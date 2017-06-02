Notes: Witruk sisters have dominated all year in circle

EAST PEORIA — Tori Witruk found herself constantly in trouble Friday afternoon.

But every inning, the SJ-O senior pitcher, who has emerged this postseason as the Spartans’ ace, was able to escape any damage every inning against Pinckneyville during the Spartans’ 13-0 win in five innings of their Class 2A state semifinal victory. The Panthers ended up stranding 10 runners on base, with multiple runners on in four of the five innings.

“It wasn’t on purpose,” Witruk said with a laugh. “Whenever there were runners on base, that’s when we realized, ‘Hey, we need to focus a little bit more,’ and we did.”

The right-hander scattered six hits and overcame five walks to throw her third shutout of the playoff run SJ-O is on.

A run that started with a Witruk in the pitcher’s circle, but not Tori. Her younger sister, freshman Zoey, has split the pitching duties this season with Tori, with Zoey — who has a 15-1 record with a 1.49 earned run average and 133 strikeouts — throwing a perfect game during SJ-O’s regional semifinal win May 16 against Westville.

But ever since then, Tori — who carries a 16-1 record and 1.56 ERA into today’s state title game against Beecher — is the pitcher SJ-O coach Randy Wolken has relied on.

“That’s where Tori gets tough is when she gets runners on base,” Wolken said. “She doesn’t back down.”

Tori will move on and pitch at Parkland College next season, leaving Zoey to likely assume the Spartans’ top pitching responsibilities, although Ashtyn Cromwell and Hannah Lewis are also capable options.

Both Witruk sisters have enjoyed getting to play with each other this season.

“Most people would fight with their sister, but we’re pretty close,” Zoey said. “She’s been really supportive if I ended up playing and she didn’t, or the other way around.”

Tori agreed.

“It’s been cool,” she said. “At the beginning of the year, we all thought that I would pitch a little bit more, but then Zoey definitely stepped up. It’s not really a competition. We just know whoever is going to do the best thing for the team is who we’re going to support.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Katleyn Burch didn’t even know she jumped.

But the SJ-O first baseman did get off the ground when she snared a line drive from Pinckneyville first baseman Daisy Dudek with the bases loaded and no outs in the top of the fourth. And then she nearly completed a rare triple play.

“It was kind of weird because the ball was continually rising,” Burch said. “Apparently, I jumped. I had no clue. I got back in the dugout and everyone said, ‘Nice hops, KB.’ I didn’t have any idea what they were talking about. It was all just instinct.”

Burch caught Dudek’s hard-hit line drive for the first out of the inning and then stepped on first base to double off Pinckneyville shortstop Kylee Kling. Burch then fired to second base, where SJ-O shortstop Bailey Dowling sprinted over to cover the bag, but courtesy runner Haleigh Kling dove back just ahead of the throw.

Regardless, and even with SJ-O leading 13-0 at the time, it was a big play that kept the possibility of a five-inning victory intact.

“That was a heads-up play,” Wolken said. “She goes back to first instantly and doesn’t hesitate at all. Our defense has carried us all year.”

✰ ✰ ✰

SJ-O suffered one of its four losses this season without Tori Witruk and third baseman Andrea Coursey in the lineup.

Both seniors were part of an SJ-O group that went to Washington, D.C., in April to compete in a national civics tournament focusing on mock government exercises, among other items.

“When I came back, it was a little weird because I felt like I hadn’t played in a long time,” Coursey said, “but having that experience in the middle of my softball season, especially with Tori, I definitely wouldn’t trade that for anything.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Coursey will play in her second state title game this school year, and SJ-O’s manager, Jannah Mullen, gets a close view of another state championship game. Both played key roles on the Spartans’ volleyball team that placed second in 2A last November.

“Most people don’t even get the chance to play in one state championship game during their high school careers,” Coursey said. “I’m lucky that I get a chance to play in two.”

Matt Daniels