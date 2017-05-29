SJ-O softball punches ticket to state semis

Image Gallery: Class 2A Softball Super-Sectional: St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Tri-City/Sangamon Valley » more Photo by: Nora Maberry-Daniels St. Joseph-Ogden softball's Katelyn Burch watches a pitch Monday during a Class 2A super-sectional against Tri-City/Sangamon Valley. The Spartans advanced to state with a 9-5 win.

ATHENS — Talk about a state tournament run started well before Monday for the St. Joseph-Ogden softball team.

Like last May, when SJ-O lost the Class 2A Athens Super-Sectional game to Dupo.

Like in March, too, right before the 2017 season started.

And, well, pretty much any time the long-term goal for this particular team arose in conversation.

“There’s a lot of pressure on this team because we’ve got so many Division I players,” SJ-O coach Randy Wolken said. “You’ve got a lot of young girls who are pretty darn good. A lot of parents and a lot of people in the community expected us to go to state, but it’s not just that easy.”

SJ-O made it look easy on Monday, defeating Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 9-5 to win the Athens Super-Sectional and send the Spartans to their ninth state tournament appearance.

Monday’s win also guaranteed the Spartans will return from East Peoria — where SJ-O (34-4) meets Pinckneyville (32-6) at 3 p.m. Friday in the state semifinals at EastSide Centre — this weekend with the sixth state trophy in school history.

“This is what we play for,” SJ-O pitcher Tori Witruk said.

With a lineup boasting four Division I players — senior third baseman Andrea Coursey, junior second baseman Emmy Graver and junior center fielder Kenzie Pence will all play at Illinois, and freshman shortstop Bailey Dowling is committed to Alabama — the headliners made the attention-grabbing plays on Monday.

But SJ-O’s latest postseason triumph featured more than just Dowling’s two-run home run to center field in the bottom of the first inning — her 22nd of the season — and three hits from Coursey, who reached base in all four of her plate appearances.

It saw senior outfielder Logan Frerichs deliver a two-run double in the first to help increase what turned into an early 5-0 lead for the Spartans.

“Everyone was hitting really well, and they said to look low and inside,” Frerichs said. “I was looking for my half. My first pitch was a suicide squeeze attempt, so I was just trying to get it down. I saw I had two strikes and then I just crushed it.”

It saw Witruk, another senior, throw her fourth straight complete game in the postseason, overcoming five walks and eight hits from Tri-City/SV (32-2).

“We knew they were going to score some runs,” Wolken said. “Tori did a great job keeping them off-balance. Our defense was good again. A combination of our defense and Tori worked out well.”

It saw senior first baseman Katelyn Burch, known more for her extra-base hits, dropping down a well-placed suicide squeeze bunt to score Coursey for SJ-O’s final run in the bottom of the sixth and give the Spartans — who pushed across single runs in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings ­— some breathing room after the Tornadoes scored three runs in the top half of the sixth and trimmed SJ-O’s lead to 8-5.

“I got in the box and said, ‘You have to get this down,’” Burch said. “It was a high pitch, so I was kind of freaking out a little bit, but I was able to get it down.”

One inning later, Witruk did the rest, striking out Tri-City/SV right fielder Catherine Bocek for the final out and emptying the SJ-O bench onto the field, where a litany of hugs, high-fives and an eventual dousing of Wolken from the team’s water cooler played out.

“It was truly a team win,” Coursey said. “There wasn’t anyone who stood out more than the others. Everyone came through when we needed them to. We strung some hits together, and that was the difference in the game.”

For the four SJ-O seniors in Coursey, Burch, Frerichs and Witruk, along with Pence and Graver, this is their second trip to the state tournament in their high school careers. SJ-O last made it there in 2015, placing fourth.

“Fourth is nothing to be upset about, but this year, there’s a little more meat on the bone left to get,” Coursey said. “I definitely want to go out with a bang my senior year.”

So does Wolken, the state’s all-time winningest coach with 1,011 victories who will try to guide the Spartans to their second state title this weekend.

“Our goal before the season was to win state,” Wolken said. “Not just go to state, but to win state. We’re not satisfied. We’re not happy. We’re just going to keep working. We hope to make some noise at state.”