arm strength — to help Witruk and the Spartans escape a bases loaded situation that initially featured no outs.

“Dukeman has such a good arm and gets rid of it so quick,” Wolken said. “She really sets the tone. Nobody tries to run on her. Nothing gets by her, with any passed balls in the dirt or anything like that. Defensively, she is the best I’ve ever seen. She’s so athletic and so natural. It just flows.”

Hyperbole, perhaps, but Wolken does boast nearly four decades of coaching experience and 1,010 career wins to back up those statements. But Dukeman, who started catching when she was 7 years old, nearly competed this spring for the SJ-O track and field team that placed third in the state.

“I felt like we had a very good softball team,” Dukeman said. “I’ve been playing with some of these girls for a couple years, and I just felt confident with the team. We have a positive attitude the whole entire game, and that really helps. If we have an error, we always pick each other up. We have nine people who have each other’s backs on the field.”

One of those other nine is another highly-touted freshman in shortstop Bailey Dowling. The Alabama commit is hitting .676 with 21 home runs and 64 RBI and scored the only run in Saturday’s win against Eureka with aggressive and sound baserunning. But the battery of Dukeman and Witruk (14-1, 1.39 ERA) is another reason why the Spartans are one win away from bringing home the program’s sixth state trophy this weekend.

“Hannah is super energetic and super fun to be around,” Witruk said. “Just her presence behind the plate and knowing she has our back is really good. She’s a great player.”